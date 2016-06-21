Renko Engulfing Indicator

The Renko (and Mean Renko) Engulfing Bar Indicator is a versatile trading indicator that plots Buy/Sell arrows and gives potential trade ideas including buy entry and stop loss levels. The indicator is designed to work on offline renko charts as well as Mean or Median Renko charts.

It is recommended to use this indicator on a minimum of 20Pips fixed renko box or more. The indicator does not repaint. It prints the arrows after the bar close. The indicator's buy/sell arrows can be a powerful way to trade when combined with moving averages or stochastics oscillators and/or support/resistance levels.

Renko Engulfing Bar Indicator Settings: