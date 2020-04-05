HN Sentinel Pro
- Эксперты
-
Nhat Vy VuHello everyone,
My name is from Vietnam, a country known for its friendly people, rich culture, and amazing cuisine.
- Версия: 1.4
- Активации: 7
HN Sentinel Pro
Precision Grid Trading with Advanced Risk Control
HN Sentinel Pro is a professional Grid & Hedge Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize disciplined execution, structured trade management, and risk control.
Built specifically for XAUUSD, the EA combines intelligent grid execution, margin monitoring, equity management, and flexible basket handling within a single automated trading system.
WARNING:
Only a few copies remain at this price!
Every 10 purchases, the price increases by $199.
Current price: $999
Key Features
Intelligent Grid & Hedge Engine
Structured grid execution with optional hedge management to support different market conditions.
Margin Control System
Available margin is verified before new orders are placed. Pending orders can be managed automatically when margin conditions become restrictive.
Equity Monitoring
Continuous equity tracking with user-defined drawdown and account management parameters.
Dynamic Lot Scaling
Flexible position sizing based on account capacity and selected risk settings.
Advanced Basket Management
Includes:
• Average Profit Exit
• Break-Even Basket Close
• Virtual Trailing Functions
• Equity Lock Management
ADX Trend Filter
Optional trend filter designed to reduce entries during weaker market conditions.
Trading Session Control
Enable or disable trading during specific sessions, days, or custom market conditions.
Trading Philosophy
HN Sentinel Pro is built around four core principles:
Structure
Trades are executed using predefined grid logic rather than arbitrary entries.
Risk Control
Balance, equity, and margin conditions are evaluated before execution.
Trade Management
Integrated basket and position management tools assist with handling open exposure.
Discipline
Focus on controlled execution instead of excessive trading activity.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 / M15
Account Type: Hedge
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Deposit: $1,000+
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
Broker Type:
• ECN
• RAW Spread
• Low Spread Brokers
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
Who Is This EA For?
HN Sentinel Pro is suitable for traders who:
• Prefer disciplined risk management
• Understand grid-based trading strategies
• Want structured trade management tools
• Value consistency and controlled execution
Installation
After purchase, please send a private message to receive:
• Installation Guide
• Recommended Settings
• Configuration Instructions
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
HN Sentinel Pro is designed to assist with automated trade execution and risk management; however, no automated trading system can eliminate market risk or guarantee profitability.
Always test any automated trading system on a demo account before deploying it on a live account.