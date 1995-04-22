Quantum Gold Aggressive

⭐ Quantum Gold High Growth – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)

🏆 Built for Aggressive Growth Within Defined Limits Designed for traders who expects higher returns and are comfortable with up to ≈25% drawdown with long-term consistency.

🔧 Overview Quantum Gold High Growth uses the same institutional‑style engine  with a hard‑locked, higher risk profile.

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System

  • Auto peak session-hour selection to take advantage of momentum

  • Starting from trade execution to risk management everything is done automatically without any manual intervention.

🔍 Core Strategy Logic Same core logic as the other variants:

  • Break of Structure (BoS) entries

  • Trend filters

  • ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss

  • Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:5

  • Break Even at +2R and progressive trailing of SL

  • Selective US session trading

  • Quality‑over‑quantity execution

🛡️ Risk Management (Fully Locked)

  • Risk per Trade: 2.5%

  • Typical Max Drawdown (3‑year backtest): ≈25%

  • Designed for traders who accept higher volatility for higher growth

📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)

  • Account Size: $100,000

  • Net Growth: ≈610,000+ (≈610%)

  • Maximum Drawdown: ≈25%

  • Profit Factor: ≈1.56

  • Recovery Factor: ≈4.14

  • Trades: ≈206

👤 Designed For

  • Aggressive traders

  • Traders comfortable with up to ≈25% DD

  • Traders who want to grow accounts faster within a defined risk cap

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:500

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured) Same core configuration as other variants, with risk locked at 2.5%.

📘 Included Bonus: High‑Growth Risk Planning Sheet


⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • 📌 Important Disclaimer This is an aggressive risk profile. Drawdowns up to ≈25% are possible and expected. Only for traders who fully understand and accept this risk.


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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.87 (30)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.18 (40)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.68 (25)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (132)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
    更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    专家
    Quantum Prop Gold Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5 (No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full) Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext · True Forex Funds Full Explanation Video Link-  https://youtu.be/CHBD_uUDAak?si=Ti_XJZ9S1umH4sHH Overview Quantum Prop Gold Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, designed specifically for traders operating under strict prop‑firm evaluation condit
    Prop Firm RM EA
    Meher Rabindra Kumar
    专家
    Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific    Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7] No martingale No grid Fully Automated    Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules   Designed for:  FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext  Overview The Objective of this  EA is to build a  stable system  that operates with  lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup .  Explanation Video :   https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY     Note:  Myfxbook link give
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