Atropos Manager

Atropos Manager 

Professional Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5. (User Guide & Manual)

Atropos Manager is built for traders who open multiple positions and need a faster, cleaner way to manage them after entry.

It does not predict the market and it does not generate entry signals.
Its purpose is simple: help you manage open trades with structure, speed, and control directly from the chart.

Whether you trade manually, use pending orders, enter from mobile, follow signals, or use another EA for entries, Atropos Manager can take over the management side once a position is active.

Why Atropos Manager?

Many traders know how to enter a trade, but the real challenge starts after entry:

  • Which trades should be protected?
  • Which trades should be grouped?
  • Which position should trail?
  • Which trade needs TP or SL?
  • Which trades should be partially closed?
  • When should a basket exit in profit?
  • How fast can you react during volatile movement?

Atropos Manager gives you a practical control panel to manage these decisions without adjusting every trade manually.

On-Chart Control Panel

The built-in keypad lets you manage selected positions directly from the chart.

You can browse through open positions and enable or disable management features per trade:

  • GROUP — include or exclude the selected trade from group management
  • GRID — allow controlled grid expansion for the selected trade
  • TRAIL — enable trailing management for the selected trade
  • TP — apply or remove take-profit management
  • SL — apply or remove stop-loss management

When a button is active, it is visually highlighted, so you can quickly see how each trade is being managed.

This is especially useful for traders who manage several positions at the same time and need clear control without opening the inputs menu repeatedly.

Value-Based or ATR-Based Protection

Atropos Manager supports two protection styles:

Value-Based Mode

Value-Based mode uses a price-normalized value system designed to adapt across different symbols and market prices.

This helps keep trade management more logical when market prices change over time or when trading different instruments such as gold, forex, indices, oil, or crypto.

ATR-Based Mode

ATR-Based mode uses market volatility to calculate distances.

This is useful when you want stop loss, take profit, trailing, and protection distances to adapt to current market movement.

You can choose the method that better fits your trading style.

TP, SL, and Multi-Stage Management

Atropos Manager can manage:

  • Stop Loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • Break-even plus
  • Step protection
  • Partial exits
  • Post-TP trailing

This allows you to secure part of the position, protect the remaining volume, and reduce the amount of manual work after the trade starts moving.

Group Profit Management

Group management is designed for traders who open more than one position on the same symbol or strategy idea.

Instead of managing each trade separately, you can select trades into a group and let Atropos Manager monitor the combined floating result.

Group tools can help you:

  • Exit selected trades when total P/L reaches a target
  • Trail group profit after a threshold
  • Close a basket when the total result is acceptable
  • Manage mixed positions where some trades are in profit and others are still negative

This is useful when the goal is not to make every single trade win, but to manage the total basket intelligently.

Controlled Grid

The controlled grid feature is designed to support structured recovery or position expansion.

You can define:

  • Maximum grid trades
  • Grid distance mode
  • Value-Based grid distance
  • ATR-Based grid distance

Grid trades are managed as part of the group workflow, so the system can focus on the combined basket result instead of isolated trades.

Fast Trade Actions

The panel includes practical quick-action buttons:

  • Close — close the selected position
  • CAP — close profitable managed trades
  • BE+ — move stop loss to break-even plus
  • Panic — emergency close managed trades
  • Fixed lot partial close buttons
  • Percentage partial close buttons

The quick-close buttons can be customized from the inputs, allowing you to match the panel to your own lot sizing and trade-management style.

Account and Prop Firm Protection

Atropos Manager includes optional equity drawdown protection.

This can help traders monitor account risk and apply emergency actions when drawdown reaches a selected level.

It can be useful for:

  • Personal risk control
  • Prop firm rule management
  • Accounts with strict drawdown limits
  • Traders who want an extra safety layer

This feature is not a replacement for proper risk management, but it can help enforce discipline when account conditions become dangerous.

Works With Different Trading Styles

Atropos Manager can be useful for:

  • Manual traders
  • Scalpers
  • Gold traders
  • Forex traders
  • Indices traders
  • Oil traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using pending orders
  • Traders managing many positions
  • Traders using another EA or indicator for entries
  • Traders running MT5 on VPS

The manager focuses on what happens after the trade is opened.

Important Notes

Atropos Manager is a trade management utility.

It does not guarantee profit.
It does not predict market direction.
It does not replace your trading strategy.
It manages positions according to your selected settings.

Always test on a demo account first and make sure the settings match your broker, symbol, account type, lot size, and trading style.

Summary

Atropos Manager is designed for traders who want more control after entry.

It combines automatic protection, Value-Based and ATR-Based management, group profit control, controlled grid logic, partial closes, break-even tools, account protection, and a fast on-chart keypad into one practical MT5 trade management utility.

Set your rules once. Manage each trade faster. Stay in control directly from the chart.


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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
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YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
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Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
实用工具
DR Trade and Risk Manager: MT5的基础算法风险控制台 对于自主交易者来说，最大的敌人不是市场，而是缺乏纪律的自我。您拥有一个可靠的策略，但在高压时刻，您能完美地、始终如一地遵守您的规则吗？您能毫不犹豫地止损吗？您能让盈利的头寸持续增长，而不是因为恐惧而过早地了结吗？对大多数人来说，答案是否定的。这个在策略和执行之间的鸿沟，正是利润流失的地方。 DR Trade and Risk Manager 是弥合这一鸿沟的终极工具。它是一个基础的风险与交易管理控制台，旨在成为您坚定不移的算法合作伙伴。这个工具不预测市场，它强制执行您的计划。它提供了一个机构级的框架，以数学般的精度来管理您的交易，让您从导致结果不一致和账户爆仓的情绪过山车中解脱出来。 我们专注于专业交易管理的绝对要素：一个强大的算法引擎、一个统一的风险仪表板和稳健的执行。这个控制台是为那些不寻求灵丹妙药，而是寻求一个强大武器，将自己的战略规则锻造成持续、可盈利行动的严肃交易者而打造的。 为什么即使是最好的策略也会失败（以及如何修正） 没有纪律的执行，一个盈利的策略也毫无用处。这正是大多数交易者失败的地方，
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
作者的更多信息
Atropos X
Ahmad Zehour
指标
Atropos X Multi-Engine Signal & Market State Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Atropos X is a professional MT5 indicator built for traders who want more than basic buy and sell arrows. It combines two signal engines, multiple confirmation filters, Linear Regression visual context, and a live market state panel into one clean trading workspace. (user guide and manual) Instead of loading your chart with many separate indicators, Atropos X brings signal, trend, momentum, volatility, and market-condition t
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