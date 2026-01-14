Gold AI Thor

GOLD_AI_THOR is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading GOLD (XAUUSD).

The Expert Advisor focuses on disciplined execution, risk awareness, and capital protection rather than aggressive or high-risk trading methods.

Before placing any trade, the EA evaluates multiple internal logic conditions to determine whether market conditions are suitable.

🔹 Trading Rules

  • Trades only XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended timeframe: M5 or higher

  • No martingale strategies

  • No grid trading

  • No hedging abuse

🔹 Money Management

  • Fixed 1:3 Risk–Reward structure

  • Every trade is placed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Position sizing is dynamically adjusted based on internal risk conditions

🔹 Account Protection Features

  • Designed to limit trading activity after reaching configured profit or drawdown thresholds

  • Temporary trading pause after consecutive losing trades

  • Market conditions are re-evaluated before trading resumes

🔹 Internal Logic Modules

  • Market Mood Analysis

  • Confidence & Risk Evaluation

  • Bad Hours Filter

  • Trade Decision Control

  • News-time protection logic (reserved for future updates)

🔹 Adaptive Behavior

  • Internal logic adapts based on recent trade outcomes

  • Uses rule-based analysis to reduce repeated unfavorable decisions

  • No external data sources are used

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 or higher

  • Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

