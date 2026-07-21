Confluence Price Action and Liquidity Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Confluence is an advanced multi-factor technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings together several important market-structure and price-action tools in one customizable solution.
The indicator is designed to help traders analyze market imbalances, liquidity, support and resistance, trend structure, volume, momentum, and price action from a single chart.
Key Features
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection
- Automatic or manual FVG size detection
- Bullish and bearish FVG zones
- FVG size and status labels
- Mid-lines and extended zones
- Option to hide filled FVGs
- Alerts for newly detected and filled FVGs
Volume & Candle Analysis
- Volume-normalized candle body visualization
- Volume spike detection
- Fakeout candle detection
- Doji identification
- Customizable candle and wick display
Liquidity Analysis
- N-Bar liquidity sweep detection
- Swing high and swing low sweep detection
- Liquidity sweep alerts
- Automatic liquidity hunt zones around unswept highs and lows
Support & Resistance
- Automatic support and resistance level detection
- Touch-based level confirmation
- Configurable clustering tolerance and level age
- Support and resistance breakout alerts
Trendline Analysis
- Automatic swing-based support and resistance trendlines
- Trendline break detection
- Alerts for confirmed trendline breaks
Moving Average Analysis
- Configurable moving average
- Supports different MA methods and applied prices
- Moving average break alerts
Push Notifications
Receive alerts for important market events, including:
- New FVGs
- Filled FVGs
- Volume spikes
- Fakeout candles
- Liquidity sweeps
- Support/resistance breakouts
- Trendline breaks
- Moving average breaks
Confluence combines multiple technical analysis concepts into one indicator, giving traders a broader view of market conditions without needing to load numerous separate indicators onto their charts.
Fully customizable settings allow traders to adjust the indicator to their preferred trading style, instrument, and timeframe.
Important: Confluence is an analytical tool and does not provide guaranteed trading results or financial advice. Always conduct your own analysis and use proper risk management.