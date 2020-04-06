Gold FX Algo Prime

Gold Fx Algo Prime

Advanced Supply & Demand Algorithm – Fully Customizable & Data-Optimized

Gold Fx Algo Prime is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed around institutional Supply & Demand trading principles, enhanced with trend structure validation, session filters, and advanced risk management.

The strategy was extensively backtested using historical Gold (XAUUSD) data, applying Bayesian optimization logic to fine-tune parameters and reach an optimal balance between accuracy, risk, and reward.
Because of the universal nature of supply & demand imbalances, the EA performs effectively not only on Gold, but also on Forex pairs and indices when properly configured.

This EA is 100% customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to their broker, symbol specifications, timezones, and risk preferences.

It provides the flexibility to customize your setting allowing multiple uses for the EA such as Hybrid Strategies supervising manually the EAs performance or leaving it to fully automate the entries and exits.


(Disclaimer: Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Profitability)


Key Features

✔ Institutional Supply & Demand zone detection
✔ Multi-swing market structure trend confirmation
✔ ATR-based adaptive stop loss & take profit
✔ Dynamic risk-based or fixed lot sizing
✔ Advanced trading session filters (Asia, London, New York)
✔ Day-of-week trading filters
✔ Automated breakeven management
✔ Works on Gold, Forex pairs, and Indices
✔ Optimized with Bayesian logic on historical data
✔ Designed for MT5 Strategy Tester & real accounts

Recommended Symbols

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – Primary optimized asset

  • Major & minor Forex pairs

  • Indices (US30, NAS100, GER40, etc.)

Recommended Timeframes

  • Zone detection: M15

  • Trade entries: M5
    (Adjustable)

The screenshots show back testing on Gold from 1 month, 1 year, 3 years and different risk to reward ratios 1:2,1:3 and 1:4 current default setting are profitable but feel free to tweak the setting and risk management to your liking and trading style and drawdown tolerance. this is not a prop firm friendly EA, in fact most EAs are not, but it does recover with significant speed given the right risk to reward.

Produtos recomendados
Blitz Hunter Bot
Whitaker Lewis Joel Edward
Experts
Blitz Hunter Bot - Your Swift Forex Companion Unleash the power of automated trading with Blitz Hunter Bot, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered to excel in the fast-paced world of Forex, this cutting-edge EA is specifically optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair on a 15-minute timeframe. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the Premium set file. Key Features: Precision Trading Algorithm: Blitz Hunter Bot emp
Blitz Fx Swing Trader
Whitaker Lewis Joel Edward
Experts
Blitz FX Swing Trader - Master the Markets with Precision Introducing Blitz FX Swing Trader, your go-to solution for mastering the art of swing trading on the Forex market. Engineered to perfection for the 1-hour timeframe, this expertly crafted MetaTrader 5 EA combines advanced algorithms with strategic precision to capture swing opportunities that align with your trading goals *Set Files Available, Just send message or comment in the comment section* Key Features: 1. **Optimized for 1-Hour
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
Eldan
Danail Palhutev
Experts
Swing Trading Expert Advisor - a reliable tool for efficient market trading. This Expert Advisor is designed to automate swing trading strategies in financial markets. It uses proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to identify the most suitable entry and exit points. This allows you to follow current market movements and trade in the direction of the trend. The advisor works with a fixed volume and also has flexible parameter settings for risk management, i
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney é um algoritmo complexo e inovador que utiliza Inteligência Artificial em combinação com a análise técnica tradicional para prever os movimentos futuros do mercado do símbolo GBPUSD e USDJPY . Este Expert Advisor faz uso de Redes Neurais Recorrentes, especificamente células de Memória de Longo Prazo, que são treinadas utilizando dados de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, a EA é capaz de aprender quais os indicadores mais relevantes para movimentos futuros de preços e a
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Hedge master Pro
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Experts
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Key Features: Hedging Strategy : This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of eve
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - um Expert Advisor que negocia usando sinais indicadores de tendência AW Trend Predictor. Usa estratégias de indicadores TakeProfit e StopLoss. Pode usar filtragem de vários períodos de tempo. Tem um StopLoss ou StopLoss fixo calculado pelo indicador. O trabalho baseado no tempo e a média são funcionalmente possíveis. Instrução e descrição ->   AQUI   / versão MT4 ->   AQUI Benefícios: Usa um StopLoss fixo ou um StopLoss dinâmico calculado pelo indicador com base na vola
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
TSageHuz Gold
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
Important Note: “This EA is designed for Gold as our testing focused primarily on Gold. You may use it on other forex symbols, but you will need to find suitable settings for them. It may not work effectively on indices or other commodities.” No Expert Advisor (EA) can guarantee consistent long-term profits. However, "tSageHuz v10 - Scalper Trading EA for Gold" has been rigorously backtested from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, showing consistent profitability. Starting with a $100 balance
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Gold xauusd Shark Attack
Anselmo Passagem Franco
Experts
Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Rambo Bitcoin Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
5 (2)
Experts
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions. This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28 and 35, indicating progressive
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
The Pocket Rocket
Csongor Pall
Experts
Conheça o amigável robô de trading Pocket Rocket! A história Criei a primeira versão deste robô em 2018 como um desafio pessoal: Eu conseguiria rodar com sucesso uma estratégia baseada em martingale por vários anos? Com o tempo, meus amigos me incentivaram a criar uma versão mais fácil de usar, o que me inspirou a refinar e otimizar o robô para torná-lo mais acessível e eficiente. O robô Pocket Rocket é perfeito para iniciantes ou qualquer pessoa completamente nova no mundo do trading. Ele foi p
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Disclaimer:   These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies.   It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital.   Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Ferramentas para ganhar e pesquisar. O núcleo dos sinais de negociação e estratégia é baseado no algoritmo do autor para a formação de padrões de previsão de preços. Aplicável a qualquer instrumento! Complementado com um sistema de controle baseado no MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , atualizando e ajustando o sinal com a maior precisão possível para o mercado, instrumento e período de trabalho. Elegíveis: Todos os instrumentos em todos os mercados (há exceções). Para quem é: fundos de hedge, gestores d
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiênc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experts
Introduzindo Weltrix – A Solução Definitiva para Negociar Ouro (XAUUSD) PREÇO $449 - 2 cópias disponíveis neste preço -> Preço final $ 1999 USD IMPORTANTE: USE O EA SOMENTE COM ESTE ARQUIVO SET: DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Sinal ao vivo USER GUIDE Sete estratégias comprovadas. Um robô poderoso. Performance consistente. Alta atividade de negociação. O que você NÃO encontrará neste EA: Trades longos flutuantes Sistema de grade (grid) Martingale Estratégias superajustadas (overfitted) B
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
AVISO IMPORTANTE: Apenas um número limitado de cópias está disponível pelo preço atual. O preço em breve aumentará para $1999.99 . Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – O EA Multiestratégia Definitivo para Seguimento de Tendências Bem-vindo ao Vega BOT , um poderoso Expert Advisor que integra diversas metodologias profissionais de seguimento de tendências em um sistema flexível e altamente personalizável. Seja você um trader iniciante ou um usuário avançado de algoritmos, o Vega BOT permite
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário