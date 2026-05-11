SMC Signals Alert

5

𝗦𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

This latest version is shared with the community as part of our ongoing product development.
More useful features and improvements are planned for future updates.
Constructive and good-faith feedback is always welcome and greatly appreciated.


SMC Signals Indicator is a professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading tool designed to help traders identify high-probability market opportunities using institutional-style price action analysis. The indicator combines Premium & Discount zones, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and smart signal logic into a clean and flexible trading system suitable for both manual traders and professional signal communities.


• 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 & 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 — Detects key pricing areas to identify potential reversal and high-value trading zones.
• 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 (𝗢𝗕) 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks with smart filtering and auto invalidation.
• 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗽 (𝗙𝗩𝗚) 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — Highlights imbalance zones and unfinished price delivery areas for continuation or retracement setups.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 — Flexible early-warning signals help traders prepare before full confirmation appears.
• 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 & 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 — Multiple signal stages provide better trade timing and execution control.
• 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 / 𝗧𝗣 / 𝗦𝗟 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 — Flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss settings adapted to different trading styles and risk management preferences.
• 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Reduces low-quality setups and filters weak zones to improve overall signal quality.
• 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 — Real-time MetaTrader popup alerts, sound alerts, and mobile push notifications.
• 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 — Instantly sends trading alerts to smartphones and mobile devices through MetaTrader.
• 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) — Sends personalized trading signals directly to private Telegram channels, VIP groups, or trading communities.
• 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 — Fully customizable Telegram message formats with professional community-ready layouts.
• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 — Automatically sends chart screenshots with active zones and signals to Telegram.
• 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) — Deep control over signal logic, filtering systems, alert behavior, and advanced configuration settings.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 — Clean institutional-style fintech design optimized for fast analysis and decision making.

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲: https://monkeyc07.github.io/SMC/



Отзывы 2
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry
258
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry 2026.08.05 23:12 
 

Excellent indicator! I've been trading for many years, and finding a reliable tool that keeps the chart clean while providing useful confirmations isn't easy. This indicator helps me identify better trading opportunities and improves my confidence before entering a position. I don't rely on any single indicator, but this has become an important part of my trading system. Thank you to the developer for your hard work and continuous effort. Please keep updating and improving this indicator. It's simple, practical, and genuinely helpful for traders who value discipline over guesswork. Highly recommended!

Javier Herrera
438
Javier Herrera 2026.07.23 02:55 
 

This indicator is excellent and much more than just a simple indicator because it provides very accurate alerts taking into account several factors that are crucial for a good strategy using the Smart Money Concept approach. It has already given me several winning trades in both demo and live accounts. I believe it's essential to understand the strategies the indicator uses and to make conscious decisions about entering or exiting trades. Many thanks to the author for sharing.

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Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
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Индикаторы
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
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5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
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Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Candles Signal Marker MT5 helps traders identify selected price action candle patterns directly on the chart. The indicator scans confirmed candles only and marks valid patterns with clean labels and transparent candle zones. Main features: Pinbar, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting Star, Morning Star, Evening Star detection Optional Inside Bar, Outside Bar, Doji, Dual and Triple candle groups BUY/SELL signal labels Pattern zone drawing with adjustable fill, border, opacity and style Strength filter: W
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Индикаторы
MA Cross Marker helps traders visualize market direction with two customizable moving averages and clear crossover signals. It can display MA lines from one selected timeframe on the current chart and mark bullish or bearish crosses automatically. Designed for traders who want a lightweight, easy-to-read MA crossover tool. Key Features Display two customizable Moving Averages Automatic Buy/Sell signals on MA crossover Single timeframe MA selection (including higher timeframe display) Clean and
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Фильтр:
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry
258
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry 2026.08.05 23:12 
 

Excellent indicator! I've been trading for many years, and finding a reliable tool that keeps the chart clean while providing useful confirmations isn't easy. This indicator helps me identify better trading opportunities and improves my confidence before entering a position. I don't rely on any single indicator, but this has become an important part of my trading system. Thank you to the developer for your hard work and continuous effort. Please keep updating and improving this indicator. It's simple, practical, and genuinely helpful for traders who value discipline over guesswork. Highly recommended!

Quang Vinh Nguyen
3135
Ответ разработчика Quang Vinh Nguyen 2026.08.06 07:59
Thank you very much. I'm also very much looking forward to this indicator and have put a lot of effort and ideas into it. There will be many more valuable upgrades here. I look forward to receiving more feedback from you. Don't hesitate to message me if you have any ideas that need to be implemented. I'm waiting for your message.
Javier Herrera
438
Javier Herrera 2026.07.23 02:55 
 

This indicator is excellent and much more than just a simple indicator because it provides very accurate alerts taking into account several factors that are crucial for a good strategy using the Smart Money Concept approach. It has already given me several winning trades in both demo and live accounts. I believe it's essential to understand the strategies the indicator uses and to make conscious decisions about entering or exiting trades. Many thanks to the author for sharing.

Quang Vinh Nguyen
3135
Ответ разработчика Quang Vinh Nguyen 2026.07.23 03:24
Your valuable feedback motivates me to further improve this product. Thank you.
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