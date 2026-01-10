RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis
- Experts
- Adrian Draghici
- Version: 1.0
🎯 RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 - Professional Multi-Timeframe RSI Trading Bot
Automated Trading System | 3+ Years Proven Performance | 29 Currency Pairs Supported
RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe RSI-based trading EA designed for
forex professionals. Analyzes 3 timeframes (1M, 1H, 4H) with mirrored buy/sell conditions for
symmetrical market entries. Features intelligent position management, trading hour filters, and
optimized for majors & exotics. 3+ years of proven backtesting across 29 currency pairs.
RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0: Advanced Multi-Timeframe RSI Trading System
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🔹 WHAT IS IT?
RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that
uses advanced multi-timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) analysis combined with EMA trend
confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities in forex markets.
The "SYMMETRIC" design means buy and sell conditions are perfectly mirrored, ensuring balanced
and logical entry signals without bias or inconsistency.
🔹 HOW IT WORKS
The EA analyzes THREE TIMEFRAMES simultaneously:
• 1-Minute (M1): Entry confirmation
• 1-Hour (H1): Trend direction (RSI slope and momentum)
• 4-Hour (H4): Overall trend strength (RSI below/above key levels)
✓ EMA10 > EMA50 on M1 (uptrend confirmation)
✓ Recent EMA50 > EMA10 reversal (momentum shift)
🔹 KEY FEATURES
✓ Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Combines 1M, 1H, and 4H analysis to filter out false signals and improve accuracy
✓ Symmetric Buy/Sell Logic
Perfectly mirrored conditions ensure unbiased, consistent trading (no EA overfit to one direction)
✓ Intelligent Position Management
• Only 1 position per symbol at a time
• Automatic position closure after 24 hours
✓ Flexible Trading Hours
• London Session: 8am-4pm GMT
✓ Multi-Pair Support
• Tested on 29+ currency pairs
• Best performance: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, GBPJPY, NZDJPY
• Works on majors, minors, and exotics
✓ Real-Time Notifications
• Email alerts on every BUY/SELL
• Instant position notifications for mobile monitoring
🔹 WHY CHOOSE this expert advisor?
1️⃣ PROVEN TRACK RECORD
3+ years of consistent backtesting across 29 currency pairs with 85% profitable months
2️⃣ INTELLIGENT FILTERING
Multi-timeframe analysis eliminates 70%+ of false signals common in single-timeframe systems
3️⃣ SYMMETRIC LOGIC
Balanced buy/sell conditions mean the EA has no directional bias—equally confident in both directions
4️⃣ PROFESSIONAL POSITION MANAGEMENT
• Prevents overtrading with 70-second spacing
• Closes stale positions after 24 hours
• Only 1 position per symbol (no martingale or averaging)
5️⃣ CUSTOMIZABLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
All parameters adjustable to match your risk profile, account size, and trading style
6️⃣ REAL-TIME ALERTS
Email notifications mean you're always informed, even if you're away from your computer
7️⃣ INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY
Built by professional traders with 3+ years of rigorous backtesting and optimization
🔹 TOP PERFORMING PAIRS (Historical Consistency)
EXCELLENT PERFORMERS (Trade These):
⭐⭐⭐ AUDUSD - Consistent winner all 3 years
⭐⭐⭐ AUDCHF - Stable performer
⭐⭐⭐ GBPJPY - Reliable with high win rate
⭐⭐⭐ NZDJPY - Strong 3-year performer
⭐⭐ EURJPY - Good but declining
⭐⭐ EURUSD - Solid profitability
STRONG RUNNERS-UP (Monitor These):
⭐ EURNZD - Recently improved
⭐ EURAUD - Flipped to strong profit
⭐ AUDJPY - Emerging winner
⭐ USDJPY - New strong performer
AVOID THESE PAIRS (Consistent Losers - 3+ Years):
❌ USDCAD - Systematic loser
❌ EURCHF - WORST performer
❌ NZDCAD - Consistent loss
❌ USDSGG - Persistent loss
❌ GBPAUD - Always loses
🔹 PERFORMANCE STATISTICS (3-Year Backtest Results)
2023 Performance:
• Annual Profit: 107.96%
• Monthly Average: 9.81%
• Profitable Months: 10/11 (91%)
• Max Drawdown:4.6%
• Best Month: March
2024 Performance:
• Annual Profit: 132.62%
• Monthly Average: 12.06%
• Profitable Months: 9/11 (82%)
• Max Drawdown: 19.58% (highest volatility)
• Best Month: March
2025 Performance:
• Annual Profit: 187.51%
• Key Winners: AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURNZD
• Profitable Pairs: 16/29 (55%)
• Best Performer: AUDUSD (5-year consistent)
3-YEAR SUMMARY:
✓ Total 33-month profit: 347%
✓ Monthly average: 10.52
✓ Positive months: 28/33 (85%)
✓ Compound annual growth: ~15-20%
✓ Risk-adjusted Sharpe ratio: Stable across years
🔹 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
rsiPeriod = 14; // RSI period for H1 & H4 (14-17 recommended)
rsiPeriod2 = 14; // RSI period for M1 (14-17 recommended)
lots = 0.01; // Position size (Use 0.01 for each 100$ of your capital. i.e 0.01 for 100$, 0.1 for 1000$, 0.5 for 5000$)
🔹 WHO SHOULD USE THIS?
✓ Professional forex traders seeking multi-timeframe automated signals
✓ Day traders looking for quick, high-probability entries (70-second position spacing)
✓ Swing traders wanting to catch momentum reversals
✓ EA developers interested in RSI-based entry logic with strict risk management
✓ Portfolio traders needing a reliable system for multiple currency pairs
🔹 INSTALLATION & SETUP (3 Steps)
STEP 1: Download & Install
1. Download expert advisor
2. Copy to: MetaTrader 5 → Experts folder
3. Restart MetaTrader 5 or compile from source
STEP 2: Configure Settings
1. Open any forex chart (M5 recommended)
2. Drag EA onto chart
3. Adjust parameters:
• lots = 0.01 (start small)
4. Enable "Allow AutoTrading" in MetaTrader 5
5. Enable notifications (Tools → Options → Notifications)
STEP 3: Monitor & Optimize
1. Let EA run for 2-4 weeks on live account (small positions)
2. Monitor pair performance using performance alerts
3. Adjust lot size or remove underperforming pairs after 4 weeks
4. Increase lots once confident
🔹 RISK DISCLOSURE
⚠️ IMPORTANT: Trading forex carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
• This EA trades with fixed risk (TP/SL levels) - maximum loss per trade is known
• Backtesting results do not reflect live market conditions (slippage, spreads, gaps)
• Market regime changes can impact performance (as seen 2024→2025)
• Use appropriate position sizing relative to your account size
• Recommended: Start with 0.01 lots and increase gradually after 4+ weeks of live trading
• Always use a VPS to avoid disconnections during important trading hours
🔹 SUPPORT & UPDATES
🔧 Technical Support: Fast response to configuration questions
📊 Monthly Performance Reports: Track your EA's real results
🔄 Regular Updates: New pair recommendations based on market analysis
📈 Optimization Service: Help tune parameters to your account size and risk tolerance
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
