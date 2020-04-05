Universal pulse AI PRO
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System
Universal Pulse EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple Forex markets. By combining trend analysis, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent risk management, Universal Pulse EA is designed to deliver stable and consistent trading performance while protecting trading capital.
Unlike simple single-indicator robots, Universal Pulse EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. This helps reduce unnecessary trades during ranging or highly unstable markets and improves overall trade quality.
Core Features
Intelligent Market Analysis
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Multi-layer trade confirmation
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Trend detection algorithm
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Momentum confirmation
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Volatility filter
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Noise reduction logic
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High-quality entry selection
Advanced Trade Management
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Automatic Buy and Sell execution
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Dynamic Stop Loss
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Dynamic Take Profit
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Break-even protection
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Trailing Stop
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Smart trade exit management
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Optional partial profit locking
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Automatic order management
Professional Risk Management
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Fixed lot mode
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Auto lot based on account balance
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Adjustable risk percentage
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Maximum spread protection
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Slippage protection
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Maximum simultaneous trades
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Daily profit target (optional)
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Daily loss limit (optional)
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Equity protection
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Drawdown management
Trading Filters
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Trading session filter
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Weekend protection
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Market volatility filter
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News filter support
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Spread filter
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Time filter
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Symbol filter
Recommended Trading Instruments
Universal Pulse EA works on most major Forex pairs, including:
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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USDJPY
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AUDUSD
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NZDUSD
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USDCAD
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USDCHF
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EURJPY
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GBPJPY
Optional:
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XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes
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M5
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M15
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H1
The EA is optimized primarily for M5 and M15, where it balances trading frequency and signal quality.
Compatible Account Types
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Standard Account
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ECN Account
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Raw Spread Account
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Demo Account
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Live Account
Compatible with most MT5 brokers.
VPS Ready
Universal Pulse EA is fully optimized for 24/7 VPS operation, ensuring uninterrupted execution with minimal latency.
Easy to Use
Simply attach the EA to your preferred chart, adjust the risk settings to match your account size, and let Universal Pulse EA handle the rest.
Suitable for:
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Beginners
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Experienced traders
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Portfolio traders
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Prop firm evaluations (subject to firm rules)
User Adjustable Settings
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Risk Percentage
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Fixed Lot Size
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Auto Lot
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Break-even
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Maximum Spread
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Trading Hours
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Maximum Open Positions
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Magic Number
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Slippage
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Daily Profit Target
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Daily Loss Limit
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News Filter
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Trade Direction (Buy Only / Sell Only / Both)
Why Choose Universal Pulse EA?
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Professional trading logic
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Intelligent market filtering
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Strong capital protection
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Flexible risk management
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Easy customization
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Fully automated operation
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Stable execution
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Suitable for long-term use
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Optimized for multiple currency pairs
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Designed for both conservative and aggressive trading styles
Important Notice
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your financial situation.