SKY DRAGON EA MT5 combines trend following, risk management, and advanced filtering into a comprehensive trading system suitable for experienced traders who understand the risks of martingale strategies.

WHAT TO CHANGE FIRST?

Lot size (Start with 0.01) Take Profit (10-60 pips) Stop Loss (500-1000 pips) Daily Loss Limit (Set to 5-10%) Martingale Distance (10-120 pips) Daily Profit Target (1-10%) Lot Multiplier (1 - 1.5)

Remember: If it used for currency you can set closer Martingale Distance. But if you use it for XAUUSD, use wider Martingale Distance.

This EA can trade both directions and uses averaging. Make sure you understand how martingale works before using it with real money! Ensure sufficient capital for martingale sequences

RECOMMENDATIONS:

ASSETS : XAU/USD, Any Currency Pairs

Time Frame : Any

Balance : $1000 or more





BASIC TRADING SETTINGS

Input What It Does Example/Setting TradeEnabled Turns EA ON/OFF ✅ True = EA trades BuyOnlyMode Only open BUY trades ❌ False = Both directions SellOnlyMode Only open SELL trades ❌ False = Both directions TakeProfit Profit target in pips 10 = 10 pips profit StopLoss Stop loss in pips 1000 = 1000 pips SL



LOT SIZE SETTINGS

Lot Calculation Mode

Fixed Lot : Always use same lot size InitialLot = 0.01 → Always trade 0.01 lots

Money-based : Calculate based on account size MoneyPerLot = 10000 → Every $10,000 = 0.01 lot $20,000 account → 0.02 lots



MARTINGALE SETTINGS (Averaging)

Input Meaning Example MartingaleDistance How far price must move to add another trade 30 = Add trade every 30 pips LotMultiplier How much to increase lot size each time 1.3 = 30% bigger each trade MaxMartingale Maximum number of trades in sequence 20 = Stop after 20 trades MinMartingaleDelay Wait time between adding trades 1 = Wait 1 minute

TIME & FILTERS

Input Purpose StartTime / EndTime Only trade between these hours "09:00" to "17:00" MaxSpreadPoints Don't trade if spread too high 30 = Max 3 pips spread

📊 TREND FILTER (EMA Cross)

Input Function UseEMATrendFilter ON/OFF switch for trend filter EMATrendTimeframe What chart to check trend on H1, H4, Daily

How it works:

Checks if 5 EMAs are aligned (10 > 20 > 50 > 100 > 200)

Only allows trades in trend direction

Prevents buying in downtrend or selling in uptrend

GAP DETECTION

UseGapDetection : Turns gap check ON/OFF

MinGapSizePips : How big gap to care about 10 = Only pause for gaps bigger than 10 pips



NEWS FILTER (4 Modes)

Mode Action DISABLED Ignore news BEFORE_ONLY Only trade BEFORE news AFTER_ONLY Only trade AFTER news AVOID Don't trade near news

Settings:

NewsBufferMinutesBefore : 60 = Stop 1 hour before news

NewsBufferMinutesAfter : 30 = Wait 30 min after news

NewsCurrencyFilter: "USD,EUR" = Only check USD/EUR news

RISK LIMITS (Important!)

Daily Loss Limit (Drawdown)

Mode Example Meaning Percentage 15% Stop if lose 15% of account in one day Money $50 Stop if lose $50 in one day



Daily Profit Target

Mode Example Meaning Percentage 1% Stop after making 1% profit today Money $10 Stop after making $10 profit today

Total Account Target

ProfitTargetBalancePercent : 8%

Means: Stop EA forever when account grows by 8% total

TECHNICAL SETTINGS