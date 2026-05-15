Grid Manager by EV

EV Grid Manager is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for grid and martingale-style trading. It calculates a weighted break-even across all open positions on a symbol, plots it as a live chart line, and manages risk through a configurable max drawdown level. When price crosses your take-profit or max drawdown line, it closes all positions automatically — no manual intervention needed.

Key features:

Real-time break-even line — weighted average open price across all longs and shorts, updated on every tick

— weighted average open price across all longs and shorts, updated on every tick Max DD price level — calculates the exact price where your floating loss hits a % of account balance, drawn as a dashed red line

— calculates the exact price where your floating loss hits a % of account balance, drawn as a dashed red line Auto-close on TP/DD — fires only on price crossing (not on load), preventing false triggers

— fires only on price crossing (not on load), preventing false triggers Take profit by % of balance — +1% , +2% , +5% buttons set TP as a target profit relative to account equity, works correctly on any symbol including XAUUSD

— +1% , +2% , +5% buttons set TP as a target profit relative to account equity, works correctly on any symbol including XAUUSD Drag-to-set TP — drag the green TP line directly on the chart; the edit field syncs automatically

— drag the green TP line directly on the chart; the edit field syncs automatically Partial and net close — close 25%, 50%, all positions, or flatten hedged positions to net direction

— close 25%, 50%, all positions, or flatten hedged positions to net direction Built-in trade panel — open buy/sell with lot quick-select (0.01 / 0.10 / 0.50 / 1.00) directly from the panel

— open buy/sell with lot quick-select (0.01 / 0.10 / 0.50 / 1.00) directly from the panel Universal pip calculation — uses SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE so P&L and DD math is accurate on forex, indices, and metals

— uses SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE so P&L and DD math is accurate on forex, indices, and metals No DRM — compiled .ex5 file, attach and run, no license activation required

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 on any broker. Tested on XAUUSD, forex majors, and US indices.