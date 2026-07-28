Atropos Manager

Atropos Manager 

Professional Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5. (User Guide & Manual)

Atropos Manager is built for traders who open multiple positions and need a faster, cleaner way to manage them after entry.

It does not predict the market and it does not generate entry signals.
Its purpose is simple: help you manage open trades with structure, speed, and control directly from the chart.

Whether you trade manually, use pending orders, enter from mobile, follow signals, or use another EA for entries, Atropos Manager can take over the management side once a position is active.

Why Atropos Manager?

Many traders know how to enter a trade, but the real challenge starts after entry:

  • Which trades should be protected?
  • Which trades should be grouped?
  • Which position should trail?
  • Which trade needs TP or SL?
  • Which trades should be partially closed?
  • When should a basket exit in profit?
  • How fast can you react during volatile movement?

Atropos Manager gives you a practical control panel to manage these decisions without adjusting every trade manually.

On-Chart Control Panel

The built-in keypad lets you manage selected positions directly from the chart.

You can browse through open positions and enable or disable management features per trade:

  • GROUP — include or exclude the selected trade from group management
  • GRID — allow controlled grid expansion for the selected trade
  • TRAIL — enable trailing management for the selected trade
  • TP — apply or remove take-profit management
  • SL — apply or remove stop-loss management

When a button is active, it is visually highlighted, so you can quickly see how each trade is being managed.

This is especially useful for traders who manage several positions at the same time and need clear control without opening the inputs menu repeatedly.

Value-Based or ATR-Based Protection

Atropos Manager supports two protection styles:

Value-Based Mode

Value-Based mode uses a price-normalized value system designed to adapt across different symbols and market prices.

This helps keep trade management more logical when market prices change over time or when trading different instruments such as gold, forex, indices, oil, or crypto.

ATR-Based Mode

ATR-Based mode uses market volatility to calculate distances.

This is useful when you want stop loss, take profit, trailing, and protection distances to adapt to current market movement.

You can choose the method that better fits your trading style.

TP, SL, and Multi-Stage Management

Atropos Manager can manage:

  • Stop Loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • Break-even plus
  • Step protection
  • Partial exits
  • Post-TP trailing

This allows you to secure part of the position, protect the remaining volume, and reduce the amount of manual work after the trade starts moving.

Group Profit Management

Group management is designed for traders who open more than one position on the same symbol or strategy idea.

Instead of managing each trade separately, you can select trades into a group and let Atropos Manager monitor the combined floating result.

Group tools can help you:

  • Exit selected trades when total P/L reaches a target
  • Trail group profit after a threshold
  • Close a basket when the total result is acceptable
  • Manage mixed positions where some trades are in profit and others are still negative

This is useful when the goal is not to make every single trade win, but to manage the total basket intelligently.

Controlled Grid

The controlled grid feature is designed to support structured recovery or position expansion.

You can define:

  • Maximum grid trades
  • Grid distance mode
  • Value-Based grid distance
  • ATR-Based grid distance

Grid trades are managed as part of the group workflow, so the system can focus on the combined basket result instead of isolated trades.

Fast Trade Actions

The panel includes practical quick-action buttons:

  • Close — close the selected position
  • CAP — close profitable managed trades
  • BE+ — move stop loss to break-even plus
  • Panic — emergency close managed trades
  • Fixed lot partial close buttons
  • Percentage partial close buttons

The quick-close buttons can be customized from the inputs, allowing you to match the panel to your own lot sizing and trade-management style.

Account and Prop Firm Protection

Atropos Manager includes optional equity drawdown protection.

This can help traders monitor account risk and apply emergency actions when drawdown reaches a selected level.

It can be useful for:

  • Personal risk control
  • Prop firm rule management
  • Accounts with strict drawdown limits
  • Traders who want an extra safety layer

This feature is not a replacement for proper risk management, but it can help enforce discipline when account conditions become dangerous.

Works With Different Trading Styles

Atropos Manager can be useful for:

  • Manual traders
  • Scalpers
  • Gold traders
  • Forex traders
  • Indices traders
  • Oil traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using pending orders
  • Traders managing many positions
  • Traders using another EA or indicator for entries
  • Traders running MT5 on VPS

The manager focuses on what happens after the trade is opened.

Important Notes

Atropos Manager is a trade management utility.

It does not guarantee profit.
It does not predict market direction.
It does not replace your trading strategy.
It manages positions according to your selected settings.

Always test on a demo account first and make sure the settings match your broker, symbol, account type, lot size, and trading style.

Summary

Atropos Manager is designed for traders who want more control after entry.

It combines automatic protection, Value-Based and ATR-Based management, group profit control, controlled grid logic, partial closes, break-even tools, account protection, and a fast on-chart keypad into one practical MT5 trade management utility.

Set your rules once. Manage each trade faster. Stay in control directly from the chart.


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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Clifton Creath
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Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
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Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
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Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
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Liudmyla Medvedenko
Utilities
Discord Signal Notifications — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, проповодов и управляющих счетами, который автоматически отправляет все ваши торговые события в канал или чат Discord. Главное преимущество — Глобальный мониторинг. Вам не нужно устанавливать советник на каждый график. Достаточно запустить одну копию утилиты на одном любом окне, и она будет отслеживать действия по всем инструментам и всем счетам в вашем терминале одновременно. Основные возможности Глобальный мониторинг счёта Ути
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