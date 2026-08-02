Grid Manager by EV

EV Grid Manager is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for grid and martingale-style trading. It calculates a weighted break-even across all open positions on a symbol, plots it as a live chart line, and manages risk through a configurable max drawdown level. When price crosses your take-profit or max drawdown line, it closes all positions automatically — no manual intervention needed.

Key features:

  • Real-time break-even line — weighted average open price across all longs and shorts, updated on every tick
  • Max DD price level — calculates the exact price where your floating loss hits a % of account balance, drawn as a dashed red line
  • Auto-close on TP/DD — fires only on price crossing (not on load), preventing false triggers
  • Take profit by % of balance   +1% ,  +2% ,  +5%  buttons set TP as a target profit relative to account equity, works correctly on any symbol including XAUUSD
  • Drag-to-set TP — drag the green TP line directly on the chart; the edit field syncs automatically
  • Partial and net close — close 25%, 50%, all positions, or flatten hedged positions to net direction
  • Built-in trade panel — open buy/sell with lot quick-select (0.01 / 0.10 / 0.50 / 1.00) directly from the panel
  • Universal pip calculation — uses  SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE  so P&L and DD math is accurate on forex, indices, and metals
  • No DRM — compiled  .ex5  file, attach and run, no license activation required

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 on any broker. Tested on XAUUSD, forex majors, and US indices.


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5 (3)
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