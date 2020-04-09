Smart Trade Manager MT5

                         Smart Trade Manager Pro

The Ultimate All-in-One Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

✨ Key Features

⚡ Instant & Advanced Order Execution

  • Market Orders: Execute Buy/Sell with a single click
  • Pending Orders + Grid: Automatically place multiple pending orders at custom distances
  • Hedging & Breakeven: Hedge open positions or move to breakeven with one button

🎯 Visual Trading with Drag-and-Drop Lines

  • Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders instantly using interactive chart lines
  • Adjust TP/SL visually—just drag the lines on your chart
  • One-click order placement with pre-defined risk settings

🛡️ Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculate position size based on risk percentage or fixed lot
  • Portfolio Protection: Auto-close trades when profit target is reached and drawdown threshold is hit
  • Flexible TP/SL Modes: Choose between point-basedprice-based, or manual stop settings

📊 Professional Trade Management

  • Partial Close Options: Close 25%, 50%, 75%, or custom % of your total volume
  • Close Profitable Trades Only: Secure profits without touching losing positions
  • Modify All TP/SL: Update stop losses and take profits for all open trades simultaneously
  • Cancel All Pending Orders: Clean up your chart with one click

📈 Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live equity, P/L, free margin, and position overview
  • Color-coded profit/loss indicators
  • Total lot size and symbol breakdown

🚀 How It Works

  1. Set Your Parameters
    Adjust lot size, risk %, TP/SL points, and pending order settings in the clean panel.
  2. Trade Visually
    Use the line tools to set entry, TP, and SL levels directly on the chart.
  3. Execute with Confidence
    Click Buy/Sell (with or without pending orders) and let the EA manage the rest.
  4. Manage Your Portfolio
    Use the close buttons to secure profits, hedge, or reduce exposure in seconds.

🎖️ Who Is This For?

  • Scalper & Manual Traders who want faster, more accurate order placement
  • Swing & Position Traders needing advanced pending order grids
  • Risk-Averse Traders looking for built-in portfolio protection
  • Multi-Symbol Traders who need a unified management panel

✅ Why Choose Smart Trade Manager Pro?

  • Saves Time: Replace 5+ separate tools with one integrated solution
  • Reduces Errors: Visual trading eliminates typos and miscalculations
  • Improves Discipline: Built-in risk management enforces consistent rules
  • Enhances Flexibility: Switch between manual and automated trading seamlessly
  • Professional Grade: Used by fund managers, prop traders, and retail experts worldwide

·         📥 Ready to Transform Your Trading?

·         Click “Add to Cart” now and join thousands of traders who have upgraded their workflow with Smart Trade Manager Pro.

·         Trade Smarter. Manage Easier. Profit Consistently.

