Overview

Sky Dragon EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines intelligent trend detection, adaptive martingale strategy, and risk management. The EA uses a custom-built trend indicator to identify high-probability market conditions and only executes trades when a valid trend is confirmed, preventing overtrading and improving win rate.

Recommended

Chart: XAUUSD, any currencies



Timeframe: H1, any timeframe

Balance: $1000

Daily Target Profit 1% or lower.

Trading Enabled : Turns the EA on/off

Buy Only Mode : EA only opens buy trades

Sell Only Mode: EA only opens sell trades

Use Fixed Lot : Use a fixed lot size for all trades

Initial Lot : Lot size when using fixed lot

Use Money Management : Automatically calculate lot size based on account balance

Lot Per 1000: How much lot to trade per $1000 balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $1000)

Take Profit : Profit target in pips

Martingale Distance : How far price must move against you before opening next trade

Lot Multiplier : Multiply lot size for each martingale step (1.3x means 30% increase)

Max Martingale: Maximum number of martingale trades

Use News Filter : Pause trading around important economic news

Minutes Before/After News: How long to stop trading before/after news

Trailing Stop : Lock in profits as price moves

Daily Drawdown Limit : Stop trading if daily loss exceeds %

Daily Target Profit : Stop trading after making % daily profit

Profit Target Balance: Stop EA after account grows by %

Start/End Time: Only trade between these times (00:00-23:59 means all day)

Min Martingale Delay : Wait at least 1 minute between martingale trades

Magic Number: Unique ID for EA's trades (769545)

IMPORTANT NOTES: Don't enable both Buy Only and Sell Only modes together

If both Fixed Lot and Money Management are enabled, Money Management takes priority

News Filter Setup (Required if News Filter = true)

Go to MT4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Add URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media Click OK

TRADING SETTINGS