Golden Shark bot

H4 Candle Flip EA – Smart, Simple, Powerful

The H4 Candle Flip EA is a clean and intelligent trading system designed to catch strong market moves with precision—without overcomplicating your trading.

🔥 Key Advantages

1. Trades Only High-Quality Setups
This EA operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, meaning fewer but more reliable trades. It avoids market noise and focuses on strong directional moves.  Has shown positive results on backtest

2. Automatic Trend Detection
It reads the previous candle direction:

  • Bullish candle → opens a Buy
  • Bearish candle → opens a Sell

Simple logic, but highly effective in trending markets.

3. Smart “Flip” Technology
When the market changes direction, the EA:

  • Closes the current trade
  • Instantly opens a new one in the opposite direction

This keeps you aligned with the market at all times—no hesitation, no missed opportunities.

4. Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Sizing
Your account is protected with built-in risk management:

  • Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage
  • Adjusts position size depending on stop loss distance
  • Helps maintain consistent growth while controlling drawdown

5. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Includes a Stop Buffer system, which:

  • Prevents premature stop-outs caused by volatility
  • Works especially well on fast-moving pairs like gold

6. Clean and Efficient Execution

  • Trades only once per new H4 candle (no overtrading)
  • No unnecessary indicators slowing performance
  • Lightweight and fast execution

7. Broker-Safe Lot Handling

  • Automatically adjusts lot sizes to match broker requirements
  • Ensures smooth execution across different brokers

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
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Experts
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