おすすめのプロダクト
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
多機能ツール：ロット計算、グリッド注文、R/R比率、トレードマネージャー、サプライ＆デマンドゾーン、プライスアクションなど デモ版   |   ユーザーマニュアル トレードアシスタント   はストラテジーテスターでは動作しません ：   こちらからデモ版をダウンロード  して ユーティリティ をテストできます。 ご質問、改善のご提案、バグ発見の場合は ご連絡ください MT4版が必要な場合は こちら から入手できます トレード   プロセス を簡素化、高速化、自動化。   ダッシュボード で標準端末の機能を拡張。 トレードパネルは  あらゆる取引商品で動作：外国為替、株式、インデックス、暗号通貨など。 1. 新規トレードの実行 ：ロット / リスク / R/R計算 ：手動トレードのためのリスク管理 ロット計算機（リスクサイズに基づく取引量計算） リスク計算機（ロットサイズに基づくリスク額） リスクリワード   比率 グリッド注文：  + 動的間隔オプション、スプリットロットオプション 注文のアクティベーショントリガー、+ バイストップリミット / セルストップリミット 仮想SL、仮想
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
ユーティリティ
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5
Shammi Akter Joly
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assist
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
ユーティリティ
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT5用インジケーター「 WPR with 2 Moving Averages 」（リペイント機能なし） - WPR自体はスキャルピングに最適なオシレーターの1つです。 - 「WPR and 2 Moving Averages」インジケーターを使用すると、WPRオシレーターの高速移動平均線と低速移動平均線を確認できます。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、価格調整を早期に把握できます。 - このインジケーターはパラメータで簡単に設定でき、どの時間枠でも使用できます。 - 買いと売りのエントリー条件は画像で確認できます。 - WPR MA クロスの PC およびモバイル アラート付き。 買いシグナルの条件例： (1) - 高速MAが低速MAを下向きにクロスし、WPR値が-50を下回っている場合：買いトレードを開きます。 (2) - WPR値が-20を超える買われすぎゾーンに入ったら：買いトレードを終了します。 売りシグナルの条件例： (1) - 高速MAが低速MAを下向きにクロスし、WPR値が-50を超えている場合：売りトレードを開きます。 (2) WP
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
ユーティリティ
シグナルを出すインジケーターがあり、それをエキスパートに変換したいですか？ このエキスパートを使用すると、インジケーターを再プログラムまたは適合させることなく変換できます。適切に構成するには、次の手順に従う必要があります。 1）インジケーターはインジケーターフォルダーにある必要があります。 2）インジケーターが提供するBUYおよびSELLバッファーを慎重に選択する必要があります。 3）すべての操作を実行するか、購入または販売タイプの操作のみを実行するかを選択します。 4）操作に応じて、SLおよびTPによるか、有効期限によるかを問わず、操作を閉じる方法を選択します。 5）選択に応じて、時間フィールドまたはSLおよびTPフィールドに入力します。 6）必要な場合のみ、[ボリューム]、[コメント]、[マジック]、および[偏差]フィールドに入力します。 7）インジケーターによって与えられた入力を管理したい場合にのみ、最大利益と最大損失を設定して、EARNINGMANAGERフィールドを有効にして入力することができます。 8）トレーリングストップをアクティブまたは非アクティブに
ARC Automatic Position Size Calculator
Vitor Martins De Sousa
2.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
MANAGING YOUR FOREX TRADING LIKE A PROFESSIONAL WITH   POSITION SIZE   CALCULATOR Position Size Calculator – an MT5 indicator, is a user-friendly tool that allows you to determine your required forex trading size for each trade based on how much you want to risk and available capital in your forex trading account. Load the calculator onto your chart and simply draglines to show your stop loss and take profit level. The calculator will automatically calculate the trade size instantly. This indica
Manual Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
手動トレードパネルEAMT5 は、MT5で見つけることができる最も簡単で使いやすいトレードパネルです。追加のウィンドウやパネルを開く必要なしに、すべてのオプションと機能が1つのサーフェスにあります。これは、注文管理、リスク計算、部分閉鎖、アカウント保護ユーティリティのすべてを1つにまとめた、非常に便利なインターフェースです。 Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 を使用することで、従来の手動取引方法よりも何倍も速く正確に取引することができ、取引の決定に集中するためのより多くの時間と明確な心を得ることができます。 アカウントの保存は私たちの最優先事項であるため、 手動取引パネルEA MT5 は、アカウントが利益を得るか停止した後、すべての未決済の取引を閉じ、すべての保留中の注文を削除し、EAが添付されているすべてのターミナルチャートを閉じることができる優れたアカウント保護ユーティリティでもあります損失の公平性に達しました。これは、利益条件で非常に便利であり、エクイティが希望のストップロスレベルを下回ったときに、取引口座をさらなる損失から救うことができます。 ヒント：
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
ユーティリティ
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
ユーティリティ
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. The utility monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and provides protection features to help maintain compliance with challenge rules. **Main Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pres
