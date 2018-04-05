Blitz Fx Swing Trader

Blitz FX Swing Trader - Master the Markets with Precision

Introducing Blitz FX Swing Trader, your go-to solution for mastering the art of swing trading on the Forex market. Engineered to perfection for the 1-hour timeframe, this expertly crafted MetaTrader 5 EA combines advanced algorithms with strategic precision to capture swing opportunities that align with your trading goals


*Set Files Available, Just send message or comment in the comment section*


Key Features:

1. **Optimized for 1-Hour Timeframe:** Blitz FX Swing Trader is finely tuned for the 1-hour chart, offering an ideal balance between capturing significant market movements and providing traders with ample time for decision-making.

2. **Swing Trading Mastery:** Harness the power of swing trading with Blitz FX. Our algorithm identifies optimal entry and exit points, enabling you to capitalize on medium to long-term market trends and potential price reversals.

3. **Premium Settings with Set File:** Take your trading to the next level with our premium settings. A set file, meticulously configured by our experts, is available exclusively for users seeking an edge in the markets. These settings are designed to enhance performance and adapt to various market conditions.

4. **Advanced Risk Management:** Prioritize capital preservation with Blitz FX Swing Trader's advanced risk management features. Customize risk parameters to align with your risk tolerance and protect your portfolio from unexpected market fluctuations.

5. **User-Friendly Interface:** Navigating the complexities of swing trading has never been easier. The user-friendly interface of Blitz FX Swing Trader allows both novice and experienced traders to seamlessly configure settings and tailor the EA to their unique preferences.

6. **24/5 Trading:** Whether you're a full-time trader or have a busy schedule, Blitz FX Swing Trader operates around the clock during Forex market hours, ensuring you never miss a potential swing trading opportunity.

**Premium Set File:**

Unlock the full potential of Blitz FX Swing Trader with our premium set file. This exclusive configuration is designed for traders seeking a refined and optimized trading experience. Elevate your trading strategy with these premium settings, available only to our valued users.


How to Get Started:

1. **Download and Install:** Seamlessly integrate Blitz FX Swing Trader into your MetaTrader 5 platform. Follow our easy installation process to start your swing trading journey.

2. **Configure Settings:** Customize the EA to your preferences, or take advantage of our premium set file for enhanced performance. Tailor risk parameters, take-profit levels, and more with ease.

3. **Activate and Trade:** Activate Blitz FX Swing Trader, and watch as it navigates the 1-hour chart, identifying and executing swing trades with precision. Monitor your trades and portfolio performance effortlessly.

Master the markets with Blitz FX Swing Trader and experience the thrill of successful swing trading. Elevate your trading strategy today with our expertly crafted MetaTrader 5 EA.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Blitz Trade Scalper
Joel Whitaker Lewis
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Blitz Trade Scalper  - Precision Scalping Made Effortless Experience the next level of precision scalping with  Blitz Trade Scalper, is a robust MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for the 15-minute timeframe. Embrace the world of high-frequency trading with an EA that requires no adjustments – simply activate, and watch as it navigates the markets with surgical precision. IMPORTANT!!  Bot works best on the EURUSD and GBPUSD chart. For other pairs you can back test to test the performance in
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