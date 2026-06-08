Alba GMT Detector Pro MT5

ALBA GMT Detector PRO: The Ultimate Time-Sync Engine for MT5

Stop destroying your Expert Advisors with inaccurate backtests! Discover your broker's exact GMT offset instantly, flawlessly, and in real-time.

🛑 The Silent Assassin of Algorithmic Trading

Every professional trader and EA developer knows the backtesting nightmare. You buy or build a genius Expert Advisor, run a backtest, and get phenomenal results. But in live trading, it fails miserably. Why? GMT Offset Mismatch.

Brokers change their server times twice a year (Daylight Saving Time / Winter Time). If your EA calculates the Asian Session or London Breakout at the wrong hour because you inputted the wrong GMT offset, your strategy is executing blindly.

ALBA GMT Detector PRO is the ultimate architectural solution engineered to eliminate this fatal error forever.

🧠 The Genius Mechanism: How It Works

Built entirely on an advanced astronomical time-engine, this tool doesn't just read the clock; it understands the specific timezone mechanics of global financial markets.

  • Real-Time Offset Calculation: Instantly calculates the exact mathematical difference between your broker's server time and universal GMT.

  • Smart DST Rule Detection: Automatically adapts to US (New York) rules (used by 95% of brokers) or EU (London) rules, pinpointing exactly when the broker will shift server time.

  • Live Predictive Countdown: Displays a live, second-by-second countdown to the exact day and hour of the Summer/Winter time switch.

  • Exact Backtesting Inputs: Explicitly provides the exact Summer and Winter offset numbers you must input into your EA's backtest settings to achieve 100% historical accuracy.

⚡ Architected for Perfection (The ALBA Standard)

We despise heavy, lagging, and poorly written code. This dashboard is built with elite engineering standards:

  • Flicker-Free Engine: Unlike traditional MT4/MT5 dashboards that blink and stutter every second, our rendering engine updates specific pixels only when data changes. The visual experience is lightning-fast and butter-smooth.

  • Zero Memory Leaks: Rigorously programmed for aggressive self-cleanup (Garbage Collection). It leaves no ghost objects or memory bloat on your terminal, ensuring your platform runs at peak performance 24/7.

  • Weekend Live-Sync (TimeTradeServer): Most indicators freeze on weekends when the market closes. ALBA GMT Detector utilizes MT5's advanced server synchronization protocol, meaning time and countdown calculations run flawlessly even on Saturdays and Sundays.

💎 Why Every Trader Needs This Asset

Whether you are a manual trader timing the exact market open or an algorithmic trader optimizing execution math, time is your most critical variable.

  • For EA Users: Never guess your GMT offset again. Attach this indicator to any chart, look at the big green number, and type it directly into your EA settings.

  • For Strategy Builders: Perfectly understand when market sessions overlap without doing complex mental time-math.

  • For Prop Firm Competitors: Ensure you don't accidentally hold a trade into a volatile rollover session due to a time-conversion miscalculation.

⚙️ Dashboard Visual Highlights

  • Live Broker Server Time vs. Universal GMT displayed directly on your chart.

  • Current Phase Tracking: Clearly highlights whether you are in Summer Time (DST) or Winter Time (STD).

  • Broker Rule Tracker: Identifies if your broker follows US, EU, or Fixed Time rules.

  • Minimalist Pixel-Perfect Design: Non-intrusive, sitting elegantly in the corner of your chart without obstructing price action.

"In algorithmic trading, an EA is only as smart as the time data it is fed. Give your algorithms the gift of perfect timing."

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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Alba GMT Detector Pro
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
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ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades. In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator , a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy. Des
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EA Alba The Genius Aggressive 5M V4K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
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ألبا V4K: العبقري العدواني [نسخة VIP] قمة التداول الخوارزمي – مصمم لصالح XAUUSD مرحبا بك في أحدث عالم التداول الآلي. ALBA V4K ليست مجرد مستشارة خبيرة؛ وهي بنية خوارزمية من الدرجة المؤسسية مصممة لاستغلال التقلبات المفرطة على منصة MetaTrader 4. تم تصميم هذه النسخة من تصميم AF-Vision Systems وتستخدم محرك Tick-Throttle الخاص لتنفيذ الصفقات بدقة قاسية. إذا كنت تبحث عن نظام يتكيف ويحمي ويضرب بمنطق رياضي مطلق، فإن ALBA V4K هو سلاحك النهائي. الفلسفة الأساسية: محرك الضربة الكمومية يعمل ALBA V4K على نم
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5M V3K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V3K: كاسر العباقرة [نسخة VIP] نظام الإشعال النهائي للتقلب – مصمم لصالح XAUUSD ادخل عالم التداول الخوارزمي المؤسسي. ALBA V3K (القاطع) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية تم تصميمه بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مدعومة بمحرك تيك-ثروتل الخاص بنا، تم تصميم هذه النسخة بدقة عالية لاكتشاف واستغلال الاختراقات الهيكلية في السوق بكفاءة لا ترحم. بينما يقع المتداولون الأفراد في ضوضاء السوق والتوحيد، ينتظر The Breaker بصبر في الظل، مستخدما خوارزمياته الحركية فقط عندما يشعل الزخم المؤسسي الحقيقي. ️ الفلسفة الأساسية
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5M V2K
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
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ألبا V2K: المهاجم العبقري [نسخة VIP] الحرب الخوارزمية الدقيقة – مصممة لصالح XAUUSD مرحبا بك في قمة التداول الخوارزمي المستهدف. ALBA V2K (ذا سترايكر) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية من الدرجة المؤسسية تم تطويره بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مبني على محرك تيك-ثروتل الأسطوري، هذا الإصدار VIP ليس مصمما للتداول المستمر؛ تم تصميمه ليضرب بدقة قاتلة عندما تتوافق آليات السوق بشكل مثالي. إذا كنت تطلب خوارزمية تحسب، وتنتظر، وتنفذ ضربات حركية عالية الاحتمالية على منصة MetaTrader 4، فإن ALBA V2K هو الأصل التكتيكي ال
EA Alba The Genius Aggressive VIP 5m 15m V4K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V4K: العبقري العدواني [إصدار VIP] (MT5) ذروة التداول الخوارزمي – تم هندستها ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 مرحبا بك في أحدث عالم التداول الآلي. ALBA V4K ليست مجرد مستشارة خبيرة؛ بل هي بنية خوارزمية من الدرجة المؤسسية مصممة لاستغلال التقلبات المفرطة على منصة MetaTrader 5 . تم تصميم هذه النسخة من تصميم AF-Vision Systems وتستخدم محرك تيك-تروتل متعدد الخيوط 64 بت لتنفيذ الصفقات بسرعة ودقة لا ترحم. إذا كنت تبحث عن نظام يتكيف ويحمي ويضرب بمنطق رياضي مطلق على MT5، فإن ALBA V4K هو سلاحك النهائي. الفل
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Experts
ألبا V3K: كاسر العباقرة [نسخة VIP] (MT5) نظام الإشعال النهائي للتقلب – مصمم ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 ادخل عالم التداول الخوارزمي المؤسسي. ALBA V3K (القاطع) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية تم تصميمه بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مدعوم بمحرك تيك-ثروتل متعدد الخيوط 64-بت الخاص بنا، تم بناء هذه النسخة بدقة لاكتشاف واستغلال الاختراقات الهيكلية في السوق بكفاءة قاسية على منصة MetaTrader 5 . بينما يقع المتداولون الأفراد في ضوضاء السوق والتوحيد، ينتظر The Breaker بصبر في الظل، مستخدما خوارزمياته الحركية فقط عند
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
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