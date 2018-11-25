Moving Average Dashboard Pro is an improved and advanced indicator of the free version "Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard"

The moving average dashboard pro gives you a dashboard view of bullish and bearish moving average crossovers. For example, if there was a bullish moving average crossover 5 sessions ago, then you would see 5 bars ago. This indicates that there was a bullish crossover 5 sessions ago.

This indicator is useful if you want to catch the trend early on when using moving averages. The Moving Average Dashboard Pro saves you time as you can use the indicator to scan multiple currency pairs or other symbols in just one window.

Main Features of the Moving Average Dashboard Pro

Add up to 4 moving averages on the indicator

Select from period, shift, type of MA, type of price

Get push notifications, email alert or pop-up alert on your MT4

Full display cutomization (Font type, font size, font colors)

Support for sufixes (ex: EURUSD.xyz, GBPUSDi, .EURUSD)

Works across all instruments as long as your broker has them

Push notifications

Select custom set of symbols or activate for current symbol only

See demo here



