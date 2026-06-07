Neuro Future Euphoria
- Experts
-
Sergey RozhnovAbout me: I have experience in Forex trading and software development since 2006.
I also accept individual orders for the development and improvement of Expert Advisors or indicators in MQL5 and MQL4 languages on a Freelance.
Please contact me via private messages for any inquiries.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 7 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Multi-strategy neural network advisor with 350 built-in virtual strategies and an ensemble of 7 trained neural networks. Developed for EURUSD M15. No neural network files required, everything is embedded inside.Recommended parameters:
- Currency pair: EURUSD.
- Timeframe: M15.
- Deposit from 5000 USD with standard parameters Risk = 5000.
Unique neural network architecture:
- Based on 7 deep neural networks developed using the author's indicator Neuro Future.
- Training: The neural networks are trained on historical data for 3-3.5 years (up to May 2026) on the H4 timeframe with GMTOffset +2,+3 (winter, summer). The forecast is made for 6 bars forward (24 hours).
- Diversity of analysis: Each of the 7 networks analyzes the market uniquely, using different methods and versions of the neuro indicator.
- All neural networks are already "embedded" in the advisor's code along with the indicator. You do not need to copy files into terminal folders.
Ensemble of 350 virtual strategies:
- Inside the advisor, 350 virtual strategies are continuously running, each with its own virtual balance, virtual positions, and parameters.
- Each strategy uses a signal from one of the 7 neural networks. The signal to open is considered confirmed when the neural network outputs one direction using three buffers.
- Ensemble optimization: Out of 2100 generated random strategies, the 350 best ones that showed maximum performance were selected, ensuring stability on unseen periods.
- The actual trading lot is formed based on the sum of all active virtual positions, the Risk parameter, the deposit size, and the features of the selected currency pair.
Trading and position management logic:
- Grid averaging: Non-aggressive increasing lot coefficients are used to manage a series of positions. When using higher timeframes, the grid step increases, trade frequency decreases, and vice versa.
- Virtual parameters: All parameters of virtual strategies (step, profit, coefficients) dynamically depend on the volatility of the pair on the current period.
- Signal reversal: When the neural network's direction changes, the virtual position is closed and opened in the opposite direction with the total lot.
Filters and protection:
- News filter: Ability to close positions before important news and resume trading after they are released.
- Time filter: Setting the allowed trading time.
- Auto-restart and distribution: Built-in mechanisms for automatic balancing and redistribution of virtual balances and positions between strategies.
- To preserve virtual positions, as well as temporary neural network files, the advisor uses files. If an interruption or terminal reboot occurs, the advisor will load the saved positions from these files and continue working (works on computers and remote systems with a desktop).
Advisor parameters:
===== MAIN PARAMETERS =====
- Risk (<2000-High, >5000-Low) ( 5000 ) - Risk level
- Max.Total Lots, relative value ( 10 ) - Maximum total lot volume
- AutoFixedBalance ( true ) - Automatic balance fixing
- Fixed Balance (if=0 then FixedBalance=AccountBalance) ( 0 ) - Fixed balance
- Slippage ( 5 ) - Slippage
- SpreadLimit ( 4 ) - Spread limit
- ManualCommission ( 5 ) - Commission
- Magic Number ( 777 ) - Magic number
- FIFO ( false ) - FIFO mode
===== V-STRATEGIES PARAMETERS =====
- VirtualBalance ( 5000 ) - Virtual balance
- VirtualMaxLots ( 10 ) - Virtual maximum lot volume
- VirtualMaxOrders ( 10 ) - Virtual maximum orders
===== AUTO RESTART PARAMETERS =====
- Auto Restart ( true ) - Automatic restart
- Restart Percent ( 0.5 ) - Restart percentage
===== DISTRIBUTION =====
- Distribution ( false ) - Distribution
- DistrTimeFrame ( PERIOD_D1 ) - Timeframe for distribution
- NoDistribWithoutLoss ( true ) - No distribution without loss
- HourDistributeFrom ( 3 ) - Distribution start hour
- Smoothness ( 2 ) - Smoothness
===== Time Filter =====
- Time Filter (Set On Greenwich) ( false ) - Time filter
- HourStart ( 18 ) - Start hour
- HourEnd ( 13 ) - End hour
===== SAFE CLOSING PARAMETERS =====
- Close and Remember Before Weekend ( true ) - Close and remember before weekend
- Close All And Restart After DD,% ( 100 ) - Close all and restart after drawdown
- Close And Remember After DD,% ( 100 ) - Close and remember after drawdown
- Stop Days After DD (if 0-no stop) ( 2 ) - Stop days after drawdown
===== NEWS FILTER =====
- NewsFilter ( false ) - News filter
- HighImpact ( true ) - High impact news
- MiddleImpact ( false ) - Medium impact news
- LowImpact ( false ) - Low impact news
- Speaks ( true ) - Speak
- USDNewsForAll ( true ) - USD news for all pairs
- MinsBeforeNews ( 5 ) - Minutes before news
- MinsAfterNews ( 30 ) - Minutes after news
- Show alerts ( true ) - Show alerts
- Send notifications ( false ) - Send notifications