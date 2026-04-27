Gold Daily Eagle

Gold Daily Eagle is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on GOLD (XAUUSD).

The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through:

  • Strict Risk Control: Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %.

  • Integrated News Filter: Automatically suspends trading during high-impact USD news.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Trailing Stop, Break-Even, and Friday safety close.

  • Real-time Monitoring: On-chart graphical panel for profit stats and news schedules.

Ideal for ECN accounts, it offers a structured, scalable, and fully customizable trading experience.

In this system, there is only a single gold strategy, also check out our other multi-strategy experts provided with 10 strategies that work simultaneously.


CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE

All Live Signal Performance: Financial Freedom Signals

Our Shop: Financial Freedom Shop.

If you like, leave us a review or write to us to suggest any improvements. Also because we are giving you a professional expert as a gift.


  • Installation: Load on XAUUSD or GOLD chart ONLY on any timeframe. 
  • Currency pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: All but better H1 to view order levels.
  • Minimum account balance: 100$ with 0,01 lots.
  • Broker: Is preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Breakout, Trend Following


----------Settings---------

  • Show Panel: Enable/disable the view of the expert's panel on the chart.

  • Money Management Method: Select the lot calculation method:

    • Fixed Lot: Uses the fixed lot size set in "Base / Fixed Lot".

    • Capital Step: Increases the lot size based on the capital step (e.g., 0.01 per 1000$).

    • Risk %: Calculates the lot based on the risk percentage set on the Stop Loss.

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of capital to risk per single trade (only for the Risk % method).

  • Base / Fixed Lot: Starting lot size or fixed lot size.

  • Capital step: Capital step value for lot increment (only for the Capital Step method).

  • Open Trade Mode: Pending Order or Market Execution.

  • Hide Take Profit and Stop Loss : To hide orders to the broker.

  • Stop Mode: Normal / Tight if you want a normal stop or a smaller one.

  • Minutes After Market Open: minutes after the market opens in which the orders are placed

  • Friday closing hour: Hour to close all open positions on Friday night (set to 24 or more to disable).

  • Enable News Filter: Enable or disable trading suspension during High Impact USD news.

  • Mins Before News: Minutes to pause trading BEFORE the news release.

  • Mins After News: Minutes to pause trading AFTER the news release.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


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Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Эксперты
TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 — высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер с автоматической адаптацией параметров Профессиональный полностью автоматический Expert Advisor для тикового скальпинга, который самостоятельно подстраивает рабочие параметры под каждую валютную пару. TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 создан для трейдеров, которым нужен быстрый, интеллектуальный и практически готовый к работе алгоритм без необходимости вручную оптимизировать десятки настроек под каждый инструмент. Советник анализирует те
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Другие продукты этого автора
Snow Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : load on one of the currency pairs supported. Currency pairs :   AUDCAD,NZDCAD,EURGBP,EURCHF. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance: 1000$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable t
Eagle Gold Nexsus
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle Gold Nexsus   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   8  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Eagle Gold Strike
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle Gold Strike   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   10 independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Eagle Gold Echo
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Golden Eagle Echo   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating   8  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dyn
Golden Eagle Prime
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Golden Eagle Prime   is an advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, integrating  9  independent strategies   based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice
Eagle MG
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
TODAY OUR EXPERTS ARE ALL FREE. FOR EVERY 100 DOWNLOADS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY $50. Eagle MG   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   AUDCAD,NZDCAD AND GBPNZD . The system operates fully autonomously, based on light grid strategy. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every grid is protected by a hard Stop Loss. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot or Capital
Snow Eagle X
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
SNOW EAGLE X  is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters with auto settings because it is already optimized in the best way for AUDCAD or NZDCAD or if you prefer you can set it to manual setting and enter the parameters you like. CHECK LIVE PERFORMANCE Live Performance   Click here . All Live Performance   Financial Freedom Signals . Our Shop :   Financial Freedom Shop . Installation : upload it separately to AUDCAD or NZDCAD.(use a different unique identifier for each graph
Gold Daily Eagle MT5
Gianluca Guarino
Эксперты
Gold Daily Eagle   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %. Integrated News Filter:   Automatically suspends trading duri
Фильтр:
aschraf
16
aschraf 2026.05.29 17:55 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.29 18:41
Thank you for the review. We recommend using it for a few months to see the results it produces. If you have improvements to suggest let us know. We recommend using Gold Daily Eagle together with some other EA from our shop to have greater diversification and stability of profits.
Tomi Luv
908
Tomi Luv 2026.05.21 21:59 
 

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Gabriele Bozzolan
273
Gabriele Bozzolan 2026.05.14 04:50 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:30
Gabriele, I'm sorry for your experience. Is the account on which you are testing the expert an ECN account? The system is very sensitive to spreads, so if you have an account with high spreads, the system does not perform well. there is also the tight stop loss input if you prefer. Anyway, like any system, it should be run for a few months before giving a final judgment. If you prefer other types of systems, check our shop and you will find several interesting experts.
Samart Putta
417
Samart Putta 2026.05.14 02:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.14 13:31
Thank you for the review, if you have suggestions or improvements to propose, let us know.
Md Shied Yusuf
268
Md Shied Yusuf 2026.05.11 18:36 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.11 18:56
Thank you for the comment Md Shied Yusuf. We try to do our best to provide an affordable and high-level service. If you have suggestions to propose to improve our experts and our services, we are at your disposal.
BraveNewWorld
194
BraveNewWorld 2026.05.08 21:44 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.09 11:53
Hi BraveNewWorld and thank you for the review. Could you explain to us based on which criteria you consider it a bad EA? If you have any advice to give us to improve it, we would be grateful.
ktpkhk99
14
ktpkhk99 2026.05.03 13:56 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.03 16:34
Thank you for the review. The expert advisor, if you have downloaded it, will remain free forever. I recommend using it on a demo account for an initial period, and as soon as you feel ready, you can put it on a live account. Remember that with the minimum lot size of 0.01 lots, the stop is $10. I recommend using it on an ECN account.
Gabriele Pirri
286
Gabriele Pirri 2026.05.02 18:30 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 19:04
Thank you for the fantastic review. We believe in the work we do and we demonstrate it with actions, not words. All our experts and tests are real and not faked like many that can be seen here on MQL.
Szilagyi Gabor
369
Szilagyi Gabor 2026.05.02 17:21 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.05.02 17:51
Thank you very much for the review. If you have any improvements to suggest or find something that doesn't work, let us know. If you like, also try our other experts. Happy trading
Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2026.04.27 17:18 
 

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Gianluca Guarino
1742
Ответ разработчика Gianluca Guarino 2026.04.27 19:27
Thank you very much for the review. If you like, all the systems on our shop are free for a limited time. If you want, try them out and let us know what you think and especially if you think they can be improved and how.
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