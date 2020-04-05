Prop Firm RM EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.7
- Activations: 5
Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific
Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7]
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
⭐Fully Automated
🏆 Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext
💡 Overview
The Objective of this EA is to build a stable system that operates with lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup.
Explanation Video : https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY
Note: Myfxbook link given in YouTube video description for Live Trading Results.
🟢 Historical Performance (Approx. 3 -Year Backtest-Real Ticks)
[June 2023 - January 2026 ]
• Return: ~61% (Approx.)
• Drawdown: ~6.9%
• Profit Factor: ~1.83
• Recovery Factor: ~ 6.32
⚙️ Strategy Foundation
• Risk Per Trade-0.5% (Fixed)
• Risk Reward Ratio - 1:5
• Break of Structure(BoS) entries
• Trend filters
• ATR based Adaptive SL
📊 Real Trading Behavior
• Number of Trades: 1–3 trades per week
• Focus: Precision over frequency
🎯 Designed For
✔Designed for experienced prop‑firm participants and risk‑aware traders.
📦 Includes: EA + Set File + Setup guide(User Manual) + Trade Log Sheet
📌 Recommended Usage
-
Pair: GBPUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Minimum Leverage: 1:100
-
VPS: Strongly recommended
📘 Bonus: Log Sheet To record and Track the performance of trades.
📌Need help choosing the right version, setup, or strategy?
⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Results may vary depending on market conditions.