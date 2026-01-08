Grid Ultimate Pro EA
- Experts
- Fredrick Chege Muiruri
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Grid Ultimate Pro is a single-direction grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens and manages a series of trades (a “grid”) at predefined price intervals, aiming to profit from price retracements while applying built-in risk controls.
The EA is intended for traders who understand grid strategies and want controlled, rule-based execution rather than discretionary trading.
2. Key Characteristics
- Single-direction trading (BUY or SELL)
- Market-order grid execution
- Fixed or progressive lot sizing
- Individual Take Profit per trade
- Optional Stop Loss per trade
- Spread protection
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Magic Number–based trade isolation
⚠️ Important: This EA does not predict market direction and does not use indicators or news filters.
3. Trading Strategy Logic (Conceptual)
3.1 Initial Trade
- If no trades are open, the EA opens one market order in the selected direction (BUY or SELL)
- Spread conditions must be acceptable
3.2 Grid Expansion
- Additional trades are opened only if price moves against the existing position
- Each new trade is placed at a fixed distance (grid step) from the last grid order
3.3 Directional Behavior
- BUY mode: trades are added as price moves downward
- SELL mode: trades are added as price moves upward
The EA never mixes directions.
4. Order Types & Management
4.1 Order Type
- Market orders only
- No pending orders
4.2 Take Profit
- Each order has its own Take Profit
- Trades can close independently
- Partial grid unwinding is possible
4.3 Stop Loss (Optional)
- Can be enabled or disabled
- Applied individually per trade
- Secondary safety measure, not primary risk control
5. Lot Sizing Options
5.1 Fixed Lot Mode
- Lot Multiplier = 1.0
- All grid orders use the same lot size
- Recommended for conservative and long-term trading
5.2 Progressive Lot Mode
- Lot Multiplier > 1.0
- Each new grid order increases in size
- Speeds recovery but increases risk significantly
⚠️ Progressive lots should only be used with strict drawdown limits.
6. Risk Management Features
6.1 Maximum Orders Limit
- Prevents runaway exposure
- Limits margin usage
- Reduces risk during strong trends
Once the limit is reached, no further trades are opened.
6.2 Spread Protection
The EA will not open new trades if the current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum.
- Helps avoid news spikes
- Reduces market open volatility exposure
- Prevents trading during poor liquidity
Existing trades are not affected.
6.3 Maximum Drawdown Protection
- Continuously monitors account drawdown
- Closes all EA-managed trades if the limit is exceeded
- Acts as an emergency protection mechanism
Setting drawdown to 0 disables this feature (not recommended).
7. Trade Isolation (Magic Number)
- Only EA trades are managed
- Manual trades remain untouched
- Multiple EAs can run safely on one account
8. Broker & Account Requirements
8.1 Supported Accounts
- MetaTrader 5
- Hedging or netting accounts
- 3-digit and 5-digit pricing supported
8.2 Recommended Broker Conditions
- Low spread
- Fast execution
- High leverage (1:200 or higher)
9. Recommended Usage Guidelines
9.1 Best Market Conditions
- Ranging markets
- Mild trends with pullbacks
- High-liquidity sessions
9.2 Direction Selection
- Align direction with higher-timeframe bias
- Avoid running permanently in one direction without review
9.3 News & Volatility
- Pause the EA before major economic news
- Resume after volatility stabilizes
10. What This EA Does Not Do
- Predict trends or reversals
- Use indicators
- Analyze news events
- Hedge positions
- Manage basket-level profits
- Adapt grid spacing dynamically
11. Risk Disclosure
Grid trading involves significant risk, including extended drawdowns, margin exhaustion during strong trends, and potential account loss if risk parameters are misconfigured.
⚠️ This EA should never be traded without a maximum drawdown limit. Always test settings on a demo account before live deployment.
12. Best-Practice Summary
- ✔ Use conservative lot sizing
- ✔ Prefer fixed lots over martingale
- ✔ Use wide grid spacing
- ✔ Limit maximum orders
- ✔ Enable drawdown protection
- ✔ Trade liquid symbols only
13.Summary
Grid Ultimate Pro is a single-direction grid trading EA that systematically builds positions against price movement, manages risk through order limits, spread filters, and drawdown protection, and relies on disciplined configuration rather than market prediction.