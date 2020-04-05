Universal pulse AI PRO

Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System

Universal Pulse EA

Universal Pulse EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple Forex markets. By combining trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent risk management, Universal Pulse EA is designed to deliver stable and consistent trading performance while protecting trading capital.

Unlike simple single-indicator robots, Universal Pulse EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. This helps reduce unnecessary trades during ranging or highly unstable markets and improves overall trade quality.

Core Features

Intelligent Market Analysis

Multi-layer trade confirmation

Trend detection algorithm

Momentum confirmation

Volatility filter

Noise reduction logic

High-quality entry selection

Advanced Trade Management

Automatic Buy and Sell execution

Dynamic Stop Loss

Dynamic Take Profit

Break-even protection

Trailing Stop

Smart trade exit management

Optional partial profit locking

Automatic order management

Professional Risk Management

Fixed lot mode

Auto lot based on account balance

Adjustable risk percentage

Maximum spread protection

Slippage protection

Maximum simultaneous trades

Daily profit target (optional)

Daily loss limit (optional)

Equity protection

Drawdown management

Trading Filters

Trading session filter

Weekend protection

Market volatility filter

News filter support

Spread filter

Time filter

Symbol filter

Recommended Trading Instruments

Universal Pulse EA works on most major Forex pairs, including:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

EURJPY

GBPJPY

Optional:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

H1

The EA is optimized primarily for M5 and M15, where it balances trading frequency and signal quality.

Compatible Account Types

Standard Account

ECN Account

Raw Spread Account

Demo Account

Live Account

Compatible with most MT5 brokers.

VPS Ready

Universal Pulse EA is fully optimized for 24/7 VPS operation, ensuring uninterrupted execution with minimal latency.

Easy to Use

Simply attach the EA to your preferred chart, adjust the risk settings to match your account size, and let Universal Pulse EA handle the rest.

Suitable for:

Beginners

Experienced traders

Portfolio traders

Prop firm evaluations (subject to firm rules)

User Adjustable Settings

Risk Percentage

Fixed Lot Size

Auto Lot

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Maximum Spread

Trading Hours

Maximum Open Positions

Magic Number

Slippage

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Limit

News Filter

Trade Direction (Buy Only / Sell Only / Both)

Why Choose Universal Pulse EA?

Professional trading logic

Intelligent market filtering

Strong capital protection

Flexible risk management

Easy customization

Fully automated operation

Stable execution

Suitable for long-term use

Optimized for multiple currency pairs

Designed for both conservative and aggressive trading styles

Important Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your financial situation.