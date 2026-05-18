ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5

⚡ ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator





ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5

that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a

single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value

PRECISION over noise.





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✨ KEY FEATURES

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🎯 Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)

Real-time agreement percentage across three timeframes

(e.g., M15 + H4 + D1). See LIVE in the corner panel how

close the market is to the next signal.





🛡️ Deterministic Reliability Fix

Most signal indicators produce DIFFERENT arrows after MT5

restart or chart switch. ZEUS-indi has a unique reliability

fix — same conditions ALWAYS produce same arrows. Tested

and verified.





🔬 9 Internal Indicators with Weighted Scoring

Stochastic ×4, MACD, CCI, RSI, Heikin Ashi, HA T3.

Each indicator's contribution is weighted; signal appears

ONLY when the weighted score crosses your threshold on all

three timeframes.





🏆 Premium Gold UX Panel

Elegant golden-themed panel in the chart corner with:

• Last signal (direction, time, price)

• Market state (spread, ATR, EMA trend)

• Multi-TF alignment in real time (with progress bars)

• SL/TP progress on active signal

• Today's statistics

Auto-detects chart background (light/dark theme).





📱 Multi-Channel Alerts

• MT5 popup alerts

• Sound notifications

• Push notifications to mobile

• Visual arrows on chart (BUY/SELL)





🎨 Historical Backfill

When loaded on a new chart, ZEUS-indi automatically scans

500-5000 bars of history and draws arrows for past signals.

See immediately how the indicator would have performed.





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🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?

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✓ Manual traders looking for high-quality entries

✓ Beginners learning "when to trade" vs "when to wait"

✓ Advanced traders using it as a confirmation filter

✓ Works on all instruments (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, indices)

✓ Works on all timeframes (recommended M15 and higher)





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📊 HOW IT WORKS

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ZEUS-indi is NOT a high-frequency scalper. It is a PROFESSIONAL

FILTER that:





1. Monitors 9 indicators on 3 timeframes simultaneously

2. Calculates a weighted score in real time

3. Generates an arrow ONLY when all timeframes align

4. Draws SL/TP suggestions automatically

5. Remembers signals across MT5 restarts (reliability fix)





The result is a PATIENT trading tool — some days 5 signals,

some days 0 (on quiet pairs). That is scientifically correct:

SIGNAL ONLY WHEN CONDITIONS ARE MET.





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⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

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• MetaTrader 5

• Any broker (no restrictions)

• Demo or live account

• Single chart + single indicator instance





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🎁 FREE DEMO

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A free demo version is available.





Please note: the demo is limited to the Strategy Tester only.

It does not work on live or demo trading accounts.





How to try ZEUS-indi for free:

1. Click the "Free Demo" button on this product page

2. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)

3. Select ZEUS-indi from the indicator list

4. Run on ANY historical data, ANY symbol, ANY timeframe

5. Demo runs UNLIMITED in Strategy Tester





This lets you fully evaluate signal quality, panel UX, and

backfill behavior on real historical data before purchasing.





Full version (works on live + demo + Strategy Tester):

• One-click activation after purchase in MQL5 Market

• Tied to your MQL5 account (up to 5 activations)

• Updates included during the active license period





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⚠️ DISCLAIMER

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Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. ZEUS-indi

is a signal/analysis tool — not an automated trading system.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always

test on demo first and trade responsibly.





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📞 SUPPORT

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For questions, bug reports, or feature requests, please use

the Comments section of this product page on MQL5 Market.

Response within 24-48 hours.



