Forte Oro EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Vincenzo Bisignani
    Vincenzo Bisignani

    Vincenzo Bisignani

    Profile Bio: Vincenzo Bisignani – Systematic Trading & EA Developer
    Headline: 6+ Years of Algorithmic Excellence | Proven Expert Advisor Developer | Verified Signal Provider
    About Me
    2 comments
  • Version: 5.4
  • Updated: 28 May 2026
  • Activations: 5

Forte Oro EA — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor

Forte Oro EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It captures directional breakouts by placing pending orders above the recent high and below the recent low, sized dynamically using ATR to adapt to the current volatility of the market. Every position is protected by a hard stop loss and a defined take profit from the moment the order is placed.

The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or any lot multiplication technique. Each trade is independent, fully hedged with a stop loss, and sized according to a fixed percentage of the account balance. This makes Forte Oro EA compatible with funded account rules and prop firm challenges from the first trade.

How the Strategy Works

At each refresh cycle, the EA scans the last N bars (configurable via the Lookback input) to identify the highest high and the lowest low. It places a Buy Stop order above the high and a Sell Stop order below the low, each shifted by a buffer derived from the 14-period ATR. This buffer avoids entries on minor spikes and ensures the breakout has genuine momentum before triggering.

Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated automatically from the ATR value at the time of order placement. The stop loss is set at 1.5 × ATR from the entry price, and the take profit is set at 2.5 × ATR, giving a fixed risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:1.67 on every trade.

Pending orders are refreshed at a configurable interval. Any outstanding orders that have not been triggered are deleted and replaced with updated levels, keeping the EA aligned with the current market structure at all times.

PropFirm Compatibility

Forte Oro EA includes a built-in risk engine designed for funded account rules. Two drawdown limits are enforced in real time on every tick.

  • Total drawdown limit: trading stops permanently when the account equity falls below a configurable percentage of the starting balance.
  • Daily drawdown limit: trading stops for the current day when the equity falls below a configurable percentage of the balance recorded at midnight.

Both limits are active simultaneously. When either threshold is reached, no new orders are placed and a message is printed to the terminal log. The EA resumes at the next daily reset if only the daily limit was breached. This behaviour is consistent with the rules of the most common prop firm programmes, including those using a maximum 8% total and 3% daily drawdown model.

Lot Sizing

The lot size is calculated automatically on each order using the formula: risk amount divided by the stop loss distance expressed in tick value terms. The risk amount is a fixed percentage of the current account balance, set through the RiskPercent input. The result is rounded down to the nearest lot step and clamped between the broker minimum and maximum lot size. No manual lot entry is required.

On-Chart Dashboard

A dark-themed performance panel is displayed on the chart at all times. It updates on every tick and shows the following information at a glance.

  • Current account balance and equity.
  • Floating profit or loss across all open positions.
  • Number of open trades managed by the EA.
  • Today's profit or loss in account currency.
  • Yesterday's closed profit or loss.
  • This week's profit or loss, including open floating.
  • This month's profit or loss, including open floating.
  • Total drawdown from the starting balance, with a colour-coded warning at 50% and 75% of the limit.
  • Daily drawdown from the day's opening balance, with the same graduated colour system.
  • Total net profit or loss since the EA was attached to the chart.
  • Last update timestamp.

The chart grid is hidden automatically when the EA is active to keep the panel readable, and restored when the EA is removed.

Symbol Filter

The EA verifies on every tick that the chart symbol contains "XAUUSD" or "GOLD". If neither string is found, the EA skips all logic and takes no action. This prevents accidental attachment to an incorrect symbol.

Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade. Default is 1.0.
  • Lookback: Number of bars used to define the breakout range. Default is 20.
  • Magic: Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Must be unique per chart if running multiple instances.
  • UpdateSeconds: Interval in seconds between order refreshes. Default is 3600 (one hour).
  • MaxTotalDD: Maximum total drawdown percentage before trading is permanently halted for the session. Default is 8.0.
  • MaxDailyDD: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is paused until the next day. Default is 3.0.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or any Gold pair recognised by your broker.
  • Timeframe: Any. The EA reads bar data from the chart timeframe.
  • Minimum deposit: No fixed minimum. Lot size is calculated automatically and scales with balance.
  • Broker: Any broker offering XAUUSD with standard pending order support.
  • VPS: Recommended for the MT4 version to ensure continuous operation during order refresh cycles.

Versions Included

This product includes both a MetaTrader 4 and a MetaTrader 5 version of the EA. The MT5 version uses the native CTrade library for order execution, handle-based ATR calculation, and the Deals API for historical profit reporting. Both versions share identical logic, input parameters, and dashboard layout.

By Vincenzo Bisignani 

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Antonio Vona
216
Antonio Vona 2026.05.15 10:03 
 

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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Reply from developer Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.05.15 12:25
Grazie del tuo supporto sono davvero contento di poterti essere di aiuto e essere sempre disponibile per ogni chiarimento. Contattami in privato per il tuo strumento di supporto a te dedicato. Grazie !
BraveNewWorld
194
BraveNewWorld 2026.04.28 15:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Reply from developer Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.04.28 15:07
Grazie mille per il tuo supporto sono molto contento che ti sia piaciuto e ti abbia soddisfatto in pieno . Mi lusinga molto che l'abbia considerato come uno dei pochi EA affidabili e efficaci. La mia missione è aiutare tanti appassionati come me a fare bene e fare profitto in sicurezza. Ti saluto cordialmente ancora grazie di cuore.
Thom7691
95
Thom7691 2026.04.28 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Reply from developer Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.04.28 16:37
Grazie mille grazie per il tuo supporto sono molto felice che ti sia piaciuto e abbia funzionato bene senza crearti perdite . Spero possa aiutarti a fare bene in futuro. Ti auguro il meglio e buon trading.
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