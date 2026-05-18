ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5

⚡ ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator


ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5
that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a
single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value
PRECISION over noise.

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✨ KEY FEATURES
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🎯 Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)
   Real-time agreement percentage across three timeframes
   (e.g., M15 + H4 + D1). See LIVE in the corner panel how
   close the market is to the next signal.

🛡️ Deterministic Reliability Fix
   Most signal indicators produce DIFFERENT arrows after MT5
   restart or chart switch. ZEUS-indi has a unique reliability
   fix — same conditions ALWAYS produce same arrows. Tested
   and verified.

🔬 9 Internal Indicators with Weighted Scoring
   Stochastic ×4, MACD, CCI, RSI, Heikin Ashi, HA T3.
   Each indicator's contribution is weighted; signal appears
   ONLY when the weighted score crosses your threshold on all
   three timeframes.

🏆 Premium Gold UX Panel
   Elegant golden-themed panel in the chart corner with:
   • Last signal (direction, time, price)
   • Market state (spread, ATR, EMA trend)
   • Multi-TF alignment in real time (with progress bars)
   • SL/TP progress on active signal
   • Today's statistics
   Auto-detects chart background (light/dark theme).

📱 Multi-Channel Alerts
   • MT5 popup alerts
   • Sound notifications
   • Push notifications to mobile
   • Visual arrows on chart (BUY/SELL)

🎨 Historical Backfill
   When loaded on a new chart, ZEUS-indi automatically scans
   500-5000 bars of history and draws arrows for past signals.
   See immediately how the indicator would have performed.

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🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?
═══════════════════════════════════════════

✓ Manual traders looking for high-quality entries
✓ Beginners learning "when to trade" vs "when to wait"
✓ Advanced traders using it as a confirmation filter
✓ Works on all instruments (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, indices)
✓ Works on all timeframes (recommended M15 and higher)

═══════════════════════════════════════════
📊 HOW IT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════════

ZEUS-indi is NOT a high-frequency scalper. It is a PROFESSIONAL
FILTER that:

  1. Monitors 9 indicators on 3 timeframes simultaneously
  2. Calculates a weighted score in real time
  3. Generates an arrow ONLY when all timeframes align
  4. Draws SL/TP suggestions automatically
  5. Remembers signals across MT5 restarts (reliability fix)

The result is a PATIENT trading tool — some days 5 signals,
some days 0 (on quiet pairs). That is scientifically correct:
SIGNAL ONLY WHEN CONDITIONS ARE MET.

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⚙️ REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════════

• MetaTrader 5
• Any broker (no restrictions)
• Demo or live account
• Single chart + single indicator instance

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🎁 FREE DEMO
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A free demo version is available.

Please note: the demo is limited to the Strategy Tester only.
It does not work on live or demo trading accounts.

How to try ZEUS-indi for free:
  1. Click the "Free Demo" button on this product page
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  3. Select ZEUS-indi from the indicator list
  4. Run on ANY historical data, ANY symbol, ANY timeframe
  5. Demo runs UNLIMITED in Strategy Tester

This lets you fully evaluate signal quality, panel UX, and
backfill behavior on real historical data before purchasing.

Full version (works on live + demo + Strategy Tester):
  • One-click activation after purchase in MQL5 Market
  • Tied to your MQL5 account (up to 5 activations)
  • Updates included during the active license period

═══════════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
═══════════════════════════════════════════

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. ZEUS-indi
is a signal/analysis tool — not an automated trading system.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always
test on demo first and trade responsibly.

═══════════════════════════════════════════
📞 SUPPORT
═══════════════════════════════════════════

For questions, bug reports, or feature requests, please use
the Comments section of this product page on MQL5 Market.
Response within 24-48 hours.

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Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (4)
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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
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5 (1)
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
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Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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LEGACY LANCELOT INDI — Adaptive Trend & Confluence Indicator  A modern take on the classic SuperTrend. Instead of a fixed band, it adapts to market volatility and rates every signal by CONVICTION — combining trend strength and volume so you instantly see which moves are worth your attention. All wrapped in a clean on-chart HUD panel.  KEY FEATURES   Adaptive SuperTrend Engine ATR-based trend bands w
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Eliska123
14
Eliska123 2026.05.29 10:40 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Ответ разработчика Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:36
Thank you very much for your trust. Good luck with your trading.
j.gbelec
14
j.gbelec 2026.05.26 16:41 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Ответ разработчика Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:37
Thank you very much for your trust.
Pedro.1930
181
Pedro.1930 2026.05.26 15:33 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Ответ разработчика Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:40
Thank you very much for your trust. Good luck with your trading. I am considering the EA for sale.
Prefa.1930
180
Prefa.1930 2026.05.21 16:07 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Ответ разработчика Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:38
Thank you very much for your trust.
Amalka
1192
Amalka 2026.05.19 10:42 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Ответ разработчика Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:41
Thank you very much for your trust :-) !
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