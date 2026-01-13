Aurum Gold Pro

👇

🔶 AURUM GOLD PRO

Professional Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD – MetaTrader 5

Aurum Gold Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe, designed for traders who seek controlled risk, long-term consistency, and sustainable capital growth.

This robot is not built for gambling or unrealistic short-term gains.
It was engineered with a capital preservation mindset, focusing on disciplined execution and long-term survival across different market conditions.

🚫 What Aurum Gold Pro DOES NOT Use

To ensure stability and avoid hidden risks, the system does NOT use:

❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Hedging
❌ Trade stacking
❌ High-frequency scalping

Each trade is independent, fully risk-controlled, and executed only under validated market conditions.

🧠 Trading Logic & Strategy

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Direction: BUY ONLY (trend-following bias)

  • Market Filters:

    • EMA trend alignment (H1 & H4)

    • Volatility confirmation using ATR

  • Execution: One trade at a time

  • Trade Frequency: Low to moderate (quality over quantity)

The robot avoids sideways, unstable, and low-quality market conditions.

📊 Built-in Risk Profiles (Core Feature)

Aurum Gold Pro includes three predefined risk profiles, selectable directly from the on-chart control panel:

🟢 Conservative

  • Risk per trade: ~0.30%

  • Designed for capital protection

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Ideal for cautious traders and long-term accounts

🔵 Balanced (Recommended)

  • Risk per trade: ~0.60%

  • Balance between growth and safety

  • Recommended for most users

  • Strong long-term risk/reward structure

🔴 Aggressive

  • Risk per trade: ~1.00%

  • Higher return potential

  • Higher drawdowns expected

  • Recommended only for experienced traders

Position sizing is calculated automatically, based on account balance and selected risk profile.

💰 Recommended Account Sizes

Realistic recommendations aligned with the system design:

Conservative Mode

  • Minimum: $200

  • Ideal: $500+

Balanced Mode

  • Minimum: $500

  • Ideal: $1,000+

Aggressive Mode

  • Minimum: $3,000

  • Ideal: $5,000 – $10,000

🛡️ Advanced Capital Protection

  • Daily and weekly drawdown limits

  • Automatic risk reduction after consecutive losses

  • Spread filter

  • ATR-based volatility filter

  • Trading session time control

  • Optional break-even logic

Primary objective: survival first, profits second.

🖥️ Professional On-Chart Control Panel

The integrated control panel allows you to:

  • Start or pause trading instantly

  • Switch risk profiles in real time

  • Monitor balance, equity, spread, risk level, and server time

  • Clearly see the system status at all times

No complex configuration required.

📈 Backtests & Transparency

  • Backtests with 99% modeling quality

  • Variable spreads

  • Multiple market cycles tested (2020–2026)

  • No curve fitting

  • No hidden logic

All results shown are historical simulations, not guarantees of future performance.

🧪 Broker & Execution Environment

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Other Brokers: Any reliable broker that offers Gold (XAUUSD) trading

VPS: Recommended for best execution and stability

IC Markets was used during system testing and validation due to its high execution quality and low spreads on Gold.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • No trading system can guarantee profits

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Trading involves financial risk

  • Always test on a demo account before using on a live account

🔑 Final Note

Aurum Gold Pro is not built for gamblers.

It is built for traders who understand that:

Consistency beats hype
Risk control beats aggression
Discipline beats emotion

🔥 About the Pricing

The price of Aurum Gold Pro reflects:

  • Advanced system architecture

  • Multiple built-in risk profiles

  • Years of historical market testing

  • A long-term, professional trading approach

This is not a cheap robot —
it is a serious trading system.

