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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lizard VT STP
Marco Scherer

Lizard VT STP

Marco Scherer
Marco Scherer

Marco Scherer

4.4 (51)
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4 products 2 signals 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 71%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
121
Profit Trades:
95 (78.51%)
Loss Trades:
26 (21.49%)
Best trade:
15.09 USD
Worst trade:
-31.71 USD
Gross Profit:
310.04 USD (31 031 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132.11 USD (13 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (87.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.33 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
2.11%
Max deposit load:
21.04%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
51 (42.15%)
Short Trades:
70 (57.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
3.26 USD
Average Loss:
-5.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-18.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.38%
Annual Forecast:
-16.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
71.59 USD (14.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.74% (71.58 USD)
By Equity:
18.31% (47.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 93
XAUUSD-ECN 28
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 114
XAUUSD-ECN 64
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 11K
XAUUSD-ECN 6.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.09 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 00:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.25 23:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 23:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.11 23:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.09 06:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.09 06:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.09 06:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.09 06:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.09 06:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lizard VT STP
999 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
428
USD
13
100%
121
78%
2%
2.34
1.47
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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