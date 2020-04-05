Quantum Gold Aggressive

⭐ Quantum Gold High Growth – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)

🏆 Built for Aggressive Growth Within Defined Limits Designed for traders who expects higher returns and are comfortable with up to ≈25% drawdown with long-term consistency.

🔧 Overview Quantum Gold High Growth uses the same institutional‑style engine  with a hard‑locked, higher risk profile.

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System

  • Auto peak session-hour selection to take advantage of momentum

  • Starting from trade execution to risk management everything is done automatically without any manual intervention.

🔍 Core Strategy Logic Same core logic as the other variants:

  • Break of Structure (BoS) entries

  • Trend filters

  • ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss

  • Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:5

  • Break Even at +2R and progressive trailing of SL

  • Selective US session trading

  • Quality‑over‑quantity execution

🛡️ Risk Management (Fully Locked)

  • Risk per Trade: 2.5%

  • Typical Max Drawdown (3‑year backtest): ≈25%

  • Designed for traders who accept higher volatility for higher growth

📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)

  • Account Size: $100,000

  • Net Growth: ≈610,000+ (≈610%)

  • Maximum Drawdown: ≈25%

  • Profit Factor: ≈1.56

  • Recovery Factor: ≈4.14

  • Trades: ≈206

👤 Designed For

  • Aggressive traders

  • Traders comfortable with up to ≈25% DD

  • Traders who want to grow accounts faster within a defined risk cap

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:500

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured) Same core configuration as other variants, with risk locked at 2.5%.

📘 Included Bonus: High‑Growth Risk Planning Sheet


⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • 📌 Important Disclaimer This is an aggressive risk profile. Drawdowns up to ≈25% are possible and expected. Only for traders who fully understand and accept this risk.


