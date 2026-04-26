Forte Oro EA MT5

Forte Oro EA — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor

Forte Oro EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It captures directional breakouts by placing pending orders above the recent high and below the recent low, sized dynamically using ATR to adapt to the current volatility of the market. Every position is protected by a hard stop loss and a defined take profit from the moment the order is placed.

The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or any lot multiplication technique. Each trade is independent, fully hedged with a stop loss, and sized according to a fixed percentage of the account balance. This makes Forte Oro EA compatible with funded account rules and prop firm challenges from the first trade.

How the Strategy Works

At each refresh cycle, the EA scans the last N bars (configurable via the Lookback input) to identify the highest high and the lowest low. It places a Buy Stop order above the high and a Sell Stop order below the low, each shifted by a buffer derived from the 14-period ATR. This buffer avoids entries on minor spikes and ensures the breakout has genuine momentum before triggering.

Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated automatically from the ATR value at the time of order placement. The stop loss is set at 1.5 × ATR from the entry price, and the take profit is set at 2.5 × ATR, giving a fixed risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:1.67 on every trade.

Pending orders are refreshed at a configurable interval. Any outstanding orders that have not been triggered are deleted and replaced with updated levels, keeping the EA aligned with the current market structure at all times.

PropFirm Compatibility

Forte Oro EA includes a built-in risk engine designed for funded account rules. Two drawdown limits are enforced in real time on every tick.

Total drawdown limit: trading stops permanently when the account equity falls below a configurable percentage of the starting balance.

Daily drawdown limit: trading stops for the current day when the equity falls below a configurable percentage of the balance recorded at midnight.

Both limits are active simultaneously. When either threshold is reached, no new orders are placed and a message is printed to the terminal log. The EA resumes at the next daily reset if only the daily limit was breached. This behaviour is consistent with the rules of the most common prop firm programmes, including those using a maximum 8% total and 3% daily drawdown model.

Lot Sizing

The lot size is calculated automatically on each order using the formula: risk amount divided by the stop loss distance expressed in tick value terms. The risk amount is a fixed percentage of the current account balance, set through the RiskPercent input. The result is rounded down to the nearest lot step and clamped between the broker minimum and maximum lot size. No manual lot entry is required.

On-Chart Dashboard

A dark-themed performance panel is displayed on the chart at all times. It updates on every tick and shows the following information at a glance.

Current account balance and equity.

Floating profit or loss across all open positions.

Number of open trades managed by the EA.

Today's profit or loss in account currency.

Yesterday's closed profit or loss.

This week's profit or loss, including open floating.

This month's profit or loss, including open floating.

Total drawdown from the starting balance, with a colour-coded warning at 50% and 75% of the limit.

Daily drawdown from the day's opening balance, with the same graduated colour system.

Total net profit or loss since the EA was attached to the chart.

Last update timestamp.

The chart grid is hidden automatically when the EA is active to keep the panel readable, and restored when the EA is removed.

Symbol Filter

The EA verifies on every tick that the chart symbol contains "XAUUSD" or "GOLD". If neither string is found, the EA skips all logic and takes no action. This prevents accidental attachment to an incorrect symbol.

Input Parameters

RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade. Default is 1.0.

Lookback: Number of bars used to define the breakout range. Default is 20.

Magic: Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Must be unique per chart if running multiple instances.

UpdateSeconds: Interval in seconds between order refreshes. Default is 3600 (one hour).

MaxTotalDD: Maximum total drawdown percentage before trading is permanently halted for the session. Default is 8.0.

MaxDailyDD: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is paused until the next day. Default is 3.0.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD or any Gold pair recognised by your broker.

Timeframe: Any. The EA reads bar data from the chart timeframe.

Minimum deposit: No fixed minimum. Lot size is calculated automatically and scales with balance.

Broker: Any broker offering XAUUSD with standard pending order support.

VPS: Recommended for the MT4 version to ensure continuous operation during order refresh cycles.

Versions Included

This product includes both a MetaTrader 4 and a MetaTrader 5 version of the EA. The MT5 version uses the native CTrade library for order execution, handle-based ATR calculation, and the Deals API for historical profit reporting. Both versions share identical logic, input parameters, and dashboard layout.

By Vincenzo Bisignani