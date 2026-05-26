Quantam Mechanics

This EA uses high probability setups, using areas of liquidity and order block areas, checks on where price reacted previously at a certain level in order to form an informed and careful decision.


It can work on any markets, be it xauusd, gbp jpy and so forth. The EA also observes proper risk management and is geared in growing small accounts. 


The risk management is broker safe and ensures your account survives and is profitable in the long run

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Analyzes the market based on rejection areas, strong support and resistance areas. also checks to see if the market is trending. carefully risks manages and aims to grow your account.  works for any account size.  It uses pure mathematics based on high probability. it protects profit by virtue of trailing stop losses, and interchanges with high risk to reward ratio. it is truly dynamic. Try me and you will love it .
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