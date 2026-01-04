Decision Points

The Decision Points Indicator allows quick visualization of Open, Close, High, Low, and PMO (Oscillated Mean Price) values, highlighting support and resistance areas and visually marking critical zones on the chart. This facilitates fast interpretation and helps traders make timely, well-informed decisions.

Benefits

Time Saving: Reduces the time spent analyzing charts, as key zones are automatically highlighted.

Better Decision-Making: Helps avoid impulsive decisions by providing a clear and visual analysis of trading levels.

Improved Accuracy: Potentially increases trade accuracy by clearly displaying crucial information.

This indicator is especially useful for traders looking to optimize their strategies through solid technical analysis.

Inputs (Parameters)

“Number of days to plot lines” defines how many days will be used to plot the lines:

0 : Displays only the current day

1 : Displays the current day and the previous day

Default = 2: Displays the current day plus the two previous days

For each Decision Point, you can configure the color, line width, and line style.

Available Decision Points

Daily

High D-1 (Previous Day) – Previous Day High Low D-1 (Previous Day) – Previous Day Low Close D-1 (Previous Day) – Previous Day Close Open D-1 (Previous Day) – Previous Day Open PMO D-1 (Previous Day) – Previous Day PMO High D0 (Current Day) – Current Day High Low D0 (Current Day) – Current Day Low Close D0 (Current Day) – Current Day Close Open D0 (Current Day) – Current Day Open PMO D0 (Current Day) – Current Day PMO

Weekly

11. High W-1 (Previous Week) – Previous Week High

12. Low W-1 (Previous Week) – Previous Week Low

13. Close W-1 (Previous Week) – Previous Week Close

14. Open W-1 (Previous Week) – Previous Week Open

15. PMO W-1 (Previous Week) – Previous Week PMO

16. High W0 (Current Week) – Current Week High

17. Low W0 (Current Week) – Current Week Low

18. Close W0 (Current Week) – Current Week Close

19. Open W0 (Current Week) – Current Week Open

20. PMO W0 (Current Week) – Current Week PMO

Monthly

21. High M-1 (Previous Month) – Previous Month High

22. Low M-1 (Previous Month) – Previous Month Low

23. Close M-1 (Previous Month) – Previous Month Close

24. Open M-1 (Previous Month) – Previous Month Open

25. PMO M-1 (Previous Month) – Previous Month PMO

26. High M0 (Current Month) – Current Month High

27. Low M0 (Current Month) – Current Month Low

28. Close M0 (Current Month) – Current Month Close

29. Open M0 (Current Month) – Current Month Open

30. PMO M0 (Current Month) – Current Month PMO

Default Settings

By default, all weekly and monthly Decision Points are disabled. In addition, Open D-1 and Close D0 are also disabled.