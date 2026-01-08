Grid Ultimate Pro EA

Grid Ultimate Pro is a single-direction grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens and manages a series of trades (a “grid”) at predefined price intervals, aiming to profit from price retracements while applying built-in risk controls.

The EA is intended for traders who understand grid strategies and want controlled, rule-based execution rather than discretionary trading.

2. Key Characteristics

Single-direction trading (BUY or SELL)

Market-order grid execution

Fixed or progressive lot sizing

Individual Take Profit per trade

Optional Stop Loss per trade

Spread protection

Maximum drawdown protection

Magic Number–based trade isolation

⚠️ Important: This EA does not predict market direction and does not use indicators or news filters.

3. Trading Strategy Logic (Conceptual)

3.1 Initial Trade

If no trades are open, the EA opens one market order in the selected direction (BUY or SELL)

Spread conditions must be acceptable

3.2 Grid Expansion

Additional trades are opened only if price moves against the existing position

Each new trade is placed at a fixed distance (grid step) from the last grid order

3.3 Directional Behavior

BUY mode: trades are added as price moves downward

trades are added as price moves downward SELL mode: trades are added as price moves upward

The EA never mixes directions.

4. Order Types & Management

4.1 Order Type

Market orders only

No pending orders

4.2 Take Profit

Each order has its own Take Profit

Trades can close independently

Partial grid unwinding is possible

4.3 Stop Loss (Optional)

Can be enabled or disabled

Applied individually per trade

Secondary safety measure, not primary risk control

5. Lot Sizing Options

5.1 Fixed Lot Mode

Lot Multiplier = 1.0

All grid orders use the same lot size

Recommended for conservative and long-term trading

5.2 Progressive Lot Mode

Lot Multiplier > 1.0

Each new grid order increases in size

Speeds recovery but increases risk significantly

⚠️ Progressive lots should only be used with strict drawdown limits.

6. Risk Management Features

6.1 Maximum Orders Limit

Prevents runaway exposure

Limits margin usage

Reduces risk during strong trends

Once the limit is reached, no further trades are opened.

6.2 Spread Protection

The EA will not open new trades if the current spread exceeds the user-defined maximum.

Helps avoid news spikes

Reduces market open volatility exposure

Prevents trading during poor liquidity

Existing trades are not affected.

6.3 Maximum Drawdown Protection

Continuously monitors account drawdown

Closes all EA-managed trades if the limit is exceeded

Acts as an emergency protection mechanism

Setting drawdown to 0 disables this feature (not recommended).

7. Trade Isolation (Magic Number)

Only EA trades are managed

Manual trades remain untouched

Multiple EAs can run safely on one account

8. Broker & Account Requirements

8.1 Supported Accounts

MetaTrader 5

Hedging or netting accounts

3-digit and 5-digit pricing supported

8.2 Recommended Broker Conditions

Low spread

Fast execution

High leverage (1:200 or higher)

9. Recommended Usage Guidelines

9.1 Best Market Conditions

Ranging markets

Mild trends with pullbacks

High-liquidity sessions

9.2 Direction Selection

Align direction with higher-timeframe bias

Avoid running permanently in one direction without review

9.3 News & Volatility

Pause the EA before major economic news

Resume after volatility stabilizes

10. What This EA Does Not Do

Predict trends or reversals

Use indicators

Analyze news events

Hedge positions

Manage basket-level profits

Adapt grid spacing dynamically

11. Risk Disclosure

Grid trading involves significant risk, including extended drawdowns, margin exhaustion during strong trends, and potential account loss if risk parameters are misconfigured.

⚠️ This EA should never be traded without a maximum drawdown limit. Always test settings on a demo account before live deployment.

12. Best-Practice Summary

✔ Use conservative lot sizing

✔ Prefer fixed lots over martingale

✔ Use wide grid spacing

✔ Limit maximum orders

✔ Enable drawdown protection

✔ Trade liquid symbols only

13.Summary

Grid Ultimate Pro is a single-direction grid trading EA that systematically builds positions against price movement, manages risk through order limits, spread filters, and drawdown protection, and relies on disciplined configuration rather than market prediction.