Renko Engulfing Indicator

1

The Renko (and Mean Renko) Engulfing Bar Indicator is a versatile trading indicator that plots Buy/Sell arrows and gives potential trade ideas including buy entry and stop loss levels. The indicator is designed to work on offline renko charts as well as Mean or Median Renko charts.

It is recommended to use this indicator on a minimum of 20Pips fixed renko box or more. The indicator does not repaint. It prints the arrows after the bar close. The indicator's buy/sell arrows can be a powerful way to trade when combined with moving averages or stochastics oscillators and/or support/resistance levels.

Renko Engulfing Bar Indicator Settings:

  • Count Bars: Default (4) - This is the minimum bar count in the previous trend. Recommended values are between 3 - 7
  • Show History: True/False (If set to true, it shows past signals)
  • Show Comment: True/False (If set to true, shows the Buy and Stop loss values)
  • AlertsOn: True/False (Enable pop up alerts)
  • Play Sound: True/False
  • Show Popup: True/False (Enables pop up alerts on your MT4)
  • Email: True/False (Enable to get email sent. You will have to configure your MT4 SMTP to use this feature)
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Moving Average Dashboard Pro is an improved and advanced indicator of the free version "Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard" The moving average dashboard pro gives you a dashboard view of bullish and bearish moving average crossovers. For example, if there was a bullish moving average crossover 5 sessions ago, then you would see 5 bars ago . This indicates that there was a bullish crossover 5 sessions ago. This indicator is useful if you want to catch the trend early on when using moving
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.10.13 10:45 
 

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granplebe89
86
granplebe89 2020.08.19 21:28 
 

This indicator does not refresh when you refresh your profiles. Where the arrow was when you last saw this chart is where it will be even after new candles print.

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