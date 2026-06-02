Systeme Sk Otay Quantum

  • Experts
  • Ezzeddine Otay
    Ezzeddine Otay

    Ezzeddine Otay

    ABOUT ME
    Trader for over 10 years, specializing in Crypto and Gold. I am also an EA programmer, combining market experience with software development.
  • Version: 11.23
  • Activations: 5

"DO NOT run the SK OtayQuantum EA on Gold with a broker that consistently shows spreads above 1.7 points. The EA's entry strategy relies on tight stops, and high spreads will trigger stop losses prematurely, leading to poor performance."

Short Version for Quick Communication

text

⚠️ BROKER REQUIREMENT FOR SK OTAYQUANTUM EA ON GOLD: ✓ Spread on XAUUSD MUST be < 1.7 points ✓ Recommended: 0.1 - 1.5 points ✓ Test on DEMO first ✓ Avoid brokers with spreads > 2.0 points Without proper spread, the EA will take many small stop losses.


SYSTEMESK OTAYQUANTUM v11.23

Professional strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) with certified MQL5 validation

🏆 MAIN FEATURES

Advanced trading system based on dynamic Fibonacci levels and swing detection, developed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Certified performance on backtest 2024–2025.

⚡ APPLICATION AREAS

· ✓ XAUUSD (Gold) – High performance
· ✓ Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) – Validation mode
· ✓ Recommended timeframes: M5, M15

📊 TRADING LOGIC

· Adaptive swing detection with dynamic swing calculation
· Multi-timeframe trend analysis (M5/M15/H1)
· Fast trend with EMA 5/13 for precise entries
· Automatic Fibonacci retracement and extension
· Multiple entries: 0.38%, 0.42%, 0.45% on Gold
· Dynamic stop loss at 0.487% on Gold

🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

· Anti-drawdown with automatic stop at 25%
· Configurable daily loss limit (default 8%)
· Max 3 positions per asset, 24 total
· Anti-correlation and Long/Short balancing
· Cooldown after consecutive losses
· Dynamic trailing stop at 18 points on Gold

⚙️ POSITION MANAGEMENT

· Automatic breakeven at +10 points on Gold
· Trailing step at 20 points
· Minimum hold time: 2 minutes
· Configurable partial closes on TP
· Dynamic lot scaling (optional)

🔧 STATISTICS PANEL

Real-time display on chart:

· Swing range and trend direction
· Current drawdown
· Balance and lot multiplier
· Open positions
· Spread and daily loss counter

📋 MAIN PARAMETERS

Parameter Gold Value
First Entry 0.38
Second Entry 0.42
Third Entry 0.45
Stop Loss 0.487
Trailing Stop 18 points
BreakEven 10 points
Base lot 0.02

✅ MQL5 VALIDATION

EA fully tested and validated on:

· EURUSD (H1) – 2 trades executed
· GBPUSD (M30) – 1 trade executed
· No validation errors

🎯 SPECIAL OFFER – 48 HOURS

Regular price: €497

🔴 FLASH SALE: €139

Valid for the next 48 hours from purchase date

· ✓ Technical support included
· ✓ Free updates v11.x
· ✓ License for 1 real account

📈 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE

Tested on XAUUSD M5 (2024):

· Professional drawdown management
· Multiple-loss prevention system
· Automatic adaptation to volatility

⚠️ REQUIREMENTS

· Cent/Standard/ECN account
· Minimum leverage 1:200
· Recommended spread on Gold < 20 points
· Timeframe M5 (recommended)

📞 SUPPORT

Post-sale assistance included. Complete documentation and setup guide.

---

SK OtayQuantum v11.23 – The professional choice for Gold

Copyright 2026 – SystemeSK OtayQuantum
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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