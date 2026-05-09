Atropos Manager

Atropos Manager 

Professional Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5. (User Guide & Manual)

Atropos Manager is built for traders who open multiple positions and need a faster, cleaner way to manage them after entry.

It does not predict the market and it does not generate entry signals.
Its purpose is simple: help you manage open trades with structure, speed, and control directly from the chart.

Whether you trade manually, use pending orders, enter from mobile, follow signals, or use another EA for entries, Atropos Manager can take over the management side once a position is active.

Why Atropos Manager?

Many traders know how to enter a trade, but the real challenge starts after entry:

  • Which trades should be protected?
  • Which trades should be grouped?
  • Which position should trail?
  • Which trade needs TP or SL?
  • Which trades should be partially closed?
  • When should a basket exit in profit?
  • How fast can you react during volatile movement?

Atropos Manager gives you a practical control panel to manage these decisions without adjusting every trade manually.

On-Chart Control Panel

The built-in keypad lets you manage selected positions directly from the chart.

You can browse through open positions and enable or disable management features per trade:

  • GROUP — include or exclude the selected trade from group management
  • GRID — allow controlled grid expansion for the selected trade
  • TRAIL — enable trailing management for the selected trade
  • TP — apply or remove take-profit management
  • SL — apply or remove stop-loss management

When a button is active, it is visually highlighted, so you can quickly see how each trade is being managed.

This is especially useful for traders who manage several positions at the same time and need clear control without opening the inputs menu repeatedly.

Value-Based or ATR-Based Protection

Atropos Manager supports two protection styles:

Value-Based Mode

Value-Based mode uses a price-normalized value system designed to adapt across different symbols and market prices.

This helps keep trade management more logical when market prices change over time or when trading different instruments such as gold, forex, indices, oil, or crypto.

ATR-Based Mode

ATR-Based mode uses market volatility to calculate distances.

This is useful when you want stop loss, take profit, trailing, and protection distances to adapt to current market movement.

You can choose the method that better fits your trading style.

TP, SL, and Multi-Stage Management

Atropos Manager can manage:

  • Stop Loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • Break-even plus
  • Step protection
  • Partial exits
  • Post-TP trailing

This allows you to secure part of the position, protect the remaining volume, and reduce the amount of manual work after the trade starts moving.

Group Profit Management

Group management is designed for traders who open more than one position on the same symbol or strategy idea.

Instead of managing each trade separately, you can select trades into a group and let Atropos Manager monitor the combined floating result.

Group tools can help you:

  • Exit selected trades when total P/L reaches a target
  • Trail group profit after a threshold
  • Close a basket when the total result is acceptable
  • Manage mixed positions where some trades are in profit and others are still negative

This is useful when the goal is not to make every single trade win, but to manage the total basket intelligently.

Controlled Grid

The controlled grid feature is designed to support structured recovery or position expansion.

You can define:

  • Maximum grid trades
  • Grid distance mode
  • Value-Based grid distance
  • ATR-Based grid distance

Grid trades are managed as part of the group workflow, so the system can focus on the combined basket result instead of isolated trades.

Fast Trade Actions

The panel includes practical quick-action buttons:

  • Close — close the selected position
  • CAP — close profitable managed trades
  • BE+ — move stop loss to break-even plus
  • Panic — emergency close managed trades
  • Fixed lot partial close buttons
  • Percentage partial close buttons

The quick-close buttons can be customized from the inputs, allowing you to match the panel to your own lot sizing and trade-management style.

Account and Prop Firm Protection

Atropos Manager includes optional equity drawdown protection.

This can help traders monitor account risk and apply emergency actions when drawdown reaches a selected level.

It can be useful for:

  • Personal risk control
  • Prop firm rule management
  • Accounts with strict drawdown limits
  • Traders who want an extra safety layer

This feature is not a replacement for proper risk management, but it can help enforce discipline when account conditions become dangerous.

Works With Different Trading Styles

Atropos Manager can be useful for:

  • Manual traders
  • Scalpers
  • Gold traders
  • Forex traders
  • Indices traders
  • Oil traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using pending orders
  • Traders managing many positions
  • Traders using another EA or indicator for entries
  • Traders running MT5 on VPS

The manager focuses on what happens after the trade is opened.

Important Notes

Atropos Manager is a trade management utility.

It does not guarantee profit.
It does not predict market direction.
It does not replace your trading strategy.
It manages positions according to your selected settings.

Always test on a demo account first and make sure the settings match your broker, symbol, account type, lot size, and trading style.

Summary

Atropos Manager is designed for traders who want more control after entry.

It combines automatic protection, Value-Based and ATR-Based management, group profit control, controlled grid logic, partial closes, break-even tools, account protection, and a fast on-chart keypad into one practical MT5 trade management utility.

Set your rules once. Manage each trade faster. Stay in control directly from the chart.


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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
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Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
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DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
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5 (8)
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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