HN Sentinel Pro

Precision Grid Trading with Advanced Risk Control

HN Sentinel Pro is a professional Grid & Hedge Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize disciplined execution, structured trade management, and risk control.

Built specifically for XAUUSD, the EA combines intelligent grid execution, margin monitoring, equity management, and flexible basket handling within a single automated trading system.

Key Features

Intelligent Grid & Hedge Engine

Only a few copies remain at this price!

Structured grid execution with optional hedge management to support different market conditions.

Margin Control System

Available margin is verified before new orders are placed. Pending orders can be managed automatically when margin conditions become restrictive.

Equity Monitoring

Continuous equity tracking with user-defined drawdown and account management parameters.

Dynamic Lot Scaling

Flexible position sizing based on account capacity and selected risk settings.

Advanced Basket Management

Includes:

• Average Profit Exit

• Break-Even Basket Close

• Virtual Trailing Functions

• Equity Lock Management

ADX Trend Filter

Optional trend filter designed to reduce entries during weaker market conditions.

Trading Session Control

Enable or disable trading during specific sessions, days, or custom market conditions.

Trading Philosophy

HN Sentinel Pro is built around four core principles:

Structure

Trades are executed using predefined grid logic rather than arbitrary entries.

Risk Control

Balance, equity, and margin conditions are evaluated before execution.

Trade Management

Integrated basket and position management tools assist with handling open exposure.

Discipline

Focus on controlled execution instead of excessive trading activity.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 / M15

Account Type: Hedge

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended Deposit: $1,000+

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Broker Type:

• ECN

• RAW Spread

• Low Spread Brokers

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Who Is This EA For?

HN Sentinel Pro is suitable for traders who:

• Prefer disciplined risk management

• Understand grid-based trading strategies

• Want structured trade management tools

• Value consistency and controlled execution

Installation

After purchase, please send a private message to receive:

• Installation Guide

• Recommended Settings

• Configuration Instructions

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

HN Sentinel Pro is designed to assist with automated trade execution and risk management; however, no automated trading system can eliminate market risk or guarantee profitability.

Always test any automated trading system on a demo account before deploying it on a live account.



