Universal pulse AI PRO

Universal Pulse EA

Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System

Universal Pulse EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple Forex markets. By combining trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent risk management, Universal Pulse EA is designed to deliver stable and consistent trading performance while protecting trading capital.

Unlike simple single-indicator robots, Universal Pulse EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. This helps reduce unnecessary trades during ranging or highly unstable markets and improves overall trade quality.

Core Features

Intelligent Market Analysis

  • Multi-layer trade confirmation

  • Trend detection algorithm

  • Momentum confirmation

  • Volatility filter

  • Noise reduction logic

  • High-quality entry selection

Advanced Trade Management

  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution

  • Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Dynamic Take Profit

  • Break-even protection

  • Trailing Stop

  • Smart trade exit management

  • Optional partial profit locking

  • Automatic order management

Professional Risk Management

  • Fixed lot mode

  • Auto lot based on account balance

  • Adjustable risk percentage

  • Maximum spread protection

  • Slippage protection

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

  • Daily profit target (optional)

  • Daily loss limit (optional)

  • Equity protection

  • Drawdown management

Trading Filters

  • Trading session filter

  • Weekend protection

  • Market volatility filter

  • News filter support

  • Spread filter

  • Time filter

  • Symbol filter

Recommended Trading Instruments

Universal Pulse EA works on most major Forex pairs, including:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • USDCHF

  • EURJPY

  • GBPJPY

Optional:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

The EA is optimized primarily for M5 and M15, where it balances trading frequency and signal quality.

Compatible Account Types

  • Standard Account

  • ECN Account

  • Raw Spread Account

  • Demo Account

  • Live Account

Compatible with most MT5 brokers.

VPS Ready

Universal Pulse EA is fully optimized for 24/7 VPS operation, ensuring uninterrupted execution with minimal latency.

Easy to Use

Simply attach the EA to your preferred chart, adjust the risk settings to match your account size, and let Universal Pulse EA handle the rest.

Suitable for:

  • Beginners

  • Experienced traders

  • Portfolio traders

  • Prop firm evaluations (subject to firm rules)

User Adjustable Settings

  • Risk Percentage

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Auto Lot

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-even

  • Maximum Spread

  • Trading Hours

  • Maximum Open Positions

  • Magic Number

  • Slippage

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • News Filter

  • Trade Direction (Buy Only / Sell Only / Both)

Why Choose Universal Pulse EA?

  • Professional trading logic

  • Intelligent market filtering

  • Strong capital protection

  • Flexible risk management

  • Easy customization

  • Fully automated operation

  • Stable execution

  • Suitable for long-term use

  • Optimized for multiple currency pairs

  • Designed for both conservative and aggressive trading styles

Important Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your financial situation.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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