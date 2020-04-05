Prototype AI

Prototype AI is a next-generation intelligent Expert Advisor for the gold market (XAUUSD), developed using artificial intelligence technologies and adaptive market analysis.

The EA combines algorithmic precision, high-speed data processing, and a flexible decision-making system to operate efficiently under different market conditions. Prototype AI continuously analyzes price behavior, market momentum, liquidity dynamics, and structural changes in the gold market in real time.

Its key advantage is the ability to adapt to changing market conditions instead of relying on rigid trading rules. The algorithm evaluates the current market environment and automatically adjusts its entry and trade management logic accordingly.

Key Features

  • Artificial intelligence for market structure analysis

  • Optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading

  • Adaptive operation in both trending and ranging markets

  • Intelligent market noise filtering

  • Automatic trade management

  • Integrated risk and money management

  • High-speed signal processing

  • Fully automated trading with minimal user intervention

How It Works

Prototype AI uses a comprehensive analytical framework that combines:

  • Market momentum evaluation

  • Volatility analysis

  • Market phase recognition

  • Adaptive entry filtering

  • Dynamic trade management

Rather than relying on simple fixed-indicator strategies, the system evaluates multiple market factors simultaneously to generate more accurate and consistent trading decisions.

Who Is It For?

Prototype AI is suitable for both experienced traders and users who want to automate gold trading using modern AI-based technologies.

The Expert Advisor can be used for:

  • Fully automated trading

  • Portfolio diversification

  • VPS-based operation

  • Long-term systematic trading

Why Choose Prototype AI?

Prototype AI was designed as a professional trading solution with a strong focus on adaptability, stability, and execution quality. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors based on static strategies, Prototype AI continuously analyzes market conditions and adjusts its internal logic to respond to evolving price behavior.

The system constantly evaluates the current state of the gold market, helping to filter out many false signals and improve the overall quality of trading decisions.

Recommendations

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation

  • Demo testing is recommended before live trading

  • Risk settings should be adjusted according to your account size and trading preferences

Prototype AI combines modern artificial intelligence technologies with a professional approach to automated gold trading, providing traders with an advanced and adaptive solution for the XAUUSD market.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
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