Quantam Mechanics
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 May 2026
- Activations: 5
This EA uses high probability setups, using areas of liquidity and order block areas, checks on where price reacted previously at a certain level in order to form an informed and careful decision.
It can work on any markets, be it xauusd, gbp jpy and so forth. The EA also observes proper risk management and is geared in growing small accounts.
The risk management is broker safe and ensures your account survives and is profitable in the long run