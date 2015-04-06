Aurum Xauusd Expert





Aurum Xauusd Expert is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD / Gold trading on the H1 timeframe.





The EA is designed as a Buy-Only gold strategy by default. This is intentional, because the system focuses on historical gold upside momentum and avoids forcing sell trades that did not fit the tested strategy logic.





The system is designed around a simple idea: quality over quantity.





Instead of opening many random trades, Aurum focuses on structured trend-following buy entries, controlled risk, fixed Stop Loss, and a high reward-to-risk approach. The default setup is based on a 3.5 RR target, meaning the strategy does not need a high win rate to perform well over time.





This EA is built for traders who prefer clean automation, clear risk settings, and a professional trading structure without dangerous recovery methods.





Backtest Highlights

Backtest period: 2019.01.01 to 2026.05.01

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Initial deposit: 100,000 USD

Risk model used in this backtest: Fixed dollar risk

Risk per trade in this backtest: 700 USD

Take Profit mode: Fixed RR

Reward-to-risk: 3.5 RR

Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

Metric Result Total Net Profit 97,854.23 USD Profit Factor 1.71 Recovery Factor 10.74 Total Trades 289 Win Rate 33.56% Max Balance Drawdown 7,855.82 USD / 6.21% Max Equity Drawdown 9,108.65 USD / 7.14% Largest Profit Trade 2,711.44 USD Largest Loss Trade -1,151.40 USD Average Profit Trade 2,423.76 USD Average Loss Trade -714.85 USD

The strategy is not designed to win every trade. It is designed around controlled losses and larger winning trades. This is why the system can remain profitable even with a moderate win rate.

Strategy Concept

Aurum Xauusd Expert uses a rule-based trend-following structure for Gold.

The EA looks for trend conditions and pullback-style opportunities, then enters only when the market matches the strategy logic. Each trade uses a real Stop Loss and a calculated Take Profit based on the selected reward-to-risk setting.

The goal is to avoid emotional trading, random entries, oversized lots, and dangerous recovery systems.





Main Features

• Built for MetaTrader 5

• Designed for XAUUSD / Gold

• Optimized for H1 timeframe

• Trend-following trading logic

• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

• Default 3.5 RR target

• Fixed dollar risk option

• Percent risk option

• Fixed lot option

• Maximum lot cap option

• Spread protection

• Daily loss limit option

• Margin guard option

• Clean and simple input settings

• No Grid

• No Martingale

• No averaging recovery system

• No dangerous lot multiplication

Risk Management

Risk management is one of the most important parts of this EA.

Aurum Xauusd Expert includes multiple position sizing options:

• Fixed dollar risk

• Percent of balance risk

• Percent of equity risk

• Fixed lot size

This allows the user to choose the risk style that fits their account size and trading plan.

The EA also includes safety options such as maximum spread filter, daily loss limit, and margin usage protection.

No Grid and No Martingale

Aurum Xauusd Expert does not use Grid or Martingale systems.

It does not keep adding losing positions blindly.

It does not multiply lot size after losses.

It does not rely on dangerous recovery logic.

Every trade is opened with a clear Stop Loss and a clear trading structure.

Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended starting mode: Fixed Dollar Risk or conservative Percent Risk

Recommended testing: Backtest first, then demo test before live use

For best results, users should test the EA with their own broker conditions, including spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, and XAUUSD contract specifications.

Why I Sell This EA

A common question is: if an Expert Advisor has a real trading edge, why sell it?

The answer is simple: trading and software development are two different business models.

A trading system can be used privately, but it can also become a professional software product for traders who want automation, structure, and tested trading logic. Selling Expert Advisors allows me to build a long-term trading software brand, generate additional income, and continue improving my tools through development, testing, and user feedback.

This EA was created to offer traders a clean and structured approach to XAUUSD automation, without relying on risky systems such as Grid or Martingale.

Important Note

Aurum Xauusd Expert is based on structured strategy logic and historical testing, but trading always involves risk. Broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, market volatility, and execution quality can affect real results.

Please backtest the EA on your own broker, start with conservative risk, and use demo testing before live trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but proper risk control, clear strategy rules, and disciplined execution can make a major difference compared to random or high-risk trading systems.





Before You Buy

I recommend testing the demo version first and running your own backtest with your broker’s data, spread, commission, leverage, and account conditions.

Every broker can have different execution, pricing, and trading conditions, so results may vary from one environment to another. The best way to understand the EA is to test it properly in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

For live trading, I suggest starting with conservative risk settings first, then adjusting the risk only after you fully understand how the EA behaves.





Need Help?

If you need help with installation, settings, backtesting, or understanding how the EA works, feel free to contact me through MQL5 messages.

I will do my best to assist you.







