Smart Trade Manager MT5

                         Smart Trade Manager Pro

The Ultimate All-in-One Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

✨ Key Features

⚡ Instant & Advanced Order Execution

  • Market Orders: Execute Buy/Sell with a single click
  • Pending Orders + Grid: Automatically place multiple pending orders at custom distances
  • Hedging & Breakeven: Hedge open positions or move to breakeven with one button

🎯 Visual Trading with Drag-and-Drop Lines

  • Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders instantly using interactive chart lines
  • Adjust TP/SL visually—just drag the lines on your chart
  • One-click order placement with pre-defined risk settings

🛡️ Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculate position size based on risk percentage or fixed lot
  • Portfolio Protection: Auto-close trades when profit target is reached and drawdown threshold is hit
  • Flexible TP/SL Modes: Choose between point-basedprice-based, or manual stop settings

📊 Professional Trade Management

  • Partial Close Options: Close 25%, 50%, 75%, or custom % of your total volume
  • Close Profitable Trades Only: Secure profits without touching losing positions
  • Modify All TP/SL: Update stop losses and take profits for all open trades simultaneously
  • Cancel All Pending Orders: Clean up your chart with one click

📈 Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live equity, P/L, free margin, and position overview
  • Color-coded profit/loss indicators
  • Total lot size and symbol breakdown

🚀 How It Works

  1. Set Your Parameters
    Adjust lot size, risk %, TP/SL points, and pending order settings in the clean panel.
  2. Trade Visually
    Use the line tools to set entry, TP, and SL levels directly on the chart.
  3. Execute with Confidence
    Click Buy/Sell (with or without pending orders) and let the EA manage the rest.
  4. Manage Your Portfolio
    Use the close buttons to secure profits, hedge, or reduce exposure in seconds.

🎖️ Who Is This For?

  • Scalper & Manual Traders who want faster, more accurate order placement
  • Swing & Position Traders needing advanced pending order grids
  • Risk-Averse Traders looking for built-in portfolio protection
  • Multi-Symbol Traders who need a unified management panel

✅ Why Choose Smart Trade Manager Pro?

  • Saves Time: Replace 5+ separate tools with one integrated solution
  • Reduces Errors: Visual trading eliminates typos and miscalculations
  • Improves Discipline: Built-in risk management enforces consistent rules
  • Enhances Flexibility: Switch between manual and automated trading seamlessly
  • Professional Grade: Used by fund managers, prop traders, and retail experts worldwide

·         📥 Ready to Transform Your Trading?

·         Click “Add to Cart” now and join thousands of traders who have upgraded their workflow with Smart Trade Manager Pro.

·         Trade Smarter. Manage Easier. Profit Consistently.

