Alba GMT Detector Pro

ALBA Backtest Calibrator: The Ultimate GMT & DST Detection Engine

Stop guessing. Start engineering your trades.

In the realm of algorithmic trading, a single hour of deviation in your backtest time can completely obliterate your Expert Advisor's trading logic, especially for session-dependent strategies. Welcome to the ALBA Backtest Calibrator, a mathematically precise dashboard engineered to calculate your broker's exact GMT offset and Daylight Saving Time (DST) shifts with 100% accuracy.

Designed for elite developers and professional traders, this tool completely eliminates broker timezone guesswork, ensuring your backtests are perfectly synchronized with historical market reality.

🚀 The ALBA Arsenal: Key Features

  • 🧠 Advanced DST Intelligence Engine: Automatically calculates and adapts to your broker's specific time-shift rules. Fully supports US Rules (New York Standard – used by 95% of brokers), EU Rules (London Standard), and Fixed GMT (No Daylight Saving Time).

  • ⏳ Live Countdown Calibrator: A dynamic, real-time tracking engine that precisely displays the remaining days and hours until your broker transitions between Summer (DST) and Winter time.

  • 🖥️ Pixel-Perfect Dashboard: Experience an ultra-lightweight, transparent user interface. No screen clutter, no overlapping texts—just pure data meticulously aligned for modern high-resolution displays.

  • 🛡️ Zero Memory Leaks: Architected utilizing advanced C-style string buffering. The indicator employs a highly optimized rendering cycle that prevents data truncation and guarantees absolute zero memory leaks, functioning flawlessly within MT4 terminal constraints.

  • ⚡ Plug-and-Play Precision: The dashboard instantly reveals the exact GMT OFFSET number you need. Simply read the digit and input it into your EA settings for flawless historical and live trading synchronization.

⚙️ How It Works (The Engineer's Guide)

  1. Attach the indicator to any active chart.

  2. The mathematical engine will instantly scan your broker’s server time against Universal Time (GMT).

  3. Locate the prominently highlighted Green/Red text on the dashboard.

  4. Copy the provided GMT Offset value (e.g., +2 or +3) and input it directly into your Expert Advisor's backtest settings.

💎 Architected for Absolute Perfection

We do not settle for 99%. The ALBA Backtest Calibrator was built from the ground up for developers and quants who demand 100% mathematical synchronization in their time-series data. Whether you are engineering hyper-precise Asian session breakouts or high-frequency news bots, this calibrator ensures your algorithm's timing is flawlessly aligned with the market.

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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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4.91 (302)
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Индикаторы
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4.85 (60)
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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Индикаторы
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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ألبا V4K: العبقري العدواني [إصدار VIP] (MT5) ذروة التداول الخوارزمي – تم هندستها ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 مرحبا بك في أحدث عالم التداول الآلي. ALBA V4K ليست مجرد مستشارة خبيرة؛ بل هي بنية خوارزمية من الدرجة المؤسسية مصممة لاستغلال التقلبات المفرطة على منصة MetaTrader 5 . تم تصميم هذه النسخة من تصميم AF-Vision Systems وتستخدم محرك تيك-تروتل متعدد الخيوط 64 بت لتنفيذ الصفقات بسرعة ودقة لا ترحم. إذا كنت تبحث عن نظام يتكيف ويحمي ويضرب بمنطق رياضي مطلق على MT5، فإن ALBA V4K هو سلاحك النهائي. الفل
EA Alba The Genius Breaker VIP 5m 15m V3K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Эксперты
ألبا V3K: كاسر العباقرة [نسخة VIP] (MT5) نظام الإشعال النهائي للتقلب – مصمم ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 ادخل عالم التداول الخوارزمي المؤسسي. ALBA V3K (القاطع) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية تم تصميمه بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مدعوم بمحرك تيك-ثروتل متعدد الخيوط 64-بت الخاص بنا، تم بناء هذه النسخة بدقة لاكتشاف واستغلال الاختراقات الهيكلية في السوق بكفاءة قاسية على منصة MetaTrader 5 . بينما يقع المتداولون الأفراد في ضوضاء السوق والتوحيد، ينتظر The Breaker بصبر في الظل، مستخدما خوارزمياته الحركية فقط عند
EA Alba The Genius Striker VIP 5m 15m V2K MT5
Ahmed Fadel Fouad Said
Эксперты
ألبا V2K: المهاجم العبقري [إصدار VIP] (MT5) الحرب الخوارزمية الدقيقة – مصممة خصيصا ل XAUUSD على MetaTrader 5 مرحبا بك في قمة التداول الخوارزمي المستهدف. ALBA V2K (ذا سترايكر) هو مستشار خبير متخصص للغاية من الدرجة المؤسسية تم تطويره بواسطة AF-Vision Systems. مبني على محرك تيك-ثروتل الأسطوري 64-بت متعدد الخيوط، تم تصميم هذه النسخة بدقة لمنصة MetaTrader 5 . لم يصمم للتجارة المستمرة؛ تم تصميمه ليضرب بدقة قاتلة عندما تتوافق آليات السوق بشكل مثالي. إذا كنت تطلب خوارزمية تحسب، وتنتظر، وتنفذ الضربات الح
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