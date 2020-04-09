Smart Trade Manager MT5
- Utilità
- Rejvi Ahmed
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Smart Trade Manager Pro
The Ultimate All-in-One Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5
✨ Key Features
⚡ Instant & Advanced Order Execution
- Market Orders: Execute Buy/Sell with a single click
- Pending Orders + Grid: Automatically place multiple pending orders at custom distances
- Hedging & Breakeven: Hedge open positions or move to breakeven with one button
🎯 Visual Trading with Drag-and-Drop Lines
- Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders instantly using interactive chart lines
- Adjust TP/SL visually—just drag the lines on your chart
- One-click order placement with pre-defined risk settings
🛡️ Risk & Money Management
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculate position size based on risk percentage or fixed lot
- Portfolio Protection: Auto-close trades when profit target is reached and drawdown threshold is hit
- Flexible TP/SL Modes: Choose between point-based, price-based, or manual stop settings
📊 Professional Trade Management
- Partial Close Options: Close 25%, 50%, 75%, or custom % of your total volume
- Close Profitable Trades Only: Secure profits without touching losing positions
- Modify All TP/SL: Update stop losses and take profits for all open trades simultaneously
- Cancel All Pending Orders: Clean up your chart with one click
📈 Real-Time Dashboard
- Live equity, P/L, free margin, and position overview
- Color-coded profit/loss indicators
- Total lot size and symbol breakdown
🚀 How It Works
- Set Your Parameters
Adjust lot size, risk %, TP/SL points, and pending order settings in the clean panel.
- Trade Visually
Use the line tools to set entry, TP, and SL levels directly on the chart.
- Execute with Confidence
Click Buy/Sell (with or without pending orders) and let the EA manage the rest.
- Manage Your Portfolio
Use the close buttons to secure profits, hedge, or reduce exposure in seconds.
🎖️ Who Is This For?
- Scalper & Manual Traders who want faster, more accurate order placement
- Swing & Position Traders needing advanced pending order grids
- Risk-Averse Traders looking for built-in portfolio protection
- Multi-Symbol Traders who need a unified management panel
✅ Why Choose Smart Trade Manager Pro?
- Saves Time: Replace 5+ separate tools with one integrated solution
- Reduces Errors: Visual trading eliminates typos and miscalculations
- Improves Discipline: Built-in risk management enforces consistent rules
- Enhances Flexibility: Switch between manual and automated trading seamlessly
- Professional Grade: Used by fund managers, prop traders, and retail experts worldwide
· 📥 Ready to Transform Your Trading?
· Click “Add to Cart” now and join thousands of traders who have upgraded their workflow with Smart Trade Manager Pro.
· Trade Smarter. Manage Easier. Profit Consistently.