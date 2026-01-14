Gold AI Thor
- Mohim Mondal
- Version: 1.0
GOLD_AI_THOR is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading GOLD (XAUUSD).
The Expert Advisor focuses on disciplined execution, risk awareness, and capital protection rather than aggressive or high-risk trading methods.
Before placing any trade, the EA evaluates multiple internal logic conditions to determine whether market conditions are suitable.
🔹 Trading Rules
-
Trades only XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Recommended timeframe: M5 or higher
-
No martingale strategies
-
No grid trading
-
No hedging abuse
🔹 Money Management
-
Fixed 1:3 Risk–Reward structure
-
Every trade is placed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Position sizing is dynamically adjusted based on internal risk conditions
🔹 Account Protection Features
-
Designed to limit trading activity after reaching configured profit or drawdown thresholds
-
Temporary trading pause after consecutive losing trades
-
Market conditions are re-evaluated before trading resumes
🔹 Internal Logic Modules
-
Market Mood Analysis
-
Confidence & Risk Evaluation
-
Bad Hours Filter
-
Trade Decision Control
-
News-time protection logic (reserved for future updates)
🔹 Adaptive Behavior
-
Internal logic adapts based on recent trade outcomes
-
Uses rule-based analysis to reduce repeated unfavorable decisions
-
No external data sources are used
🔹 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5 or higher
-
Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.