Quantum Gold Aggressive

⭐ Quantum Gold High Growth – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)

🏆 Built for Aggressive Growth Within Defined Limits Designed for traders who expects higher returns and are comfortable with up to ≈25% drawdown with long-term consistency.

🔧 Overview Quantum Gold High Growth uses the same institutional‑style engine with a hard‑locked, higher risk profile.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System

Auto peak session-hour selection to take advantage of momentum



Starting from trade execution to risk management everything is done automatically without any manual intervention.



🔍 Core Strategy Logic Same core logic as the other variants:

Break of Structure (BoS) entries

Trend filters

ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss

Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:5

Break Even at +2R and progressive trailing of SL

Selective US session trading

Quality‑over‑quantity execution

🛡️ Risk Management (Fully Locked)

Risk per Trade: 2.5%

Typical Max Drawdown (3‑year backtest): ≈25%

Designed for traders who accept higher volatility for higher growth

📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)

Account Size: $100,000

Net Growth: ≈610,000+ (≈610%)

Maximum Drawdown: ≈25%

Profit Factor: ≈1.56

Recovery Factor: ≈4.14

Trades: ≈206

👤 Designed For

Aggressive traders

Traders comfortable with up to ≈25% DD

Traders who want to grow accounts faster within a defined risk cap

📌 Recommended Usage

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Leverage: 1:500

VPS: Strongly recommended

⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured) Same core configuration as other variants, with risk locked at 2.5%.

📘 Included Bonus: High‑Growth Risk Planning Sheet





⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.

Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

📌 Important Disclaimer This is an aggressive risk profile. Drawdowns up to ≈25% are possible and expected. Only for traders who fully understand and accept this risk.