Quantum Gold Aggressive

⭐ Quantum Gold High Growth – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)

🏆 Built for Aggressive Growth Within Defined Limits Designed for traders who expects higher returns and are comfortable with up to ≈25% drawdown with long-term consistency.

🔧 Overview Quantum Gold High Growth uses the same institutional‑style engine  with a hard‑locked, higher risk profile.

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System

  • Auto peak session-hour selection to take advantage of momentum

  • Starting from trade execution to risk management everything is done automatically without any manual intervention.

🔍 Core Strategy Logic Same core logic as the other variants:

  • Break of Structure (BoS) entries

  • Trend filters

  • ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss

  • Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:5

  • Break Even at +2R and progressive trailing of SL

  • Selective US session trading

  • Quality‑over‑quantity execution

🛡️ Risk Management (Fully Locked)

  • Risk per Trade: 2.5%

  • Typical Max Drawdown (3‑year backtest): ≈25%

  • Designed for traders who accept higher volatility for higher growth

📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)

  • Account Size: $100,000

  • Net Growth: ≈610,000+ (≈610%)

  • Maximum Drawdown: ≈25%

  • Profit Factor: ≈1.56

  • Recovery Factor: ≈4.14

  • Trades: ≈206

👤 Designed For

  • Aggressive traders

  • Traders comfortable with up to ≈25% DD

  • Traders who want to grow accounts faster within a defined risk cap

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:500

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured) Same core configuration as other variants, with risk locked at 2.5%.

📘 Included Bonus: High‑Growth Risk Planning Sheet


⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • 📌 Important Disclaimer This is an aggressive risk profile. Drawdowns up to ≈25% are possible and expected. Only for traders who fully understand and accept this risk.