    Recommended products
    ARE Quantum Liquidity
    Jakir Hussain Shaikh
    Indicators
    ARE Quantum Liquidity Institutional Smart Money Engine ARE Quantum Liquidity is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to help traders identify institutional liquidity movements and high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator analyzes market structure in real time and automatically detects important price action elements used by professional traders, including Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Swe
    NeuroExt
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4 (11)
    Experts
    https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
    FREE
    Quantum Robot
    Chinthala Baji
    Experts
    Quantum Robot EA Quantum Robot EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading XAUUSD and selected Forex pairs. The EA uses trend analysis, volatility-based trade management, and automated execution logic to manage trades without manual intervention. Main Features Automated trade execution ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit Dynamic trailing stop system Adjustable risk management Equity-based lot sizing Real-time dashboard display Automatic broker filling mode detect
    ShadowTraderEA
    Sergei Vassunov
    Experts
    Dear Traders! I am pleased to present   ShadowTrader_EA   – an expert advisor developed as a result of deep analysis and optimization of a trading strategy specifically designed for volatile instruments, primarily XAUUSD (gold). The advisor has been ported from MQL4 to MQL5 while preserving the original logic and enhanced with modern adaptive capital management mechanisms. What is ShadowTrader_EA? It is a fully automated trading system that opens positions based on a combination of price channel
    Fight Club GBPUSD
    Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
    Experts
    Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk.  The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit. Inputs: Percentage risk Tips: - Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets. - The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing. Try it, add this EA to your portfolio. Please leave a review or a comment. :)
    Tortoise Shell
    Milan Hnila
    Experts
    # Tortoise Shell ## Short Description Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering. ## Product Overview Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure. The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence: - Tick up = `1` - Tick down = `0` It then
    Gold M1 LBD
    Ngoc Lanh Truong
    Experts
    EA Gold M1 LBD – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M1 Type: Scalping based on Price Action and proprietary momentum filters. Market execution only. No pending orders. Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss (20–50 pips) with multi‑level trailing stop. No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging. Maximum one concurrent position. Three operating modes (adjustable by the user): Sport mode (High frequency):   Higher trade frequency. Suitable for accounts that can tolerate larger drawdowns. Balanced mode (default):  
    Forte Oro EA MT5
    Vincenzo Bisignani
    Experts
    Forte Oro EA — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor Forte Oro EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It captures directional breakouts by placing pending orders above the recent high and below the recent low, sized dynamically using ATR to adapt to the current volatility of the market. Every position is protected by a hard stop loss and a defined take profit from the moment the order is placed. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or any lot multiplication techn
    Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
    Yeoh Kia Gee
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
    Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
    Astik Jaura
    Experts
    MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading. Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It
    AI Neural Pattern Trader
    Mihai Olaru
    Experts
    AI Neural Pattern Trader AI Neural Pattern Trader – Advanced MT5 EA powered by AI pattern recognition. Flexible for scalping, intraday, or swing trading with full risk management and multi-symbol support. Full Description AI Neural Pattern Trader is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced neural pattern recognition technology. It automatically identifies high-probability setups and executes trades with precision, adapting to different market conditions and trading st
    Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
    Milind Jayesh Sidpara
    Experts
    Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
    Gold Relay
    Cristian Menzolini
    Experts
    Gold Relay: For Disciplined Gold Trading Master the volatility of the precious metal with the discipline of a Market Maker. Gold trading (XAUUSD) is renowned for its extreme speed and the liquidity traps that frequently decimate retail accounts. Navigating this market successfully requires much more than a simple indicator: it requires a   bulletproof operating protocol. Gold Relay   is the next-generation Expert Advisor designed for those who are no longer satisfied with "hoping" for a market m
    Black Jack mt5
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
    Barak Mega EA
    Jorge Jovanny Hernandez Maldonado
    Experts
    BARAK MEGA EA  is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand total control, strategic flexibility, and advanced risk management within a single system. This EA functions as a true strategy builder , allowing you to combine multiple technical indicators and custom rules to adapt to any market, asset, or timeframe. Unlike traditional robots with fixed logic, BARAK MEGA EA features a modular architecture where every component can be independently enabled, disabled, and
    FREE
    AureliusQuantum
    Nicola Biacca Notari
    Experts
    VERSIONE INGLESE (ENGLISH VERSION) ️ ATTENTION: IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THE VERSION AND STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS Due to the strict restrictions and memory limitations imposed by the MQL5 automatic validator, which often rejects algorithms with highly complex protection logics, the version downloadable directly here from the Market serves as a validation/demo setup. To download the FULL, UNRESTRICTED, and REAL production version of the algorithm (.ex5 file), please connect to our official GitHub re
    FREE
    Audcad Dynamic MR
    Adrian-paul Bostina
    Experts
    AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0 Overview   AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0 is a simple and intuitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, crafted for the AUDCAD currency pair on hedging accounts. This EA follows a straightforward mean-reversion strategy, using the Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 192 periods on the last closed H1 bar as the "fair price" point. It calculates entry thresholds dynamically, taking into account recent market conditions relative to historical conditions, ensuring trades follow the market’
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    Experts
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    Nuker
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
    Gangorra Risk EURUSD
    Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
    Experts
    Description of EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 Countertrend Robot with Confluences and Risk Management by % Overview The EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk is a professional mean-reversion EA designed for EURUSD on M30 (it also works on other pairs/TFs with parameter adjustments). It identifies touches/approaches of price at support/resistance zones (Donchian/Bollinger) and confirms entries through configurable confluences (RSI, stretch vs EMA in ATRs, countertrend bias on H1). Risk managem
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Golden Flower
    Akapop Srisang
    Experts
    NO GRID  |  NO MARTINGALE  |  5 STRATEGIES  |  SWING POINT PRECISION LAUNCH PRICE — $250 (Limited offer). Price will increase as copies sell. Final price: $750. Golden Flower EA — 5-Strategy Swing Breakout System for XAUUSD Golden Flower EA is the most sophisticated breakout system in the Kuchidobusiness lineup. It combines 5 independent strategies, each operating across different timeframes and market range windows, all anchored by a proprietary swing point indicator. While most EAs rely on fi
    Apex Scalping Engine
    Jayanta Pal
    Experts
    Try it. Trust it. Test it. Then own it. ====BOLLINGER BANDS====== BB TIMEFRAME - 1 HOUR ===STANDARD TRADING=== ORDER TIME FRAME - 15 MINUTE  === MINIMUM DEPOSIT === 200 $ === LEVERAGE === 1:500 === PAIR === EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/JPY Start with the Demo — Experience the Results First-Hand First, run the demo and see the live performance yourself. If you notice consistent profits and strong results, then move forward with confidence and make your purchase. Minimum starting capital: $200
    EPo CreW Smart News Trader
    Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
    Experts
    EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER Automated News Trading Based on Economic Calendar Analysis  Get the full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132194?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page  OVERVIEW EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER is a professional automated trading system that analyzes economic calendar events and makes intelligent trading decisions based on forecast vs previous data, central bank targets, and weighted sub-component analysis. Perfect for traders who want to capitalize
    FREE
    Apache MHL Moving Average MT5
    Paulo Roberto Da Costa
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    Experts
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    Gold Of Queen
    Arockia Dinesh Babu
    Experts
    Queen of Gold MT5: XAUUSD (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Command the Gold Market. Transform $1,000 into $13,000+. Stop buying software and start investing in a proven profit engine . The Queen of Gold is a premier Expert Advisor specifically engineered to dominate XAUUSD. It doesn't just trade; it conquers market trends to deliver institutional-grade returns for retail traders. The Royal Performance (Verified Results) The attached high-quality backtest data reveals the true power of this algorithm: E
    The Last Pharaon
    Alexander Oropesa Marrero
    Experts
    Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
    GoldStar MT5
    Marek Kvarda
    Experts
    GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (23)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    5 (26)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.46 (102)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (37)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (3)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (20)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (212)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3.97 (35)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.29 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Impulse MT5
    Simon Reeves
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
    More from author
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    Experts
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full) Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext · True Forex Funds Full Explanation Video Link-  https://youtu.be/CHBD_uUDAak?si=Ti_XJZ9S1umH4sHH Overview Quantum Prop Gold Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, designed specifically for traders operating under strict prop‑firm evaluation condit
    Prop Firm RM EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    Experts
    Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific    Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7] No martingale No grid Fully Automated    Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules   Designed for:  FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext  Overview The Objective of this  EA is to build a  stable system  that operates with  lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup .  Explanation Video :   https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY     Note:  Myfxbook link give
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review