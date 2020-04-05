Quantum Prop Gold Pro EA

Quantum Prop Gold Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT5

(No Martingale · No Grid · Fully Automated · Plug‑and‑Play) Current Version: v1.7 (Full)

🏆 Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext · True Forex Funds


Full Explanation Video Link- https://youtu.be/CHBD_uUDAak?si=Ti_XJZ9S1umH4sHH


🔧 Overview

Quantum Prop Gold Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, designed specifically for traders operating under strict prop‑firm evaluation conditions.

  • All trading behavior is controlled by hard‑locked risk limits

  • Focuses on low‑risk, low‑frequency, high‑quality entries

  • Prioritizes long‑term consistency over aggressive trading

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down


⚙️ True Plug‑and‑Play System

  • Risk per trade is hard‑coded to maintain consistent behavior

  • Prevents user‑side mistakes

  • No optimization or parameter tuning required

  • Fully automated: trade execution, risk management, pending order control

🔍 Core Strategy Logic

Built for long‑term consistency and prop‑firm compliance:

  • Break of Structure (BoS) entries

  • Trend filters

  • ATR‑based adaptive Stop Loss

  • Selective US peak‑session trading

  • Quality‑over‑quantity execution

🛡️ Prop‑Firm Risk Management (Fully Locked)

All critical risk parameters are locked internally to prevent accidental violations:

  • Risk per Trade: 0.50%

  • Daily Loss Limit: 2%

  • Overall Loss Limit: 6%

  • Scaling only from running profit — original account balance remains untouched

  • Enables safe compounding during strong trends

📊 3‑Year Backtest (MT5 Real Ticks · 2023–2025)

  • Account Size: $100,000

  • Net Growth: 60%

  • Maximum Drawdown: 5.9% (FTMO limit: 10%)

  • Profit Factor: 1.70

  • Recovery Factor: 6.66

  • Trade Count: 206 (Selective, high‑quality entries)

👤 Designed For

  • ✔ Prop‑Firm Traders

  • ✔ Retail Traders

  • ✔ Institutional Capital

📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100

  • VPS: Recommended for best performance

⚙️ Optimized Input Parameters (Pre‑Configured)

All parameters are pre‑optimized — no user adjustments required.

  • ATR‑14

  • Buffer Pips‑12

  • Max Spread‑35

  • RR 1:5

  • News Filter‑On

  • News Block‑30 min

  • Apply BoS‑True

  • HTF Confirmation‑H1

  • Close at Session End‑True

  • Close Losing Trade at Session End‑True

  • ATR15 Lookback‑True

  • N Bar Range‑True

  • Candle Body Filter‑0.25

  • Trend Filter‑True

  • R‑Trail Step‑1.5R

📘 Included Bonus: Weekly P&L Trade Log Sheet

Helps traders maintain proper documentation and track performance accurately.

⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • 📌 Important Disclaimer

    FTMO®, The 5%ers®, FundedNext® and other prop‑firm names are registered trademarks of their respective owners. This EA is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop‑firm. Performance may vary depending on market conditions. This EA is not a signal service or profit guarantee.


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