    Рекомендуем также
    ARE Quantum Liquidity
    Jakir Hussain Shaikh
    Индикаторы
    ARE Quantum Liquidity Institutional Smart Money Engine ARE Quantum Liquidity is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to help traders identify institutional liquidity movements and high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator analyzes market structure in real time and automatically detects important price action elements used by professional traders, including Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Swe
    NeuroExt
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4 (11)
    Эксперты
    https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt актуальная версия и обсуждение. Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 Вы можете использовать любой инструмент. Базы будут автоматически созданы при начале обучения. Если нужно начать обучение с 0 - просто удалите файлы баз.   Общие условия. Советник можно обучить для работы на ЛЮБОМ  инструменте. НЕ ПЫТАЙТЕСЬ ТЕСТИРОВАТЬ БЕЗ ОБУЧЕНИЯ НЕЙРОСЕТИ!  достаточно, чтоб график баланса после обучения был горизонтальным. Сгенерировать базу обучения предельно просто. г
    FREE
    Quantum Robot
    Chinthala Baji
    Эксперты
    Quantum Robot EA Quantum Robot EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading XAUUSD and selected Forex pairs. The EA uses trend analysis, volatility-based trade management, and automated execution logic to manage trades without manual intervention. Main Features Automated trade execution ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit Dynamic trailing stop system Adjustable risk management Equity-based lot sizing Real-time dashboard display Automatic broker filling mode detect
    ShadowTraderEA
    Sergei Vassunov
    Эксперты
    Уважаемые трейдеры! Представляю вашему вниманию советник   ShadowTrader_EA   – результат глубокого анализа и оптимизации торговой стратегии, специально разработанный для работы с волатильными инструментами, в первую очередь – XAUUSD (золото). Советник портирован с MQL4 на MQL5 с сохранением оригинальной логики и дополнен современными механизмами адаптивного управления капиталом. Что такое ShadowTrader_EA? Это полностью автоматическая торговая система, которая открывает позиции на основе комбинац
    Fight Club GBPUSD
    Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
    Эксперты
    Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk.  The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit. Inputs: Percentage risk Tips: - Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets. - The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing. Try it, add this EA to your portfolio. Please leave a review or a comment. :)
    Tortoise Shell
    Milan Hnila
    Эксперты
    # Tortoise Shell ## Short Description Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering. ## Product Overview Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure. The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence: - Tick up = `1` - Tick down = `0` It then
    Gold M1 LBD
    Ngoc Lanh Truong
    Эксперты
    EA Gold M1 LBD – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M1 Type: Scalping based on Price Action and proprietary momentum filters. Market execution only. No pending orders. Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss (20–50 pips) with multi‑level trailing stop. No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging. Maximum one concurrent position. Three operating modes (adjustable by the user): Sport mode (High frequency):   Higher trade frequency. Suitable for accounts that can tolerate larger drawdowns. Balanced mode (default):  
    Forte Oro EA MT5
    Vincenzo Bisignani
    Эксперты
    Forte Oro EA — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor Forte Oro EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It captures directional breakouts by placing pending orders above the recent high and below the recent low, sized dynamically using ATR to adapt to the current volatility of the market. Every position is protected by a hard stop loss and a defined take profit from the moment the order is placed. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or any lot multiplication techn
    Quantum Gold Matrix PRO MT5
    Yeoh Kia Gee
    Эксперты
    Quantum Gold Matrix PRO – MT5 EA is an advanced adaptive cycle martingale trading system. Dual-direction hedge entry (BUY + SELL) Smart basket TP & cycle-based SL Adaptive recovery system (auto adjusts TP after losses) Controlled martingale with gap logic Built-in dashboard + IB tracking Optimized for high-frequency trading & Gold volatility . Key Advantages Adaptive recovery (not fixed martingale) Starts market-neutral (BUY + SELL) Smart basket closing system Multi-cycle loss reco
    AI Neural Pattern Trader
    Mihai Olaru
    Эксперты
    AI Neural Pattern Trader AI Neural Pattern Trader – продвинутый советник для MT5 на основе нейросетевого анализа паттернов. Подходит для скальпинга, внутридневной и среднесрочной торговли. Полный контроль рисков и поддержка мульти-символьной торговли. Полное описание AI Neural Pattern Trader – это эксперт-советник нового поколения для MetaTrader 5, основанный на технологии нейросетевого распознавания рыночных паттернов. Он автоматически определяет высоко вероятные торговые ситуации и открывает с
    Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
    Milind Jayesh Sidpara
    Эксперты
    Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
    Gold Relay
    Cristian Menzolini
    Эксперты
    Gold Relay: Для дисциплинированной торговли золотом Овладейте волатильностью драгоценного металла с дисциплиной маркет-мейкера. Торговля золотом (XAUUSD) известна своей экстремальной скоростью и ловушками ликвидности, которые часто уничтожают счета ритейл-трейдеров. Успешная навигация на этом рынке требует гораздо большего, чем простого индикатора: необходим   бронебойный операционный протокол. Gold Relay   — это советник (Expert Advisor) нового поколения, разработанный для тех, кто больше не хо
    Black Jack mt5
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Эксперты
    Forex Bot Black Jack   — это надежный трендовый торговый алгоритм, предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на Форексе. Торговля на валютном рынке является сложной и динамичной задачей, для успешного участия в которой требуется значительное количество времени, усилий и опыта. Однако с развитием торговых ботов трейдеры получили возможность автоматизировать свои стратегии и использовать рыночные тенденции без необходимости тратить бесконечные часы на анализ данных. Forex Bot Black Jack   — это
    Barak Mega EA
    Jorge Jovanny Hernandez Maldonado
    Эксперты
    BARAK MEGA EA  is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand total control, strategic flexibility, and advanced risk management within a single system. This EA functions as a true strategy builder , allowing you to combine multiple technical indicators and custom rules to adapt to any market, asset, or timeframe. Unlike traditional robots with fixed logic, BARAK MEGA EA features a modular architecture where every component can be independently enabled, disabled, and
    FREE
    AureliusQuantum
    Nicola Biacca Notari
    Эксперты
