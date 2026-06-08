Alba GMT Detector Pro

ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine

Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades.

In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator, a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy.

Designed for elite developers and professional traders, this tool completely eliminates broker timezone guesswork, ensuring your backtests are perfectly synchronized with historical market reality.

🚀 The ALBA Arsenal: Key Features

  • 🧠 Advanced DST Intelligence Engine: Automatically calculates and adapts to your broker's specific time-shift rules. Fully supports US Rules (New York Standard – used by 95% of brokers), EU Rules (London Standard), and Fixed GMT (No Daylight Saving Time).

  • ⏳ Live Countdown Calibrator: A dynamic, real-time tracking engine that precisely displays the remaining days and hours until your broker transitions between Summer (DST) and Winter time.

  • 🖥️ Pixel-Perfect Dashboard: Experience an ultra-lightweight, transparent user interface. No screen clutter, no overlapping texts—just pure data meticulously aligned for modern high-resolution displays.

  • 🛡️ Zero Memory Leaks: Architected utilizing advanced C-style string buffering. The indicator employs a highly optimized rendering cycle that prevents data truncation and guarantees absolute zero memory leaks, functioning flawlessly within MT4 terminal constraints.

  • ⚡ Plug-and-Play Precision: The dashboard instantly reveals the exact GMT OFFSET number you need. Simply read the digit and input it into your EA settings for flawless historical and live trading synchronization.

⚙️ How It Works (The Engineer's Guide)

  1. Attach the indicator to any active chart.

  2. The mathematical engine will instantly scan your broker’s server time against Universal Time (GMT).

  3. Locate the prominently highlighted Green/Red text on the dashboard.

  4. Copy the provided GMT Offset value (e.g., +2 or +3) and input it directly into your Expert Advisor's backtest settings.

💎 Architected for Absolute Perfection

We do not settle for 99%. The ALBA Backtest Calibrator was built from the ground up for developers and quants who demand 100% mathematical synchronization in their time-series data. Whether you are engineering hyper-precise Asian session breakouts or high-frequency news bots, this calibrator ensures your algorithm's timing is flawlessly aligned with the market.

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Alba GMT Detector Pro MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Indicators
ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5 Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time. The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch. Brokers change thei
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EA Alba The Genius Aggressive 5M V4K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V4K: العبقري العدواني [نسخة VIP] قمة التداول الخوارزمي – مصمم لصالح XAUUSD مرحبا بك في أحدث عالم التداول الآلي. ALBA V4K ليست مجرد مستشارة خبيرة؛ وهي بنية خوارزمية من الدرجة المؤسسية مصممة لاستغلال التقلبات المفرطة على منصة MetaTrader 4. تم تصميم هذه النسخة من تصميم AF-Vision Systems وتستخدم محرك Tick-Throttle الخاص لتنفيذ الصفقات بدقة قاسية. إذا كنت تبحث عن نظام يتكيف ويحمي ويضرب بمنطق رياضي مطلق، فإن ALBA V4K هو سلاحك النهائي. الفلسفة الأساسية: محرك الضربة الكمومية يعمل ALBA V4K على نم
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5M V3K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V3K: كاسر العباقرة [نسخة VIP] نظام الإشعال النهائي للتقلب – مصمم لصالح XAUUSD ادخل عالم التداول الخوارزمي المؤسسي. ALBA V3K (القاطع) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية تم تصميمه بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مدعومة بمحرك تيك-ثروتل الخاص بنا، تم تصميم هذه النسخة بدقة عالية لاكتشاف واستغلال الاختراقات الهيكلية في السوق بكفاءة لا ترحم. بينما يقع المتداولون الأفراد في ضوضاء السوق والتوحيد، ينتظر The Breaker بصبر في الظل، مستخدما خوارزمياته الحركية فقط عندما يشعل الزخم المؤسسي الحقيقي. ️ الفلسفة الأساسية
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V2K: المهاجم العبقري [نسخة VIP] الحرب الخوارزمية الدقيقة – مصممة لصالح XAUUSD مرحبا بك في قمة التداول الخوارزمي المستهدف. ALBA V2K (ذا سترايكر) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية من الدرجة المؤسسية تم تطويره بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مبني على محرك تيك-ثروتل الأسطوري، هذا الإصدار VIP ليس مصمما للتداول المستمر؛ تم تصميمه ليضرب بدقة قاتلة عندما تتوافق آليات السوق بشكل مثالي. إذا كنت تطلب خوارزمية تحسب، وتنتظر، وتنفذ ضربات حركية عالية الاحتمالية على منصة MetaTrader 4، فإن ALBA V2K هو الأصل التكتيكي ال
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V4K: العبقري العدواني [إصدار VIP] (MT5) ذروة التداول الخوارزمي – تم هندستها ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 مرحبا بك في أحدث عالم التداول الآلي. ALBA V4K ليست مجرد مستشارة خبيرة؛ بل هي بنية خوارزمية من الدرجة المؤسسية مصممة لاستغلال التقلبات المفرطة على منصة MetaTrader 5 . تم تصميم هذه النسخة من تصميم AF-Vision Systems وتستخدم محرك تيك-تروتل متعدد الخيوط 64 بت لتنفيذ الصفقات بسرعة ودقة لا ترحم. إذا كنت تبحث عن نظام يتكيف ويحمي ويضرب بمنطق رياضي مطلق على MT5، فإن ALBA V4K هو سلاحك النهائي. الفل
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V3K: كاسر العباقرة [نسخة VIP] (MT5) نظام الإشعال النهائي للتقلب – مصمم ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 ادخل عالم التداول الخوارزمي المؤسسي. ALBA V3K (القاطع) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية تم تصميمه بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مدعوم بمحرك تيك-ثروتل متعدد الخيوط 64-بت الخاص بنا، تم بناء هذه النسخة بدقة لاكتشاف واستغلال الاختراقات الهيكلية في السوق بكفاءة قاسية على منصة MetaTrader 5 . بينما يقع المتداولون الأفراد في ضوضاء السوق والتوحيد، ينتظر The Breaker بصبر في الظل، مستخدما خوارزمياته الحركية فقط عند
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V2K: المهاجم العبقري [إصدار VIP] (MT5) الحرب الخوارزمية الدقيقة – مصممة خصيصا ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 مرحبا بك في قمة التداول الخوارزمي المستهدف. ALBA V2K (ذا سترايكر) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية من الدرجة المؤسسية تم تطويره بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مبني على محرك تيك-ثروتل الأسطوري 64-بت متعدد الخيوط، تم تصميم هذه النسخة بدقة لمنصة MetaTrader 5 . لم يصمم للتجارة المستمرة؛ تم تصميمه ليضرب بدقة قاتلة عندما تتوافق آليات السوق بشكل مثالي. إذا كنت تطلب خوارزمية تحسب، وتنتظر، وتنفذ الضربات الح
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