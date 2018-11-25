Moving Average Dashboard Pro
- Indicators
-
John BenjaminFull time forex trader.
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 23 February 2022
- Activations: 5
Moving Average Dashboard Pro is an improved and advanced indicator of the free version "Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard"
The moving average dashboard pro gives you a dashboard view of bullish and bearish moving average crossovers. For example, if there was a bullish moving average crossover 5 sessions ago, then you would see 5 bars ago. This indicates that there was a bullish crossover 5 sessions ago.
This indicator is useful if you want to catch the trend early on when using moving averages. The Moving Average Dashboard Pro saves you time as you can use the indicator to scan multiple currency pairs or other symbols in just one window.
Main Features of the Moving Average Dashboard Pro
- Add up to 4 moving averages on the indicator
- Select from period, shift, type of MA, type of price
- Get push notifications, email alert or pop-up alert on your MT4
- Full display cutomization (Font type, font size, font colors)
- Support for sufixes (ex: EURUSD.xyz, GBPUSDi, .EURUSD)
- Works across all instruments as long as your broker has them
- Push notifications
- Select custom set of symbols or activate for current symbol only
See demo here
HI the product is good but it do not accept to be more than 1 time in same chart and it seems that nobody take care of questions about that and others that i post in comment i am very disappointed by this way of not taking, at least, time to respond , especially when the parameters do not allow a normal use in big screen Warmly