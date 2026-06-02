Systeme Sk Otay Quantum
- Experts
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Ezzeddine OtayABOUT ME
Trader for over 10 years, specializing in Crypto and Gold. I am also an EA programmer, combining market experience with software development.
- Version: 11.23
- Activations: 5
"DO NOT run the SK OtayQuantum EA on Gold with a broker that consistently shows spreads above 1.7 points. The EA's entry strategy relies on tight stops, and high spreads will trigger stop losses prematurely, leading to poor performance."
Short Version for Quick Communication
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⚠️ BROKER REQUIREMENT FOR SK OTAYQUANTUM EA ON GOLD: ✓ Spread on XAUUSD MUST be < 1.7 points ✓ Recommended: 0.1 - 1.5 points ✓ Test on DEMO first ✓ Avoid brokers with spreads > 2.0 points Without proper spread, the EA will take many small stop losses.
SYSTEMESK OTAYQUANTUM v11.23
Professional strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) with certified MQL5 validation
🏆 MAIN FEATURES
Advanced trading system based on dynamic Fibonacci levels and swing detection, developed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Certified performance on backtest 2024–2025.
⚡ APPLICATION AREAS
· ✓ XAUUSD (Gold) – High performance
· ✓ Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) – Validation mode
· ✓ Recommended timeframes: M5, M15
📊 TRADING LOGIC
· Adaptive swing detection with dynamic swing calculation
· Multi-timeframe trend analysis (M5/M15/H1)
· Fast trend with EMA 5/13 for precise entries
· Automatic Fibonacci retracement and extension
· Multiple entries: 0.38%, 0.42%, 0.45% on Gold
· Dynamic stop loss at 0.487% on Gold
🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
· Anti-drawdown with automatic stop at 25%
· Configurable daily loss limit (default 8%)
· Max 3 positions per asset, 24 total
· Anti-correlation and Long/Short balancing
· Cooldown after consecutive losses
· Dynamic trailing stop at 18 points on Gold
⚙️ POSITION MANAGEMENT
· Automatic breakeven at +10 points on Gold
· Trailing step at 20 points
· Minimum hold time: 2 minutes
· Configurable partial closes on TP
· Dynamic lot scaling (optional)
🔧 STATISTICS PANEL
Real-time display on chart:
· Swing range and trend direction
· Current drawdown
· Balance and lot multiplier
· Open positions
· Spread and daily loss counter
📋 MAIN PARAMETERS
Parameter Gold Value
First Entry 0.38
Second Entry 0.42
Third Entry 0.45
Stop Loss 0.487
Trailing Stop 18 points
BreakEven 10 points
Base lot 0.02
✅ MQL5 VALIDATION
EA fully tested and validated on:
· EURUSD (H1) – 2 trades executed
· GBPUSD (M30) – 1 trade executed
· No validation errors
🎯 SPECIAL OFFER – 48 HOURS
Regular price: €497
🔴 FLASH SALE: €139
Valid for the next 48 hours from purchase date
· ✓ Technical support included
· ✓ Free updates v11.x
· ✓ License for 1 real account
📈 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE
Tested on XAUUSD M5 (2024):
· Professional drawdown management
· Multiple-loss prevention system
· Automatic adaptation to volatility
⚠️ REQUIREMENTS
· Cent/Standard/ECN account
· Minimum leverage 1:200
· Recommended spread on Gold < 20 points
· Timeframe M5 (recommended)
📞 SUPPORT
Post-sale assistance included. Complete documentation and setup guide.
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SK OtayQuantum v11.23 – The professional choice for Gold
Copyright 2026 – SystemeSK OtayQuantum