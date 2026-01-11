PatternCore Expert

PatternCore Expert is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade based on price structure and chart pattern logic.
The EA analyzes recent market highs and lows to identify potential trend continuation and reversal patterns, executing trades only when clear structure conditions are met.

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer price action–based strategies without relying on lagging indicators.

⚙️ Trading Strategy Overview

Pattern Structure Pro focuses on:

  • Market structure analysis (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows)

  • Price pattern confirmation from recent candles

  • Spread filtering to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

  • One-position-per-symbol logic to prevent overtrading

Trades are opened only when the market shows a valid structural signal.

🛡️ Smart Risk & Money Management

The EA includes a dynamic risk management system:

  • Automatic lot calculation based on equity risk percentage

  • Built-in margin protection to prevent “Not enough money” errors

  • Adaptive lot size reduction if margin requirements are not met

  • Safe operation on small and large accounts

This ensures stable execution even on low-balance accounts.

🔁 Smart Trailing Stop System

Pattern Structure Pro uses a one-time intelligent trailing stop:

  • Trailing activates only after sufficient profit is reached

  • Stop Loss is moved to a safer level based on price structure

  • Prevents excessive stop modifications

  • Fully compliant with broker stop and freeze levels

This feature helps lock in profits while allowing trades to develop naturally.

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (with proper optimization)

  • Minimum Balance: $100+

  • Account Type: Netting or Hedging

  • Risk: Adjustable via input parameters

✅ Key Features

✔ Structure & pattern-based trading
✔ Indicator-free price action logic
✔ Smart trailing stop system
✔ Dynamic equity-based lot sizing
✔ Margin-safe execution
✔ Spread filter protection
✔ Clean strategy tester results
✔ Fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.


Plus de l'auteur
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
RSI Reversal Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) based on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversal strategy. This EA is designed to trade safely across Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs , with built-in broker protection and risk management features. Trading Strategy Uses RSI period 14 as the main indicator BUY trades are opened when RSI reaches or falls below 30 (oversold condition) SELL t
FREE
Buy stop hunter
Twin Fitersya
Experts
THIS EA IS MADE FOR THE XAU/USD PAIR WITH A BUY STOP AND SELL STOP STRATEGY. WHEN EITHER THE BUY STOP OR SELL STOP PENDING ORDER IS TRIGGERED, THE OTHER PENDING ORDER WILL BE CANCELED. THIS EA IS VERY SUITABLE FOR YOU BECAUSE: 1. EXECUTES 1 POSITION (SINGLE ENTRY) 2. HAS A TRAILING STOP (SL+) FEATURE USEFUL FOR SECURING YOUR PROFITS 3. NOT MARTINGALE FEATURES INCLUDED IN THIS EA: - FIXED LOT - PENDING ORDER - STOP LOSS (POINT) - TAKE PROFIT (POINT) - TIME FRAME - TRAILING STOP GET THIS EA NO
Headging cc
Twin Fitersya
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Market Safe Trend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade Forex and Gold markets using a simple and robust trend-following strategy. The EA is developed with strict compliance to MQL5 Market rules and is optimized to pass Automatic Validation without errors . This Expert Advisor works on netting accounts , automatically adapts trading volume based on available margin, and applies broker-safe risk controls to ensure stable operation across different
Aurora Gold EA
Twin Fitersya
Experts
Aurora Gold EA – Expert Advisor Description Aurora Gold EA is an automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, focusing on stable risk management and consistent execution . This Expert Advisor automatically opens Buy and Sell positions based on predefined trading conditions and applies a dynamic auto lot calculation of 1% equity per trade . ️ Key Features Automatic Buy & Sell Execution Trades are opened automatically without manual intervention once market conditions are m
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis