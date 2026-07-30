Multi-Indicator Master Suite MT5 is a powerful all-in-one analytical suite for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities traders.

It combines 12 essential institutional-style tools into a single lightweight indicator, helping traders reduce chart clutter, improve workflow, and analyze the market more efficiently.

Instead of loading multiple separate indicators that can slow down MetaTrader 5, this suite provides one integrated dashboard with full control over all modules directly from the chart. Each feature can be enabled or disabled instantly, and the selected settings are automatically saved for future use.

Main Features

Interactive Control Dashboard

A modern on-screen control panel allows quick access to all modules with one-click toggle buttons.

The dashboard supports persistent settings per symbol and timeframe, and can be positioned in different areas of the chart for convenience.

1. Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Detects three-candle price gaps and helps identify potential institutional imbalance zones.

Supports partial fill and full fill logic, with visual distinction between unfilled and filled zones.

2. Engulfing Candle (EC)

Identifies bullish and bearish engulfing patterns using body or wick-based detection methods.

Includes alert options for sound, email, and mobile notifications.

3. Jumping & Dumping Candles (J/D)

Detects momentum candles that open near the high or low of the bar, helping traders spot strong directional moves.

Displays clear arrows and labels on the chart.

4. Smart Currency Strength Meter (CSM)

Measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies using multi-symbol RSI calculations.

Displays live strength values and visual strength bars for quick market comparison.

5. Smart Trendlines (TL)

Automatically draws trendlines based on swing pivots and fractal structure.

Useful for identifying support, resistance, and directional bias.

6. High & Low Session / Daily Range (H/L)

Automatically plots daily high and daily low levels.

These levels can be used to track breakout zones, liquidity sweeps, and intraday targets.

7. Volume Profile - Period (VP-Period)

Calculates volume profile over selected sessions such as daily, weekly, or custom periods.

Displays Point of Control, value areas, and volume distribution structure.

8. Volume Profile - Range (VP-Range)

Allows interactive range-based volume profile analysis using two draggable chart lines.

Ideal for studying consolidations, breakouts, and event-driven price movement.

9. Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Detects market structure, including swing highs and lows, BOS, and CHoCH.

Also highlights order blocks and equal highs/lows to help identify liquidity areas.

10. Candle Countdown Timer (CT)

Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes.

Can be displayed next to price or in a corner HUD panel.

11. Market Session Timeline Dashboard (MS)

Displays the major forex sessions on a 24-hour timeline with timezone conversion support.

Includes live session status and visual session bars for better trading awareness.

12. Economic Calendar & News Event Engine (ECAL)

Provides a built-in economic calendar with currency filters, impact levels, and countdown information.

Event markers can also be projected directly onto the chart for important news releases.

Key Benefits

Reduces chart clutter by combining multiple tools into one indicator.

Improves performance by using a single optimized MQL5 solution.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Oil.

Works across multiple timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.

Fully customizable colors, sizes, alerts, and display options.

Designed for traders who want a cleaner, faster, and more structured market analysis workflow.

Best For

This suite is suitable for:

Scalpers.

Day traders.

Swing traders.

Traders using Smart Money Concepts.

Traders who want a complete multi-tool dashboard in one indicator.

Important Note

This indicator is designed for analytical and educational purposes only.

It does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management and a well-tested trading strategy.