    VERSIONE INGLESE (ENGLISH VERSION) ️ ATTENTION: IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THE VERSION AND STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS Due to the strict restrictions and memory limitations imposed by the MQL5 automatic validator, which often rejects algorithms with highly complex protection logics, the version downloadable directly here from the Market serves as a validation/demo setup. To download the FULL, UNRESTRICTED, and REAL production version of the algorithm (.ex5 file), please connect to our official GitHub re
    FREE
    Audcad Dynamic MR
    Adrian-paul Bostina
    Эксперты
    AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0 Overview   AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0 is a simple and intuitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, crafted for the AUDCAD currency pair on hedging accounts. This EA follows a straightforward mean-reversion strategy, using the Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 192 periods on the last closed H1 bar as the "fair price" point. It calculates entry thresholds dynamically, taking into account recent market conditions relative to historical conditions, ensuring trades follow the market’
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    Эксперты
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    Nuker
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Эксперты
    Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
    Gangorra Risk EURUSD
    Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
    Эксперты
    Описание EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – контртрендовый робот для М30 с конфлюэнциями и управлением риском по % Обзор EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk — это профессиональный советник контртрендовой (mean-reversion) стратегии , разработанный для EURUSD на М30 (может работать и на других парах/ТФ с настройкой параметров). Он определяет касаний/приближения цены к зонам поддержки/сопротивления (Donchian/Bollinger) и подтверждает вход с помощью настраиваемых конфлюэнций (RSI, удалённость от EMA в
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Эксперты
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Golden Flower
    Akapop Srisang
    Эксперты
    NO GRID  |  NO MARTINGALE  |  5 STRATEGIES  |  SWING POINT PRECISION LAUNCH PRICE — $250 (Limited offer). Price will increase as copies sell. Final price: $750. Golden Flower EA — 5-Strategy Swing Breakout System for XAUUSD Golden Flower EA is the most sophisticated breakout system in the Kuchidobusiness lineup. It combines 5 independent strategies, each operating across different timeframes and market range windows, all anchored by a proprietary swing point indicator. While most EAs rely on fi
    Apex Scalping Engine
    Jayanta Pal
    Эксперты
    Try it. Trust it. Test it. Then own it. ====BOLLINGER BANDS====== BB TIMEFRAME - 1 HOUR ===STANDARD TRADING=== ORDER TIME FRAME - 15 MINUTE  === MINIMUM DEPOSIT === 200 $ === LEVERAGE === 1:500 === PAIR === EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/JPY Start with the Demo — Experience the Results First-Hand First, run the demo and see the live performance yourself. If you notice consistent profits and strong results, then move forward with confidence and make your purchase. Minimum starting capital: $200
    EPo CreW Smart News Trader
    Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
    Эксперты
    EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER Автоматическая новостная торговля на основе анализа экономического календаря ОБЗОР Профессиональная система анализирует события календаря, сравнивает прогноз с предыдущими данными, целями ЦБ и подкомпонентами. Идеально для волатильности на важных новостях. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ Умный анализАвтозагрузка календаря брокераВысокое/среднее влияние + подкомпоненты (CPI, NFP, GDP, PMI)Расширенный CPI с ЦБ-контекстомПропуск речей Решения"Ястребиный/голубиный" накл
    FREE
    Apache MHL Moving Average MT5
    Paulo Roberto Da Costa
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    Эксперты
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    Gold Of Queen
    Arockia Dinesh Babu
    Эксперты
    Queen of Gold MT5: XAUUSD (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Command the Gold Market. Transform $1,000 into $13,000+. Stop buying software and start investing in a proven profit engine . The Queen of Gold is a premier Expert Advisor specifically engineered to dominate XAUUSD. It doesn't just trade; it conquers market trends to deliver institutional-grade returns for retail traders. The Royal Performance (Verified Results) The attached high-quality backtest data reveals the true power of this algorithm: E
    The Last Pharaon
    Alexander Oropesa Marrero
    Эксперты
    Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
    GoldStar MT5
    Marek Kvarda
    Эксперты
    GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Эксперты
    Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Эксперты
    Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (24)
    Эксперты
    Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.93 (28)
    Эксперты
    Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Эксперты
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    Эксперты
    ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Эксперты
    ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Эксперты
    Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (38)
    Эксперты
    ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.65 (23)
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Эксперты
    Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (21)
    Эксперты
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (213)
    Эксперты
    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Эксперты
    Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Эксперты
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Эксперты
    Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Эксперты
    Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4 (36)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.32 (25)
    Эксперты
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Эксперты
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Эксперты
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    Эксперты
    Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Эксперты
    SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (52)
    Эксперты
    Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    Эксперты
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full) Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext · True Forex Funds Full Explanation Video Link-  https://youtu.be/CHBD_uUDAak?si=Ti_XJZ9S1umH4sHH Overview Quantum Prop Gold Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, designed specifically for traders operating under strict prop‑firm evaluation condit
    Prop Firm RM EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    Эксперты
    Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific    Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7] No martingale No grid Fully Automated    Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules   Designed for:  FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext  Overview The Objective of this  EA is to build a  stable system  that operates with  lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup .  Explanation Video :   https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY     Note:  Myfxbook link give
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв