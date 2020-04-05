Gold Champion

🔥 Smart Zone Trend EA – Precision Meets Protection

A powerful, fully automated trading system designed to capture strong trends while intelligently avoiding bad entries.

This EA combines EMA trend confirmation (50/200) with a unique zone rejection scoring system, allowing it to enter trades only where price shows real strength — not guesswork.

⚡ Key Features:

Smart Entry Logic – Trades only when trend + strong rejection zones align

– Trades only when trend + strong rejection zones align Dynamic Trailing System – Locks in profits progressively as trades grow

– Locks in profits progressively as trades grow Auto Lot Scaling – Adapts position size to your account balance

– Adapts position size to your account balance Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids poor market conditions

– Avoids poor market conditions Gap Detection System – Protects you during sudden price jumps

– Protects you during sudden price jumps Equity Guard – Automatically closes trades and pauses after drawdown

– Automatically closes trades and pauses after drawdown Loss Pause System – Stops trading after consecutive losses to protect capital

🛡 Built for Survival & Growth

This EA isn’t just about entries — it’s built to defend your account first, then grow it steadily using controlled risk and smart trade management.

📈 Ideal for small to medium accounts, especially traders who want a system that thinks before it trades and protects while it profits.