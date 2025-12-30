AdaFibo Trader
- Experts
- Van Dao Lai
- Version: 2.4
- Activations: 10
Ada Fibo Trader is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed around a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA strategy.
The Expert Advisor focuses on capital protection, disciplined trade execution, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-risk trading.
The system limits trade frequency, controls exposure at all times, and avoids risky techniques such as martingale or unlimited grid.
Key Features
-
Fibonacci-based pullback DCA strategy
-
Maximum one trade per candle
-
Controlled position scaling (no martingale)
-
Fixed lot or equity-based risk management
-
Daily profit and loss protection
-
Maximum drawdown and order limits
-
Designed to be prop-firm friendly
Trading Logic Overview
-
Trades are evaluated only on new candle formation
-
Additional positions are opened only during controlled pullbacks
-
Total number of positions is strictly limited
-
After closing all positions, the EA waits for a new candle before trading again
This structure helps prevent overtrading and maintains consistent risk exposure.
Recommended Symbols and Timeframe
-
Symbols: EURUSD, USDCAD
-
Timeframe: H1
These settings provide stable spreads and suitable market conditions for the strategy.
Backtesting Information
Backtesting was performed using MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in netting mode.
EURUSD – H1 (Netting)
One of the test sessions on EURUSD, H1 was disconnected, and no trading operations were executed during that run.
As a result, no Strategy Tester report was generated for this specific session.
Important Notes on Backtesting
Strategy Tester behavior may vary depending on historical data volume, symbol volatility, and testing environment conditions.
In some cases, long-term simulations or data-intensive symbols may result in disconnections, skipped trade execution, or automatic termination by the tester.
These limitations are related to the testing environment and do not indicate a malfunction of the Expert Advisor.
Execution Notes
In some cases, trade execution may be rejected by the broker due to symbol volume limits, margin restrictions, or account trading conditions.
Messages such as “Volume limit reached” are related to broker-side limitations and do not indicate a malfunction of the Expert Advisor.
Risk Management
The Expert Advisor includes multiple protection mechanisms:
-
Daily profit target and daily stop loss
-
Maximum drawdown control
-
Maximum number of open positions
-
Spread and execution safeguards
All risk parameters are configurable by the user.
Intended Users
-
Traders seeking a disciplined and conservative automated strategy
-
Users with limited time for manual trading
-
Prop-firm traders requiring strict risk control
-
Investors who prioritize capital preservation over aggressive growth
Important Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Summary
Ada Fibo Trader is not designed for aggressive or high-frequency trading.
It is built for traders who value risk control, discipline, and consistency as part of a long-term trading approach.