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
ユーティリティ
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
TradePad は、手動取引とアルゴリズム取引の両方に使用できるツールです。複数の取引商品での迅速な取引操作とポジション管理のためのシンプルなソリューションを提供します。 注意: アプリケーションは戦略テスターでは動作しません。 デモアカウント用のアプリケーションの試用版とすべてのツールの説明 アプリケーション インターフェイスは高解像度のモニターに適応しており、シンプルで直感的です。快適な作業のために、トレーダーには次のツール セットが提供されます: 取引操作の管理、メイン チャートの期間の切り替え、TradePad 商品の切り替えを行うホット キー マネージャー。 ポジションを開くときや保留中の注文を設定するときに、ドローダウンのリスクを評価し、潜在的な利益を計算するために取引レベルをマークするツール。 複数の取引シンボルを視覚的に監視し、アルゴリズム取引の取引シグナルを受信するための MultiCharts ツール。利便性のために、取引ペアのセットを整理できます。これにより、複数の時間枠で価格を監視し、複数の通貨取引を行うことができます。 履歴の任意の期間の取引統計を表示するた
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
ユーティリティ
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Accurate Support and Resistance Tool
Riedwaan Shaheed Patel
ユーティリティ
Making Charting simple! The Support/Resistance EA combines a sophisticated neural network algorithm with an Average Range computation to make your supply and demand zones easy to spot! The EA is very easy to use and can save you valuable time when charting through financial instruments. Areas of consolidation are highlighted according to your preference and timeframe, making it easier to identify areas of break-out or small regions to scalp.  Features :  Choose two Timeframes (From 1 Minute up
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
ユーティリティ
多機能な取引ダッシュボードで手動取引を簡素化。取引と注文の視覚化、損益計算、ワンクリック取引、注文変更、損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、部分的なストップロス、部分的なテイクプロフィット、時間による決済、エクイティストップロスとテイクプロフィット - これらすべてを、ホットキーを使用するか、チャート上のレベルをマウスでドラッグするだけで、1 回または数回のクリックで実行できます。ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイスにより、必要なシナリオをテストし、すぐにアプリケーションの使用に移行できます。注文の送信がほんの一瞬遅れるだけでも、速い市場では全体的な財務結果に影響するため、手動の取引前計算に時間を費やさないでください。Trade Master でより迅速かつ効率的に取引しましょう。 デモアカウントの試用版をインストールする | ユーザーマニュアル 機能 - 新規市場注文と保留注文の配置。取引と注文の視覚化、エントリー価格の変更、ストップロス、マウスのドラッグによる利益確定。特定のボリュームに対するリスクと利益の自動計算。特定のリスクに対するボリュームの自動計算。価格レベル、リスク対報酬
Equity Guard AI
Niccyril Chirindo
ユーティリティ
EquityGuard AI - Advanced Account Protection System Description EquityGuard AI is a professional account monitoring tool designed to protect your trading capital through automated equity surveillance and instant response mechanisms. Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that   disables the Algo Trading button  when Equity Breach Detected . This additional program requires   "Allow DLL imports" . Key Features Equity Protection Real-time equity monitoring with customizable
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
ユーティリティ
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator PRO is a specialized simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and analyze your trading performance with detailed violation logging and result exports. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Cerberus the Equity Watcher はリスク管理ツールであり、アカウントの資産を常に監視し、不完全な EA や裁量的なトレーダーの場合は感情的な行動によって引き起こされる大きなドローダウンを回避します。これは、バグを含む可能性のある EA や、予想外の市況でうまく機能しない可能性のある EA に依存するシステマティック トレーダーにとって非常に役立ちます。 Cerberus では、最小エクイティ値と (オプションで) 最大値を設定できます。これらのいずれかに達すると、すべてのポジションがフラットになり、すべての未決注文がクローズされ、すべての EA が「強制終了」されます。すべての位置を平坦化すると、ユーザーの携帯電話に通知が送信され、画面に明確なメッセージが表示されます。 「平坦化」の後、Cerberus は株式価値を監視し続け、再初期化されるまでそれ以上の取引の試みを停止し続けます。 Cerberus によって実行されるすべての操作は、画面に明確に表示され、Expert advisor タブに報告され、通知がユーザーに送信されます。ユーザーのミスを避けるために、
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
