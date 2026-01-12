Sky Dragon EA
- Experts
- Msyaikhul Umam
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Overview
Sky Dragon EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent trend detection, adaptive martingale strategy, and risk management. The EA uses a custom-built trend indicator to identify high-probability market conditions and only executes trades when a valid trend is confirmed, preventing overtrading and improving win rate.
Recommended
- Chart: XAUUSD, any currencies
- Timeframe: H1, any timeframe
- Balance: $1000
- Daily Target Profit 1% or lower.
-
Trading Enabled: Turns the EA on/off
-
Buy Only Mode: EA only opens buy trades
-
Sell Only Mode: EA only opens sell trades
-
Use Fixed Lot: Use a fixed lot size for all trades
-
Initial Lot: Lot size when using fixed lot
-
Use Money Management: Automatically calculate lot size based on account balance
-
Lot Per 1000: How much lot to trade per $1000 balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $1000)
-
Take Profit: Profit target in pips
-
Martingale Distance: How far price must move against you before opening next trade
-
Lot Multiplier: Multiply lot size for each martingale step (1.3x means 30% increase)
-
Max Martingale: Maximum number of martingale trades
-
Use News Filter: Pause trading around important economic news
-
Minutes Before/After News: How long to stop trading before/after news
-
Trailing Stop: Lock in profits as price moves
-
Daily Drawdown Limit: Stop trading if daily loss exceeds %
-
Daily Target Profit: Stop trading after making % daily profit
-
Profit Target Balance: Stop EA after account grows by %
-
Start/End Time: Only trade between these times (00:00-23:59 means all day)
-
Min Martingale Delay: Wait at least 1 minute between martingale trades
-
Magic Number: Unique ID for EA's trades (769545)
IMPORTANT NOTES:
-
Don't enable both Buy Only and Sell Only modes together
-
If both Fixed Lot and Money Management are enabled, Money Management takes priority
News Filter Setup (Required if News Filter = true)
- Go to MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media
- Click OK