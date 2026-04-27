Gold Daily Eagle

Gold Daily Eagle is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on GOLD (XAUUSD).

The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through:

  • Strict Risk Control: Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %.

  • Integrated News Filter: Automatically suspends trading during high-impact USD news.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and Friday safety close.

  • Real-time Monitoring: On-chart graphical panel for profit stats and news schedules.

Ideal for ECN accounts, it offers a structured, scalable, and fully customizable trading experience.

In this system, there is only a single gold strategy, also check out our other multi-strategy experts provided with 10 strategies that work simultaneously.


CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE

All Live Signal Performance: Financial Freedom Signals

Our Shop: Financial Freedom Shop.

If you like, leave us a review or write to us to suggest any improvements. Also because we are giving you a professional expert as a gift.


  • Installation: Load on XAUUSD or GOLD chart ONLY on any timeframe. 
  • Currency pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: All but better H1 to view order levels.
  • Minimum account balance: 100$ with 0,01 lots.
  • Broker: Is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Breakout, Trend Following


----------Settings---------

  • Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.

  • Money Management Method: Select the lot calculation method:

    • Fixed Lot: Uses the fixed lot size set in "Base / Fixed Lot".

    • Capital Step: Increases the lot size based on the capital step (e.g., 0.01 per 1000$).

    • Risk %: Calculates the lot based on the risk percentage set on the Stop Loss.

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of capital to risk per single trade (only for the Risk % method).

  • Base / Fixed Lot: Starting lot size or fixed lot size.

  • Capital step: Capital step value for lot increment (only for the Capital Step method).

  • Open Trade Mode: Pending Order or Market Execution.

  • Hide Take Profit and Stop Loss : To hide orders to the broker.

  • Stop Mode: Normal / Tight if you want a normal stop or a smaller one.

  • Minutes After Market Open: minutes after the market opens in which the orders are placed

  • Friday closing hour: Hour to close all open positions on Friday night (set to 24 or more to disable).

  • Enable News Filter: Enable or disable trading suspension during High Impact USD news.

  • Mins Before News: Minutes to pause trading BEFORE the news release.

  • Mins After News: Minutes to pause trading AFTER the news release.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


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道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
专家
介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Snow Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
专家
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : load on one of the currency pairs supported. Currency pairs :   AUDCAD,NZDCAD,EURGBP,EURCHF. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance: 1000$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable t
Eagle Gold Nexsus
Gianluca Guarino
专家
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle Gold Nexsus   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   8  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Eagle Gold Strike
Gianluca Guarino
专家
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle Gold Strike   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   10 independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Eagle Gold Echo
Gianluca Guarino
专家
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Golden Eagle Echo   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   8  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Golden Eagle Prime
Gianluca Guarino
专家
FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Golden Eagle Prime   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating  9  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice
Eagle MG
Gianluca Guarino
专家
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle MG   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   AUDCAD,NZDCAD AND GBPNZD . The system operates fully autonomously, based on light grid strategy. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every grid is protected by a hard Stop Loss. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot or Capital
Snow Eagle X
Gianluca Guarino
专家
SNOW EAGLE X  is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters with auto settings because it is already optimized in the best way for AUDCAD or NZDCAD or if you prefer you can set it to manual setting and enter the parameters you like. CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE Live Performance   Click here . All Live Performance   Financial Freedom Signals . Our Shop :   Financial Freedom Shop . Installation : upload it separately to AUDCAD or NZDCAD.(use a different unique identifier for each graph
Gold Daily Eagle MT5
Gianluca Guarino
专家
Gold Daily Eagle   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %. Integrated News Filter:   Automatically suspends trading duri
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aschraf
16
aschraf 2026.05.29 17:55 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.29 18:41
Thank you for the review. We recommend using it for a few months to see the results it produces. If you have improvements to suggest let us know. We recommend using Gold Daily Eagle together with some other EA from our shop to have greater diversification and stability of profits.
Tomi Luv
908
Tomi Luv 2026.05.21 21:59 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Gabriele Bozzolan
274
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.05.14 04:50 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:30
Gabriele, I'm sorry for your experience. Is the account on which you are testing the expert an ECN account? The system is very sensitive to spreads, so if you have an account with high spreads, the system does not perform well. there is also the tight stop loss input if you prefer. Anyway, like any system, it should be run for a few months before giving a final judgment. If you prefer other types of systems, check our shop and you will find several interesting experts.
Samart Putta
421
Samart Putta 2026.05.14 02:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:31
Thank you for the review, if you have suggestions or improvements to propose, let us know.
Md Shied Yusuf
268
Md Shied Yusuf 2026.05.11 18:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.11 18:56
Thank you for the comment Md Shied Yusuf. We try to do our best to provide an affordable and high-level service. If you have suggestions to propose to improve our experts and our services, we are at your disposal.
BraveNewWorld
194
BraveNewWorld 2026.05.08 21:44 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.09 11:53
Hi BraveNewWorld and thank you for the review. Could you explain to us based on which criteria you consider it a bad EA? If you have any advice to give us to improve it, we would be grateful.
ktpkhk99
14
ktpkhk99 2026.05.03 13:56 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.03 16:34
Thank you for the review. The expert advisor, if you have downloaded it, will remain free forever. I recommend using it on a demo account for an initial period, and as soon as you feel ready, you can put it on a live account. Remember that with the minimum lot size of 0.01 lots, the stop is $10. I recommend using it on an ECN account.
Gabriele Pirri
286
Gabriele Pirri 2026.05.02 18:30 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 19:04
Thank you for the fantastic review. We believe in the work we do and we demonstrate it with actions, not words. All our experts and tests are real and not faked like many that can be seen here on MQL.
Szilagyi Gabor
369
Szilagyi Gabor 2026.05.02 17:21 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 17:51
Thank you very much for the review. If you have any improvements to suggest or find something that doesn't work, let us know. If you like, also try our other experts. Happy trading
Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2026.04.27 17:18 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
来自开发人员的回复 Gianluca Guarino 2026.04.27 19:27
Thank you very much for the review. If you like, all the systems on our shop are free for a limited time. If you want, try them out and let us know what you think and especially if you think they can be improved and how.
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