Sky Dragon EA

Overview

Sky Dragon EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent trend detection, adaptive martingale strategy, and risk management. The EA uses a custom-built trend indicator to identify high-probability market conditions and only executes trades when a valid trend is confirmed, preventing overtrading and improving win rate.

Recommended

  • Chart: XAUUSD, any currencies
  • Timeframe: any timeframe
  • Balance: $1000
BASIC TRADING SETTINGS

  • Trading Enabled: Turns the EA on/off

  • Buy Only Mode: EA only opens buy trades

  • Sell Only Mode: EA only opens sell trades

POSITION SIZE SETTINGS

  • Use Fixed Lot: Use a fixed lot size for all trades

  • Initial Lot: Lot size when using fixed lot (e.g., 0.01)

  • Use Money Management: Automatically calculate lot size based on account balance

  • Lot Per 1000: How much lot to trade per $1000 balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $1000)

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Take Profit: Profit target in pips (e.g., 10 pips)

  • Martingale Distance: How far price must move against you before opening next trade (50 pips)

  • Lot Multiplier: Multiply lot size for each martingale step (1.3x means 30% increase)

  • Max Martingale: Maximum number of martingale trades (max 20)

NEWS FILTER

  • Use News Filter: Pause trading around important economic news

  • Minutes Before/After News: How long to stop trading before/after news (30 mins each)

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Trailing Stop: Lock in profits as price moves (20 pips)

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if daily loss exceeds 4%

  • Daily Target Profit: Stop trading after making 1% daily profit

  • Profit Target Balance: Stop EA after account grows by 8%

TIME FILTER

  • Start/End Time: Only trade between these times (00:00-23:59 means all day)

OTHER

  • Min Martingale Delay: Wait at least 1 minute between martingale trades

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for EA's trades (769545)

IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Don't enable both Buy Only and Sell Only modes together

  • If both Fixed Lot and Money Management are enabled, Money Management takes priority

News Filter Setup (Required if News Filter = true)

  1. Go to MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  3. Add URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
  4. Click OK
