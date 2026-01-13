👇

🔶 AURUM GOLD PRO

Professional Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD – MetaTrader 5

Aurum Gold Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe, designed for traders who seek controlled risk, long-term consistency, and sustainable capital growth.

This robot is not built for gambling or unrealistic short-term gains.

It was engineered with a capital preservation mindset, focusing on disciplined execution and long-term survival across different market conditions.

🚫 What Aurum Gold Pro DOES NOT Use

To ensure stability and avoid hidden risks, the system does NOT use:

❌ Martingale

❌ Grid

❌ Hedging

❌ Trade stacking

❌ High-frequency scalping

Each trade is independent, fully risk-controlled, and executed only under validated market conditions.

🧠 Trading Logic & Strategy

Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: H1

Direction: BUY ONLY (trend-following bias)

Market Filters: EMA trend alignment (H1 & H4) Volatility confirmation using ATR

Execution: One trade at a time

Trade Frequency: Low to moderate (quality over quantity)

The robot avoids sideways, unstable, and low-quality market conditions.

📊 Built-in Risk Profiles (Core Feature)

Aurum Gold Pro includes three predefined risk profiles, selectable directly from the on-chart control panel:

🟢 Conservative

Risk per trade: ~ 0.30%

Designed for capital protection

Smooth equity curve

Ideal for cautious traders and long-term accounts

🔵 Balanced (Recommended)

Risk per trade: ~ 0.60%

Balance between growth and safety

Recommended for most users

Strong long-term risk/reward structure

🔴 Aggressive

Risk per trade: ~ 1.00%

Higher return potential

Higher drawdowns expected

Recommended only for experienced traders

Position sizing is calculated automatically, based on account balance and selected risk profile.

💰 Recommended Account Sizes

Realistic recommendations aligned with the system design:

Conservative Mode

Minimum: $200

Ideal: $500+

Balanced Mode

Minimum: $500

Ideal: $1,000+

Aggressive Mode

Minimum: $3,000

Ideal: $5,000 – $10,000

🛡️ Advanced Capital Protection

Daily and weekly drawdown limits

Automatic risk reduction after consecutive losses

Spread filter

ATR-based volatility filter

Trading session time control

Optional break-even logic

Primary objective: survival first, profits second.

🖥️ Professional On-Chart Control Panel

The integrated control panel allows you to:

Start or pause trading instantly

Switch risk profiles in real time

Monitor balance, equity, spread, risk level, and server time

Clearly see the system status at all times

No complex configuration required.

📈 Backtests & Transparency

Backtests with 99% modeling quality

Variable spreads

Multiple market cycles tested (2020–2026)

No curve fitting

No hidden logic

All results shown are historical simulations, not guarantees of future performance.

🧪 Broker & Execution Environment

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Other Brokers: Any reliable broker that offers Gold (XAUUSD) trading

VPS: Recommended for best execution and stability

IC Markets was used during system testing and validation due to its high execution quality and low spreads on Gold.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

No trading system can guarantee profits

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves financial risk

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account

🔑 Final Note

Aurum Gold Pro is not built for gamblers.

It is built for traders who understand that:

Consistency beats hype

Risk control beats aggression

Discipline beats emotion

🔥 About the Pricing

The price of Aurum Gold Pro reflects:

Advanced system architecture

Multiple built-in risk profiles

Years of historical market testing

A long-term, professional trading approach

This is not a cheap robot —

it is a serious trading system.