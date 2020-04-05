Quantum Gold Aggressive
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.70
- Activations: 5
⭐ Quantum Gold High Growth – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)
🏆 Built for Aggressive Growth Within Defined Limits Designed for traders who expects higher returns and are comfortable with up to ≈25% drawdown with long-term consistency.
🔧 Overview Quantum Gold High Growth uses the same institutional‑style engine with a hard‑locked, higher risk profile.
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System
-
Auto peak session-hour selection to take advantage of momentum
-
Starting from trade execution to risk management everything is done automatically without any manual intervention.
🔍 Core Strategy Logic Same core logic as the other variants:
-
Break of Structure (BoS) entries
-
Trend filters
-
ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss
-
Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:5
-
Break Even at +2R and progressive trailing of SL
-
Selective US session trading
-
Quality‑over‑quantity execution
🛡️ Risk Management (Fully Locked)
-
Risk per Trade: 2.5%
-
Typical Max Drawdown (3‑year backtest): ≈25%
-
Designed for traders who accept higher volatility for higher growth
📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)
-
Account Size: $100,000
-
Net Growth: ≈610,000+ (≈610%)
-
Maximum Drawdown: ≈25%
-
Profit Factor: ≈1.56
-
Recovery Factor: ≈4.14
-
Trades: ≈206
👤 Designed For
-
Aggressive traders
-
Traders comfortable with up to ≈25% DD
-
Traders who want to grow accounts faster within a defined risk cap
📌 Recommended Usage
-
Pair: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Minimum Leverage: 1:500
-
VPS: Strongly recommended
⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured) Same core configuration as other variants, with risk locked at 2.5%.
📘 Included Bonus: High‑Growth Risk Planning Sheet
⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:
📌 Important Disclaimer This is an aggressive risk profile. Drawdowns up to ≈25% are possible and expected. Only for traders who fully understand and accept this risk.